Celebrities Freak Out About Gay Marriage Victories On Twitter

When the Supreme Court struck down sections of the defence of Marriage Act and Proposition 8 this morning, celebrities took to the Twittersphere to express their joy.
Even President Obama got in on the Twitter action, helping the hashtag #LoveIsLove climb the trending charts.
Today’s DOMA ruling is a historic step forward for #MarriageEquality. #LoveIsLove
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 26, 2013
Read celebrity reactions below:
DOMA-it-just-lost-O Mr. Roboto! So, so happy for Edie, et al.
— Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) June 26, 2013
DOMA and Prop 8 should get married.
— Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) June 26, 2013
Remember the old days when #DOMA was around and gay people couldn’t get married in California? Crazy right!?
— Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) June 26, 2013
So overjoyed! Just had a dance party with my son! I look forward to seeing everyone at the #DecisionDay rally today! http://t.co/93hv0q0bOZ
— Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) June 26, 2013
It’s a supremely wonderful day for equality. Prop 8 is over, and so is DOMA. Congratulations everyone. And I mean everyone.
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 26, 2013
No one be shocked if I get married and pregnant with a daughter today in a slightly premature fit of joy #americathebeautiful
— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 26, 2013
Today is the greatest day so far in my life. Goodbye DOMA hello Equality.KT is crying with happiness.To everyone that backed this we thank u
— Suze Orman (@SuzeOrmanShow) June 26, 2013
Historic day. Well done #SCOTUS. RT @GLAAD: Supreme Court affirms that #DOMA is unconstitutional! pic.twitter.com/FZCXAFc9ca
— Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) June 26, 2013
If you’re gay married in California your gay marriage is now legal. Good. #allmarriageisabitgay
— Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) June 26, 2013
Gay, straight, lesbian, bi.. No one is better than any one else. What an incredible day for California AND for equality.
— demetria lovato (@ddlovato) June 26, 2013
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 26, 2013
Love is love.
— Nate Berkus (@NateBerkus) June 26, 2013
You’re damn right DOMA is unconstitutional!! #equalitymatters
— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) June 26, 2013
Hey! You know what? The Kids Are All Right! defence of marriage falls! We chose love over hate! Goodbye #DOMA
— Mark Ruffalo (@Mruff221) June 26, 2013
Obama uses twitter to issue his reaction to Supreme Court decision: “Love is love.” ‘Nuff said.
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 26, 2013
I’m so happy about today’s decision I could kiss a man! http://t.co/rqsWeibdMs
— John Stamos (@JohnStamos) June 26, 2013
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.