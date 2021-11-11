Search

Sheer dresses have been popular on the red carpet this year. Here are 21 celebrities who embraced the daring trend.

Celia Fernandez
Celebrities showed off just how well they embraced the sheer dress trend in 2021.
The sheer-dress trend was popular in 2021. John Shearer/WireImage/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Jason Kempin/Getty Images
  • Sheer outfits were popular at red-carpet events throughout 2021.
  • Many stars embraced wearing gowns with perfectly placed jewels, lace, and fishnet.
  • Here’s a look at all the celebrities who wore sheer looks in 2021.
A sparkly, butterfly-adorned bodice made Dua Lipa’s Versace gown stand out at the Grammys.
Dua lipa grammys 2021
Dua Lipa attends the 2021 Grammys. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Dua Lipa told E! that she collaborated with Versace on the design of her bejeweled Grammy’s gown, as butterflies were an important symbol for her this year. 

Harness-like straps and a transparent, bejeweled skirt complemented the butterfly bodice. 

Dakota Johnson wore a head-turning Gucci dress at the Venice Film Festival.
Dakota Johnson attended the premiere of the movie 'The Lost Daughter.'
Dakota Johnson at the Venice Film Festival. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
The actress’ stunning gown had a sheer skirt and jeweled detailing. 
Megan Fox wore a completely sheer dress with a coordinating sparkly thong at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Megan Fox VMA
Megan Fox at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage/Getty Images
Styled by Maeve Reilly, Fox accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and nude-colored Jimmy Choo heels. 

In a video on her YouTube channel, Reilly said that she actually had the Mugler dress ready for Fox for several months but was just waiting for the perfect event to make a fashion statement. 

Megan Fox turned heads at the Billboard Music Awards in a revealing Mugler dress.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in May 2021.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Aside from the crisscross cutout bodice, Fox’s dress also had a sheer skirt.

She paired it with minimal jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels. 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a semi-sheer Dolce & Gabbana dress at the Billboard Music Awards.
Priyanka chopra jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Rich Fury/Getty Images
Chopra Jonas’ dress was designed with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. 
At the Billboard Music Awards, Karol G looked stunning in a sheer blue halter gown.
Karol g
Karol G. at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Rich Fury/Getty Images
The Colombian singer paired the Celia Kritharioti gown with Anabela Chan diamonds and Le Silla shoes. 
Issa Rae wore one of the most daring looks of the night at the 2021 Emmys in this sheer Aliétte dress.
Issa Rae attends the 2021 Emmys.
Issa Rae at the 2021 Emmys. Rich Fury/Getty Images
The star and creator of “Insecure” paired the dress with a diamond grill and silver leaf earrings. 
Taraji P. Henson turned heads in this sheer Elie Saab dress with a plunging neckline at the Emmys.
Taraji P. Henson wears a black, sparkly dress at the Emmys.
Taraji P. Henson at the 2021 Emmy Awards. Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images
The actress’ dress also had pockets. 
At Dior’s fashion show in Greece, Anya Taylor-Joy wowed in a sheer gold, floor-length gown.
Anya Taylor Joy poses in a semi-sheer dress at a Dior fashion show.
Anya Taylor-Joy at Dior’s fashion show in Athens. Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images
Taylor-Joy paired the dress with gold statement rings. 
Charli XCX wore a custom Shawna Wu sheer lace dress with minimal jewelry and black heels at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Charli XCX vma
Charli XCX at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
The singer paired her custom dress with Karma El Khalil earrings. 
Ciara wowed in a lace Tom Ford gown with a cutout across her chest at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Ciara vma
Ciara at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage/Getty Images
Ciara wore high-waisted black underwear underneath her see-through gown. 
Kendall Jenner wore the ultimate sheer dress at the Met Gala.
Kendall Jenner Met Gala 2021
Kendall Jenner at the 2021 Met Gala. John Shearer/WireImage
Jenner sparkled in a Givenchy dress that was inspired by Audrey Hepburn in “My Fair Lady.” The model accessorized her dress with sheer gloves and a diamond choker. 
Zoë Kravitz looked stunning at the Met Gala in a custom Saint Laurent dress.
Zoe Kravitz Met Gala 2021
Zoë Kravitz at the 2021 Met Gala. Taylor Hill/WireImage
The actress paired her completely see-through dress with a matching thong and black sandals. 
At the Met Gala, model Imaan Hammam wore a star-printed Versace dress.
Imaan Hammam Met Gala 2021
Imaan Hammam at the 2021 Met Gala. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The model’s dress was designed with a completely sheer top and tulle skirt.
Julia Garner wore a fishnet Stella McCartney dress that was covered in Swarovski crystals at the Met Gala.
Julia Garner attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Julia Garner at the 2021 Met Gala. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images
The “Ozark” star paired the dress with Adidas by Stella McCartney shoes.
Emily Blunt looked stunning at the Met Gala in a Miu Miu dress.
Emily Blunt at the 2021 Met Gala.
Emily Blunt at the 2021 Met Gala. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images
The sparkly detail on Blunt’s dress made it look like she was dripping in jewels. 
Zendaya wore a custom Nensi Dojaka dress with sheer paneling and a thigh-high slit at the “Dune” premiere after-party.
Zendaya in October.
Zendaya at a Dune after-party in 2021. Ricky Vigil/GC Images
Zendaya accessorized the daring dress with brown Christian Louboutin heels. 
For Cardi B’s birthday party, Lizzo wore a completely see-through dress that had sparkles throughout.
Lizzo walks in a see-through dress with no shoes.
Lizzo at Cardi B’s birthday party. JOCE / Bauer-Griffin / Contributor/ Getty Images
Lizzo wore a sheer dress from the Matthew Reisman Collection. It was made up of a fishnet-like material and had sparkles embroidered into it.

She paired it with a thong and nipple pasties. 

At the LACMA Art + Film Gala, Elle Fanning looked gorgeous in a sheer black gown with cutouts across her torso and sleeves.
A front and back shot of Elle Fanning wearing a sheer black dress.
Elle Fanning at the 2021 LACMA Film + Art Gala. Amy Sussman / Staff / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images
Fanning’s Gucci dress had an open back, a high neckline, and a full skirt. 
Camila Morrone’s Versace dress at the LACMA Art + Film Gala was completely see-through.
Camila Morrone wears a see-through, black dress at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala.
Camila Morrone at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images
Morrone paired the sparkly dress with a cream bodysuit underneath. 
Alessandra Ambrosio attended the amfAR gala in a sheer Elie Saab dress.
Alessandra Ambrosio attends the 2021 amFAR gala.
Alessandra Ambrosio at the 2021 amfAR gala. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
The supermodel paired the dress with neutral open-toed sandals. 
Jenna Dewan went to the amfAR gala in a chic black-and-white Zuhair Murad dress.
Jenna Dewan in 2021.
Jenna Dewan at the amfAR gala in 2021. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Dewan’s dress was designed with a diamond cutout across her chest and a sheer skirt.
About the Author
Celia Fernandez