Vanessa Hudgens Turns Water Into Snow And How Other Celebs Are Dealing With The Polar Vortex

Celebrities — they’re just like us!

Stars aren’t immune to the cold front currently sweeping the country and many have taken to social media to express their feelings on the matter.

“Spring Breakers” actress Vanessa Hudgens posted a video of a pretty cool science experiment turning hot water into snow:

“Science y’all #polarvortex” Emma Roberts bundled up on the set of her show “American Horror Story.”

“Freezing day on set #ahs #coven”

But not everyone was so entertained by the cold. A slew of celebs took to Twitter to complain about the frigid temperatures:























Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.