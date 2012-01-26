Celebrities Tweet Their Oscar Reactions — And Some Are Not Pleased

Kirsten Acuna

While everyone was busy dissecting Oscar nominations yesterday, others took their grievances and praises to Twitter  including celebrties who were nominated, and those who were not.

Brad Pitt declared pancakes for all, and Patton Oswalt (“Young Adult”) said he’d go on a drinking spree.

From Jonah Hill to Neil Patrick Harris, it’s a special midweek roundup of Celebrity Tweets O’ The Week. 

Murdoch saw Fox Searchlight's Oscar nods as the perfect PR plug.

Albert Brooks shared how he was robbed...

and made light of his Oscar snub in a twist of Sally Field's famous 1985 acceptance speech.

Albert Brooks wasn't the only one upset...

And, so began a fantasy tweet rant where Oswalt imagined every Oscar snub from Tilda Swinton to Leonardo DiCaprio partying their woes away.

Plenty a celeb rejoiced over Gary Oldman's Best Actor nomination including Kevin Bacon...

...and The Firm's Juliette Lewis.

Sorry Andy Roddick, it looks like love is not all Brooklyn Decker needs to be happy.

What better way to celebrate Hugo's 11 nominations than with a film viewing?

Not everyone was happy with the nominations, though.

Now that you've seen the reactions, see what everyone's fussing about.

Check out the biggest surprises from this year's Oscar nominations>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.