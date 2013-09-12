Celebrities Are Finally Speaking Out On Syria -- Bashing And Applauding Obama On Twitter

Until recently, most celebrities were staying quiet on the subject of Syria.
TV legend Ed Asner told The Hollywood Reporter he believes it’s because “A lot of people don’t want to feel anti-black by being opposed to Obama.”
While notorious anti-war protester celebs like Sean Penn and George Clooney have remained silent, only Madonna and rapper Azealia Banks spoke out (loudly) on their social media accounts.
Until now.
After President Barack Obama addressed the nation on Tuesday to discuss the United States’ potential military involvement in Syria, many celebrities finally spoke out on Twitter.
Here’s what they had to say.
The sceptics:
Fascinated to see how Pres Obama tries to persuade Americans what should be done in #Syria when he doesn’t seem to have a clue himself. #CNN
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 11, 2013
Gotcha – mr president – and u sound jjust like bush – “@JPBarlow: The United States Military doesn’t do pinpricks. – Barack Obama”
— John Cusack (@johncusack) September 11, 2013
Is anyone else super unnerved by Obama’s Syria speech? I’m all for peace over politics but this situation is very unique. What’s your take?
— Shenae Beech (@shenaegrimes) September 11, 2013
Well, turns out the world is F’d beyond reasonable repair. Obama would have been a great Tevye. “On the other hand…”
— josh groban (@joshgroban) September 11, 2013
Obama must now start focusing on OUR COUNTRY, jobs, healthcare and all of our many problems. Forget Syria and make America great again!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2013
The supporters:
I will always respect and honour whoever is our president. I can’t imagine the immense amount of pressure he’s under. Just worried. :(
— demetria lovato (@ddlovato) September 11, 2013
Good speech for Obama on Syria. Steadfast but patient.
— Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) September 11, 2013
The undecided:
Did you watch the President’s address?! (I did, from my trailer, in between scenes…) What did u think? What are your thoughts on #Syria ?!
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 11, 2013
Watching the Presidential Address To The Nation. Who else is watching? Should we attack Syria or not?
— Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) September 11, 2013
And the humorous:
Obama had 2 separate lunches with Republicans & Democrats today. Then Chris Christie said, “Maybe I DO want to be president.” #fallonmono
— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) September 11, 2013
