Celebrity Photos From The Frontlines Of Hurricane Sandy

On Monday, celebrities tweeted caution to their mass followings for the upcoming Hurricane in the Northeast.By Tuesday, East Coast-based celebs were posting photos of black outs, fallen trees, flooded streets and other damage.



Reporters Maria Menounos, Diane Sawyer and Al Roker all posted photos from the field, while Kelly Ripa and Snooki gave an inside look into their cozy apartments.

And reality TV star Coco posted a video of herself weathering the storm in a tank top.

