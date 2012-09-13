Allyson Felix, Elisabeth Moss And Other Celebs Tell Us Their favourite iPhone Apps

“Mad Men” actress Elisabeth Moss, Olympic gold medal-winning track and field athlete Allyson Felix and a slew of fashionistas all came out for the alice + olivia spring presentation during New York Fashion Week.



We asked their favourite apps for the gal or guy on the go, and they all answered.

See who’s addicted to Instagram, Pinterest, HopStop and who is still hanging tight to a (gasp) Blackberry.

Watch below:

Produced by Daniel Goodman

Don’t Miss:

• Maria Menounos and Isaac Mizrahi Tell Us Their Online Shopping Habits

• QVC CEO Mike George Reveals What He Looks For In Celebrity Partnerships

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.