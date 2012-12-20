Celebrities Tweet Their Outrage Over Instagram's New Terms

Photo: Tumblr/YouTube screengrab

On Tuesday, in the tweet heard ’round the world, former “Saved By The Bell” star Tiffani Amber Thiessen announced she was quitting Instagram.The shocking news came after the popular photo-sharing app updated its terms of service Monday night to say that it may, someday, allow advertisers to repurpose user-taken images.



The former “Kelly Kapowski,” along with a slew of other celebrities such as Olivia Wilde and Anderson Cooper, did not take this well.

Stars expressed their outrage — ironically via Twitter — over Instagram having the right to post their photos in advertisements without notifying or compensating them.

It’s an especially touchy issue for celebrities, whose personal photos could then technically be used for public advertisements, thus hurting their business and brand.

Model Coco Rocha wrote a blog post in which she says Instagram is being turned into “The world’s worst modelling agency.”

“They can sell your username, your profile picture and any photos you’ve taken with the platform to anyone they want ,” Rocha writes. “Oh, and you won’t see a penny of that sale. In effect, for me personally, they have become the worst modelling agency in history.”

Amid Wednesday’s very public backlash, Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom issued a statement responding to criticism of the app’s new terms of service.

In the statement, Systrom apologizes for the confusion the new policy caused and said, “To be clear: it is not our intention to sell your photos … We are working on updated language in the terms to make sure this is clear.”

While Instagram’s new terms of service don’t go into effect until January 16, 2013, celebs are already speaking out about their feelings on the issue:

Celebs may need to just take a breath before deleting their accounts and leaving their hundreds of thousands of followers behind.

As we told you yesterday regarding Facebook’s similar terms, “A lot of people freaked out then and said they were going to quit Facebook because they felt violated. Today, Facebook has more than 1 billion users and has yet to sell photos you post to anyone.”

