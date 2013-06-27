Celebrities Freak Out About Gay Marriage Victories On Twitter

Melia Robinson

When the Supreme Court struck down sections of the defence of Marriage Act and Proposition 8 this morning, celebrities took to the Twittersphere to express their joy.

Even President Obama got in on the Twitter action, helping the hashtag #LoveIsLove climb the trending charts.

Read celebrity reactions below:

