Ariana Grande, Ellen Pompeo, and more celebrities rally behind Gabrielle Union after she was reportedly fired from 'America's Got Talent'

Angela Weiss/Frazer Harrison/Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Gabrielle Union, centre, was reportedly fired from ‘America’s Got Talent’ after she complained about racism she experienced on set.

Celebrities have rallied behind Gabrielle Union after she was reportedly fired as a judge on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

According to a report from Variety, published on Tuesday,Union was let go from the show after she voiced complaints about racism she experienced on set. Notably, she was reportedly told that her various hair styles were “too black” for the show’s audience, and received pushback from producers after she called out a contestant’s segment for being “racially insensitive.”

Although Union hasn’t commented directly on the report, she did tweet a vague statement of gratitude to her supporters on Wednesday.

“So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground,” she wrote. “Humbled and thankful, forever.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda replied to her tweet with a message of support. He also tweeted separately, “Team @itsgabrielleu, always.”

Ellen Pompeo, whose long-running role as the titular character on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” has made her the highest paid woman on TV, wrote a lengthy Twitter thread on Thursday in support of Union. She condemned NBC for its “toxic” workplace cultures.

It’s unfortunate that @nbc the same network that protected disgusting men like Matt Lauer and punished women for speaking out or not putting up with it…has not changed their practices or culture,” she wrote on Twitter. “I support @itsgabrielleu commitment to speaking up to injustice. It takes courage.”

“this is a teaching moment,” she continued. “It’s important..white girls I’m talking to you..whether you truly understand what racial injustice is or not..that you stand with your sisters on the front lines. Don’t cut side deals & don’t not get involved because it isn’t your issue..because it is.”

She went on to encourage “unity and solidarity among all women” and skewer NBC for undermining those efforts: “Obviously this network feels like they can operate like this and it’s ok.”

Finally, she condemned “messy Simon Cowell” and tagged Union, writing, “Our work continues.”

Soon after, Pompeo acknowledged that her own network has had “problems,” writing, “every set has them.”

“there’s lots of people in a workplace.. point is… exec producers and the NETWORK @abc cared enough to help us make change support is crucial.”

Indeed, back in June, Pompeo previously criticised the “Grey’s Anatomy” set for fostering a “toxic work environment” and “serious culture issues,” but also celebrated her own work behind the scenes that “changed that story.”

Fans and supporters praised Pompeo for her detailed support of Union – including Ariana Grande, who re-tweeted the actor’s call for white women to speak out.

“thank you for this @EllenPompeo. be better @nbc. we’re with you @itsgabrielleu,” Grande wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Jameela Jamil, who stars on NBC’s popular sitcom “The Good Place,” also voiced her support for Union – and for ousting Cowell, who reportedly “maintains near total control over ‘America’s Got Talent.'”

“I am lucky to work with really good people at @nbc and am sad and angry to know this has been going on in that same network,” she wrote on Twitter. “I stand with @itsgabrielleu all the way. They should bring her back, with a big raise, and remove @SimonCowell instead.”

According to Yashar Ali’s reporting for Vulture, NBC producers began to see Union as “difficult” when she complained about Cowell’s constant indoor smoking, which is against the law in California but had apparently gone on for years unimpeded.

Ali also reports that Cowell asked Union “to come to him directly and not talk to NBC (which employed her) when she had concerns,” which made Union “feel like Cowell was trying to cover up workplace incidents.”

Patricia Arquette, who recently starred on limited TV series like Hulu’s “The Act” and Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora,” replied to Union’s tweet and called her situation “terrible.”

“You should not be penalised for trying to have a workplace that honours the rule of law in the workplace,” she wrote.

Indya Moore, who stars on FX’s “Pose,” said they want “more folks in the industry standing up in solidarity for @itsgabrielleu.”

I wish I saw more folks in the industry standing up in solidarity for @itsgabrielleu. smh. — Love Trans People (@IndyaMoore) November 28, 2019

Union has also been flooded with support from writers, including those who work in media and Hollywood.

The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill applauded Union “for standing for what is right when a lot of people would have just been silent to maintain their own position.”

“Also: How many black women are labelled ‘difficult’ for merely seeking respect and decency?” she added.

NBC and “AGT” producer Fremantle issued the following statement to Insider:

“‘America’s Got Talent’ has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show. The judging and host lineup has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for ‘AGT’s’ enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously.”

