Celebrities Tweet Their Passover Greetings

Monday marks the first night of Passover — the Jewish holiday celebrating liberation from slavery in ancient Egypt.



Celebrities, ranging from President Obama to Seth Rogen, have taken to Twitter to share their well-wishes.

From funny to heartfelt, see what stars are saying about the holiday:



“Michelle and I send our warmest wishes to all those celebrating Passover” —President Obama. Full statement: at.wh.gov/joRlw — The White House (@whitehouse) March 25, 2013

Wishing everyone peace and happiness this Passover. Chag Kasher V’Sameach. — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) March 25, 2013

Jews!!!! Happy Passover. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) March 25, 2013

Happy Passover, people! Looking forward to that dried out Franken?And that salty parsley? Yum! Can’t wait! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 25, 2013

With Passover about to start abroad I want to wish all of you celebrating a happy and healthy Pesach! — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 24, 2013

Hag Sameach to all those that understand!! Happy Passover! — Brett Ratner (@BrettRatner) March 25, 2013

Happy Monday everyone! And a happy Passover to my Hebrew homies out there! — Sally Jessy Raphael (@SJRaphael) March 25, 2013

All My Friends wishing you a Happy Passover – pass the matzo – & not too long from now be kind to the bunnies & wishing you a Happy Easter. — Don Rickles (@DonRickles) March 24, 2013

Looking forward to seder night. Always get a bit nervous when I have to sing ma’nish ta’na. But do love a shmorreh matzah. Happy pesach x — Harry Styles (@Harry_Styles) March 25, 2013