Celebrities Tweet Their Oscars Reactions—Some From Inside The Show, Others From Their Beds

Kirsten Acuna
Alec Baldwin Katy Perry

While the Oscars were taking place live on screen, there was another show taking place online. Oscar nominees and A-list celebrities took to Twitter live tweeting their thoughts. 

Buzz swirled around Jennifer Lopez‘s “did she” or “didn’t she” wardrobe malfunction, Sacha Baron Cohen‘s ash dumping and, of course, big winner, “The Artist.”

Plenty took the opportunity to poke jabs at Adele sweeping the Oscars—and loved Cirque du Soleil despite one performer taking a tumble in the background. 

From the host himself, Billy Crystal, to wannabes Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin, check out all of the celeb tweets surrounding last night’s big show. 

Jonas now owes us some cash.

It was probably because he thought his buddy was hosting.

The real host had one belieber...

Spoiler: He replaced the horse.

We're bet he's glad he didn't.

But Seacrest was glad he packed a spare outfit. (People do that?)

...because he had to work it on stage. Maybe now the show will get the crowd it deserves.

J. Lo also had the crowd talking.

Yeah, we're going to pass.

Ellen was more focused on follow ups to the film.

...as was our live tweeter, Baldwin.

And Stacy Keibler, who was live-tweeting the show while attending as George Clooney's date.

