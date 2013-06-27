Celebrities Freak Out About Gay Marriage Victories On Twitter

When the Supreme Court struck down sections of the defence of Marriage Act and Proposition 8 this morning, celebrities took to the Twittersphere to express their joy.



Even President Obama got in on the Twitter action, helping the hashtag #LoveIsLove climb the trending charts.

Today’s DOMA ruling is a historic step forward for #MarriageEquality. #LoveIsLove — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 26, 2013

Read celebrity reactions below:

DOMA-it-just-lost-O Mr. Roboto! So, so happy for Edie, et al. — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) June 26, 2013

DOMA and Prop 8 should get married. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) June 26, 2013

Remember the old days when #DOMA was around and gay people couldn’t get married in California? Crazy right!? — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) June 26, 2013

So overjoyed! Just had a dance party with my son! I look forward to seeing everyone at the #DecisionDay rally today! http://t.co/93hv0q0bOZ — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) June 26, 2013

It’s a supremely wonderful day for equality. Prop 8 is over, and so is DOMA. Congratulations everyone. And I mean everyone. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 26, 2013

No one be shocked if I get married and pregnant with a daughter today in a slightly premature fit of joy #americathebeautiful — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 26, 2013

Today is the greatest day so far in my life. Goodbye DOMA hello Equality.KT is crying with happiness.To everyone that backed this we thank u — Suze Orman (@SuzeOrmanShow) June 26, 2013

If you’re gay married in California your gay marriage is now legal. Good. #allmarriageisabitgay — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) June 26, 2013

Gay, straight, lesbian, bi.. No one is better than any one else. What an incredible day for California AND for equality. — demetria lovato (@ddlovato) June 26, 2013

Love is love. — Nate Berkus (@NateBerkus) June 26, 2013

You’re damn right DOMA is unconstitutional!! #equalitymatters — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) June 26, 2013

Hey! You know what? The Kids Are All Right! defence of marriage falls! We chose love over hate! Goodbye #DOMA — Mark Ruffalo (@Mruff221) June 26, 2013

Obama uses twitter to issue his reaction to Supreme Court decision: “Love is love.” ‘Nuff said. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 26, 2013

I’m so happy about today’s decision I could kiss a man! http://t.co/rqsWeibdMs — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) June 26, 2013

