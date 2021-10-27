10 celebrity brides who wore sheer wedding dresses

Eniko Parrish wore two custom Vera Wang dresses for her wedding to Kevin Hart. Eniko Parrish married Kevin Hart in 2016. @enikohart/Instagram Parrish’s first dress had a sheer bodice with a tulle mermaid skirt, while her reception dress was completely sheer and made up of French lace.

The “Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn wore two Galia Lahav gowns that cost about $US50,000 ($AU66,692) for her 2019 wedding. Christine Quinn and Christian Richard got married in 2019. @christinequinn/Instagran In an interview with Metro , Quinn’s wedding planner Lisa Lafferty said the reality star decided to wear two custom dresses by the same designer. Her ceremony dress featured a sheer cutout across her midriff. Lafferty said Quinn paired her custom dresses with Christian Louboutin heels that the fashion designer signed on the bottom.

Six years after getting married, Behati Prinsloo shared pictures of the dress Alexander Wang designed for her 2014 wedding to Adam Levine. Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine got married in 2014. Behati Prinsloo Levine/Instagram Prinsloo’s dress was designed with a plunging neckline and sheer slits on both sides that went down to her thigh. “This dress you made for my wedding, I’m still not over it haha!” she captioned a photo of her gown that she shared on her Instagram story.

Kate Middleton wore a Grace Kelly-inspired Alexander McQueen gown with sheer lace sleeves for her 2011 wedding. Kate Middleton and Prince William got married in 2011. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Middleton paired her gown with the Queen’s Cartier Halo tiara , which was given to Queen Elizabeth by the late Queen Mother on her 18th birthday.

Nicky Hilton looked stunning in a high-neck lace Valentino gown for her wedding to James Rothschild in 2015. Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild got married in 2015. Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images Hilton’s dress was made up of three different ivory tones and was embellished with crystals, according to Valentino’s Instagram . It was also designed with a 9-foot (2.74m) train and a long veil to match.

Ciara wowed in a custom Roberto Cavalli Couture gown designed by creative director Peter Dundas. Ciara and Russell Wilson got married in 2016. @ciara/Instagram Ciara’s gown was also designed with her and Wilson’s initials embroidered into the lace on the back of it, according to E! Dundas told W Magazine that the dress was inspired by the fact that the couple was getting married in a castle. The designer also said that the dress only had a few daring details — including the sheer sleeves and semi-plunging neckline — because Ciara wanted it to be appropriate for her religious ceremony.

For her 2016 wedding to Rupert Murdoch, Jerry Hall wore a light-blue dress with sheer sleeves. Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch got married in 2016. Karwai Tang/WireImage Hall paired her Vivienne Westwood dress with a matching headband and silver flats, while Murdoch coordinated with her in a blue suit.

Maria Menounos wore a gown with sheer long sleeves for her New Year’s Eve wedding to Keven Undergaro. Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro got married in 2017. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MM Menounos wore a Pronovias gown for her surprise live TV wedding in New York’s Times Square. The gown had a mermaid silhouette, plunging sweetheart neckline, and sheer lace sleeves.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas got married in a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren wedding gown. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. @priyankachopra/Instagram The actress’ dress was handmade with 5,600 beads and 11,632 Swarovski crystals. She also wore a 75-foot (22.86m) veil.