Celebrities Tweet Their Opinionated And Funny Reactions To Obama's State Of The Union

Aly Weisman
Obama madGetty Images


President Obama delivered his 2014 State of the Union address on Tuesday night, discussing everything from healthcare and gender income gaps to raising minimum wage and international affairs.

Many celebrities watched the address and live-tweeted, some expressing serious concern and others cracking jokes.

The Jokesters:







The Haters:



The Fans:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

politics thewire-us