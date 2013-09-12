Celebrities Are Finally Speaking Out On Syria -- Bashing And Applauding Obama On Twitter

Aly Weisman
Barack Obama Kerry Washington UsherChris Hondros/GettyUsher, Kerry Washington, and Chris Tucker supported Obama on the campaign trail in 2008.

Until recently, most celebrities were staying quiet on the subject of Syria.

TV legend Ed Asner told The Hollywood Reporter he believes it’s because “A lot of people don’t want to feel anti-black by being opposed to Obama.”

While notorious anti-war protester celebs like Sean Penn and George Clooney have remained silent, only Madonna and rapper Azealia Banks spoke out (loudly) on their social media accounts.

Until now.

After President Barack Obama addressed the nation on Tuesday to discuss the United States’ potential military involvement in Syria, many celebrities finally spoke out on Twitter.

Here’s what they had to say.

The sceptics:


The supporters:

The undecided:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.