20 celebrities who are turning 50 in 2022

Dwayne Johnson will celebrate his 50th birthday on May 2. Dwayne Johnson. Axelle Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images Johnson might be the world’s highest-paid actor, but he made his film debut over 20 years ago in 2001’s “The Mummy Returns.”

Cameron Diaz turns 50 on August 30. Cameron Diaz. Jason Merritt/Getty Images In 2022, it’ll be eight years since Diaz retired from acting after appearing in 2014’s “Annie.”

Eminem is a Libra — his 50th birthday is on October 17. Eminem. AP Images It’s hard to believe it’s been 22 years since Slim Shady’s breakthrough album “The Slim Shady EP” in 1999. He was 27 at the time.

Laverne Cox’s big day is on May 29. Laverne Cox. Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Next year is a big one for Cox — besides turning 50, she’ll also take over as the new host of E!’s red carpet coverage and has a role in Shonda Rhimes’ latest series, “ Inventing Anna ,” on Netflix.

Sofia Vergara defies aging, but she somehow turns 50 on July 10. Sofia Vergara. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images She looks essentially the same as she did on the first episode of “Modern Family” in 2009, when she was in her 30s.

It’ll be 50 years of Shaquille O’Neal on March 6. Shaquille O’Neal. Paul A. Hebert / Getty Images The former NBA star began playing 30 years ago in 1992 when he was just 20 years old — in fact, it’s already been 10 years since his retirement in 2011.

Jennifer Garner will turn 50 on April 17. Jennifer Garner. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for L.A. Dance Project Garner first gained fame in the early 2000s from the show “Alias,” which she began starring in at 29.

Her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, is also celebrating his 50th birthday next year. His is August 15. Ben Affleck. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Affleck’s bestie Matt Damon turned 50 in October 2020, while his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez , hit that milestone in July 2019.

Somehow, Gabrielle Union’s 50th birthday is on October 29. Gabrielle Union. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images It’s almost impossible to believe, until you remember that Union was somehow convincingly playing a high school student in the 2000 cheerleading classic “Bring It On” when she was 28.

Billie Joe Armstrong will always have that punk rock youth vibe, but he celebrates the big 5-0 on February 17. Billie Joe Armstrong. Theo Wargo / Getty Images Green Day’s first album “39/Smooth” will celebrate its 32nd birthday in April — it was released in 1990, just a few months after Armstrong turned 18.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s 50th birthday is on September 27. Gwyneth Paltrow. Jason Merritt/Getty Images Paltrow’s iconic pink Oscars dress was somehow already 23 years ago.

Idris Elba will blow out 50 candles on September 6. Idris Elba. David M. Benett / Contributor Elba’s “Wire” character, Stringer Bell, will have been with us for 20 years in 2022.

Maya Rudolph’s birthday is on July 27. Maya Rudolph. Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Saks Fifth Avenue Rudolph started appearing on “Saturday Night Live” over two decades ago in 2000 — she was 28 at the time. She left seven years later.

Jude Law is still 48 — he turns 49 on December 29, 2021. His 50th birthday is next December. Jude Law. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images It’s been over 20 years since Law burst out onto the scene with “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” which was released in 1999, and saw Law potentially looking the best anyone ever has on film.

Tracee Ellis Ross will mark half a century on the planet on October 29. Tracee Ellis Ross. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Ross has been starring on “Black-ish” since 2014, but it will end after its eighth season in 2022.

John Cho will turn 50 on June 16. John Cho. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival Yes, “Harold & Kumar” will somehow turn 18 years old in 2022 — it’s so old it can legally vote.

Beto O’Rourke’s birthday is on September 26. Beto O’Rourke. Scott Eisen/Getty Images O’Rourke is once again running for office , this time for the governor of Texas.

The absolute legend Toni Collette turns 50 on November 1. Toni Collette. Joe Scarnici / Contributor / Getty Images You can next see Collette in Guillermo Del Toro’s upcoming psychological thriller “Nightmare Alley” alongside Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett.

It’s wild that Timbaland will celebrate his 50th birthday on March 10. Timbaland. Getty/Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic His first collaboration with Aaliyah, her album “One in a Million,” celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021, meaning we’ve had a quarter of a century’s worth of hits from the rapper/producer.