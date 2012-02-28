Celebrities Tweet Their Oscars Reactions—Some From Inside The Show, Others From Their Beds

While the Oscars were taking place live on screen, there was another show taking place online. Oscar nominees and A-list celebrities took to Twitter live tweeting their thoughts.



Buzz swirled around Jennifer Lopez‘s “did she” or “didn’t she” wardrobe malfunction, Sacha Baron Cohen‘s ash dumping and, of course, big winner, “The Artist.”

Plenty took the opportunity to poke jabs at Adele sweeping the Oscars—and loved Cirque du Soleil despite one performer taking a tumble in the background.

From the host himself, Billy Crystal, to wannabes Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin, check out all of the celeb tweets surrounding last night’s big show.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.