Celebrities Tweet Their Oscar Reactions — And Some Are Not Pleased

While everyone was busy dissecting Oscar nominations yesterday, others took their grievances and praises to Twitter — including celebrties who were nominated, and those who were not.



Brad Pitt declared pancakes for all, and Patton Oswalt (“Young Adult”) said he’d go on a drinking spree.

From Jonah Hill to Neil Patrick Harris, it’s a special midweek roundup of Celebrity Tweets O’ The Week.

