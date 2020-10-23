26 celebrities who have revealed who they are voting for this year

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Joyful Heart Foundation Mariska Hargitay and Joe Biden.

The 2020 Election is less than two weeks away.

Each day, more celebrities are coming out in support of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

50 Cent recently made headlines for his pro-Trump tweets.

November 3 is quickly approaching. In a year of historic voter turnout, and one of the most polarising elections of all time, more celebrities than ever have been coming out in support of their candidates.

While you may think celebrities are traditionally more liberal than conservative, there are definitely a fair few that are voting to re-elect Trump this year.

Keep scrolling to see 26 celebrities who have publicly endorsed one of the candidates.

After staying quiet in 2016, Taylor Swift officially endorsed Joe Biden with a post on Instagram.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV Taylor Swift in 2019.

Swift caught a lot of heat for not disclosing her political views in 2016, a subject that was well-documented during “Miss Americana.”

This year, Swift posted an Instagram showing her with custom Biden/Harris cookies, along with a link to an article in V Magazine about why she will be voting for Biden.

“The change we need most is to elect a president who recognises that people of colour deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included. Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them,” she told V. “I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election. Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs,” she continued.

Jennifer Lawrence also officially endorsed Biden in V Magazine.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence.

“Voting is the foundation of our democracy and our freedom. And I would consider this upcoming election the most consequential of our lifetime. I’m voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this year because Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America. He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being,” she told V.

Alongside Donald Trump Jr., Kid Rock co-hosted a Trump rally in September in his home state of Michigan.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images Donald Trump shakes hands with Kid Rock in 2018.

Rock was outspoken in his support of President Trump in 2016, and once again is supporting the president in 2020. The two first became acquainted when Rock appeared on “Celebrity Apprentice.”

In September, Rock hosted an outdoor Trump rally in Michigan alongside Donald Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Stacey Dash has both “#MAGA” and “#WomenForTrump” in her Twitter bio.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for FOX Stacey Dash in 2014.

The “Clueless” star also supported Trump in 2016, and even hoped for his endorsement when she was running for Congress in 2018, though she eventually dropped out.

Dash used to be a Democrat, according to the Guardian, but switched parties after 2008 when, in her words, she realised President Obama was a “socialist” and a “divider.”

Mindy Kaling has been vocally supporting Senator Kamala Harris on Instagram.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Mindy Kaling in 2020.

In October, Kaling posted a video of her and Harris bonding over their Indian-American heritage on Instagram. She is also co-headlining the South Asian Block Party, a fundraiser for Biden and Harris, alongside Kumail Nanjiani, Lilly Singh, Aparna Nancherla, and Liza Koshy.

Ina Garten held a virtual fundraiser for Biden in September.

Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty Images Ina Garten in 2017.

The Food Network chef, who also worked in Jimmy Carter’s administration, interviewed Jill Biden for the fundraiser.

Although she is normally apolitical, Garten decided to speak out this year.

“I’m not political,” she told People. “I think if you research you’ll find I’ve supported political programs privately but I’ve never been really public about it – but sometimes you just have to do it.”

“As a country, we need to pull this together,” she continued. “We need to stop being divisive and be positive and supportive and collaborative. [Biden] is a guy who’s been in Congress for decades and has a reputation for working across the aisle, and I think that’s exactly what we need right now.”

Jon Voight, who was presented with the National Medal of Arts by Trump in 2019, has supported the president for years.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images President Donald Trump presents actor Jon Voight with the National Medal of Arts in 2019.

Most recently, he shared a video on his Twitter account calling Vice President Biden “evil.”

“Trump must win – he’s real. He will bring back the people’s trusts. These leftists are not for the American people. It’s the biggest cover-up ever,” he continued.

Kirstie Alley recently made headlines for her support of Trump.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Kirstie Alley in 2019.

In October, Alley tweeted, “I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it.”

Mariska Hargitay and Biden have been friendly since he appeared on an episode of “Law and Order: SVU.”

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Joyful Heart Foundation Mariska Hargitay and Joe Biden in 2016.

The “SVU” star again supported him in 2020 with a cameo during the Democratic National Convention.

Hargitay said that she and Biden worked together to tackle the immense backlog of rape kits in the US, which sends a “vital message to survivors that what happened to them matters,” the New York Post reported.

She has also praised his work to pass the Violence Against Women Act in the ’90s.

Keegan-Michael Key endorsed Biden back in March.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Joe Biden and Keegan-Michael Key in 2017.

The two have been friendly for years, and Key once again endorsed Biden in the 2020 election on Super Tuesday. The comedian appeared in a campaign video with Biden entitled “How To Social Distance Friendship” that showed the two of them virtually playing Go Fish, working on a crossword puzzle, exercising, and drawing portraits of each other.

50 Cent cited Biden’s tax plan as his reasoning for voting for Trump.

Jason Merritt/Getty 50 Cent.

50 Cent has tweeted multiple times in the last few days about his choice to vote for Trump.

“WHAT THE [F—]! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, [F—] NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f—— mind,” the rapper tweeted on October 19 alongside a screenshot of Biden’s tax plan which showed that, in New York, the highest tax rate would be 62%.

Trace Adkins performed at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Jim Spellman/WireImage Trace Adkins and Donald Trump in 2009.

Adkins is another one of Trump’s supporters who previously appeared on “Celebrity Apprentice” – once in 2008 and once more in 2013.

This year, at the RNC, Adkins was chosen to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the convention. He also performed at the 2012 convention.

Jim Gaffigan revealed he was anti-Trump in 2020 after years of not disclosing his political beliefs.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Jim Gaffigan in 2019.

Gaffigan broke his political silence after he watched the president’s speech at the RNC. He tweeted multiple times about his dislike for Trump, and he later went on to support Biden.

On Facebook, he shared a story about an event he planned for Georgetown University in 2019. “I organised the event with my good friend & classmate @emilychennyc. Emily and I were thinking of ideas on how to make the event even more special. Emily mentioned she could maybe get a video from @joebiden. I asked ‘Did Biden go to Georgetown?’ She replied, ‘No, but this is the kind of thing Joe Biden would care about.’ Well, to my surprise Joe gave us a video. We started the show with Joe’s video and he reminded everyone in the audience that we should look out for our fellow citizens. It set the tone for an incredible show. This American pin clip reminded me of Joe’s kindness and generosity toward our event and GSP. This country would be lucky to be led by a man like @joebiden. Please vote,” Gaffigan wrote.

Cher headlined an LGBTQ+ fundraiser for Biden’s campaign that raised almost $US2 million in September.

John Phillips/Getty Images Cher in 2018.

The iconic popstar has always been politically outspoken. During the fundraiser, Cher recalled the first time she met Biden in 2006.

“I saw a speech Joe had given and it was love at first speech. So I went to his office to grill him and I asked him really pointed questions and unlike most politicians, Joe actually listened to me and cared (about) what I had to say. He was honest and kind and smart,” she said, according to CBS. She also called him “smart enough, he’s kind enough, he’s strong enough.”

“I said, sink or swim, I’m with him, I’m ridin’ with Biden. It sounds corny but that’s what I said,” Cher continued.

Dean Cain voted for Trump in 2016 and has pledged to do so again.

Mike Coppola/Getty Dean Cain.

The former Superman has identified as an Independent, and told the Washington Post in 2018 that he had voted for Al Gore and Bill Clinton. “I don’t ever vote party lines … I vote candidates and I vote issues,” Cain said.

“Oh, I’m backing the president for sure. I don’t like a single Democratic candidate. I mean Pete Buttigieg is an interesting guy and he’s smart and he’s eloquent, but when you start getting into his economic philosophies and that whole Marxist push – no, I’m not cool with that,” he continued, when asked he would support in 2020.

Ted Nugent has said that “Donald Trump was sent here by God.”

Scott Olson/Getty Images Ted Nugent in 2016.

As NME reported, the country singer said that Trump was a godsend in June 2020. “Donald Trump was sent here by God. Just like our founding fathers were touched by divine intervention,” Nugent told LondonRealTV.

He added, on an episode of the “Pat’s Soundbytes Unplugged” podcast, “I think he’s the greatest president in the history of America. I think he’s the greatest leader in the history of the human experience.”

Dwayne Johnson made the first presidential endorsement of his career this year when he backed Biden.

Samir Hussein/Wire Images/Getty Images Dwayne Johnson in 2018.

Johnson interviewed both Biden and Harris for his Instagram account. He posted the video in September.

He captioned the video, “As a political independent and centrist for many years, I’ve voted for Democrats in the past and as well as Republican. In this critical election, I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the best to lead our country, and as my first ever (public) Presidential endorsement, I proudly endorse them for the presidential office of our United States.”

Sam Elliott narrated an ad for the Biden campaign in October.

Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images Sam Elliott in 2018.

The ad aired during game one of the 2020 World Series.

“There is only one America. No Democratic rivers. No Republican mountains. Just this great land, and all that’s possible on it with a fresh start. Cures we could find. Futures we can shape. Work to reward. Dignity to protect. There is so much we can do, if we choose to take on problems, and not each other. And choose a president who brings out our best. Joe Biden doesn’t need everyone in this country to always agree. Just to agree we all love this country, and go from there,” he says in the ad.

Isaiah Washington revealed he was a Trump supporter in 2019.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Isaiah Washington in 2019.

“You got a lot of conservative or centric libertarian-minded people that really care about other people but they are terrified to come out of the closet and say anything that’s not in line with the Democratic party,” the actor said on the Fox Nation show “Nuff Said.” He cited Trump’s policies as his reason for supporting him, specifically his policies regarding the Black community.

Now, Washington has his own show on Fox Nation, “Kitchen Talk.”

Stephen and Ayesha Curry supported Biden during an appearance at the DNC.

DNCC/Getty Images Stephen and Ayesha Curry address the virtual convention on August 20, 2020.

The Currys and their kids made an appearance during the DNC livestream. “We’re voting for Joe Biden,” they said. “We want to ensure that our kids live in a country that is safe, happy, healthy and fair,” continued Ayesha.

Tracee Ellis Ross also appeared during the DNC livestream in 2020.

DNCC/Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross speaks at the DNC livestream.

Ross moderated the second night of the convention, and cited Biden’s choice of running mate, Harris, as a real “turning point” in American history and part of the reason she supported his candidacy.

“As a Black woman, I find myself at a crucial intersection in American politics. For far too long, Black female leadership … has been utilised without being acknowledged or valued, but we are turning the tide. Hello, Kamala,” she said.

Cardi B was a vocal Bernie Sanders fan, but has since publicly supported Biden.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Cardi B in 2020.

“I spoke to Joe Biden. I know him,” she said in a “Breakfast Club” interview before dropping her interview with him. “Knowing him and everything, I think he’s getting it. I think he understands the people’s pain. He’s getting what we want. People think we want so much, but we want really simple things if you really think about it,” the “WAP” rapper continued.

On Elle’s YouTube channel, Cardi B and Biden spoke for over 15 minutes about various policies and issues facing the US today.

Mark Cuban officially endorsed Biden during an appearance on Fox News.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DirecTV Mark Cuban.

The “Shark Tank” star told Sean Hannity he was voting for Biden. “The one event in the White House that Joe Biden put on and spoke about his support for entrepreneurship is one more event than he [Trump] has ever done for entrepreneurs in the White House or anywhere else,” he said.

“Donald Trump doesn’t want to run a country, he wants to run a campaign. Joe Biden actually wants to run a country,” he continued.

In April, Howard Stern said he was “all in on Joe Biden.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM Howard Stern.

Stern made this announcement on his radio show in April after Trump said that ultraviolet light could potentially cure COVID-19 – Trump later said he was being sarcastic.

“I am all in on Joe Biden,” Stern said. “You see the wall that’s right next to you, I’ll vote for the wall over a guy who tells me that I should pour Clorox into my mouth. Listen, I think we are in deep s—. I think we could have been ahead of this curve.”

Jon Stewart explained to Stephen Colbert how he learned to like Biden as a candidate.

Alex Wong/Getty Images Jon Stewart and Joe Biden in 2016.

“Biden was not my guy. Wasn’t even in the top four or five. I was more of a Sanders, Warren [supporter],” he said in a June appearance on “The Late Show.”

“I’ve recently been thinking about something and that is, we are a country in terrible anguish right now. We are in pain,” he continued. “‘American exceptionalism’ is not a title that you wear like you were Miss America in 1937 and you’ll always be Miss America. It takes effort and work to maintain. If you treat it like a fait accompli, it will erode and you will lose it. We are seeing that erosion, and we are fearful and we are angry and we are in pain. When I see Biden, past the shtick, I see a guy who knows what loss is, who knows grief.”

