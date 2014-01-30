Celebrities Tweet Their Opinionated And Funny Reactions To Obama's State Of The Union



President Obama delivered his 2014 State of the Union address on Tuesday night, discussing everything from healthcare and gender income gaps to raising minimum wage and international affairs.

Many celebrities watched the address and live-tweeted, some expressing serious concern and others cracking jokes.

The Jokesters:















HAVING SO MUCH FUN AT THE #stateoftheunionaddressiswear !!!!’nnn @billyeichner is RUINING IT FOR ME pic.twitter.com/a3BQvhPQLv

— Aubrey Plaza (@evilhag) January 29, 2014

Standing ovation for Michelle Obama, even without the bangs.

— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) January 29, 2014

Not for nothing, but Obama would make a pretty good DJ for a smooth jazz station. #sotu

— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) January 29, 2014

Seriously… How did Boehner get that tan in the Polar Vortex? Did he fall asleep on some beach?? #SOTU #BoehnerTan #Distracted

— Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) January 29, 2014

My favourite part of the state of the union is the annual reminder that Republicans hate Obama, but love his autograph

— Bill Maher (@billmaher) January 29, 2014

I still love you, Barack, but this #SOTU is slowly turning into #STFU.

— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 29, 2014

The Haters:







Watching the #stateoftheunion on http://t.co/TkGhMmbVJE #POTUS is just starting to talk – is this live? Did it take him 18 mins to walk in?

— Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) January 29, 2014

Boy, this congress likes standing up in their bespoke suits and 350$ Hermes ties. But can they just pass a damb bill!? #donothingdudes

— Holland Taylor (@HollandTaylor) January 29, 2014

The Fans:











