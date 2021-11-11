Sheer dresses have been popular on the red carpet this year. Here are 21 celebrities who embraced the daring trend.

- Sheer outfits were popular at red-carpet events throughout 2021.
- Many stars embraced wearing gowns with perfectly placed jewels, lace, and fishnet.
- Here’s a look at all the celebrities who wore sheer looks in 2021.
A sparkly, butterfly-adorned bodice made Dua Lipa’s Versace gown stand out at the Grammys.
Dua Lipa told E! that she collaborated with Versace on the design of her bejeweled Grammy’s gown, as butterflies were an important symbol for her this year.
Harness-like straps and a transparent, bejeweled skirt complemented the butterfly bodice.
Dakota Johnson wore a head-turning Gucci dress at the Venice Film Festival.
The actress’ stunning gown had a sheer skirt and jeweled detailing.
Megan Fox wore a completely sheer dress with a coordinating sparkly thong at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Styled by Maeve Reilly, Fox accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and nude-colored Jimmy Choo heels.
In a video on her YouTube channel, Reilly said that she actually had the Mugler dress ready for Fox for several months but was just waiting for the perfect event to make a fashion statement.
Megan Fox turned heads at the Billboard Music Awards in a revealing Mugler dress.
Aside from the crisscross cutout bodice, Fox’s dress also had a sheer skirt.
She paired it with minimal jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a semi-sheer Dolce & Gabbana dress at the Billboard Music Awards.
Chopra Jonas’ dress was designed with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.
At the Billboard Music Awards, Karol G looked stunning in a sheer blue halter gown.
The Colombian singer paired the Celia Kritharioti gown with Anabela Chan diamonds and Le Silla shoes.
Issa Rae wore one of the most daring looks of the night at the 2021 Emmys in this sheer Aliétte dress.
The star and creator of “Insecure” paired the dress with a diamond grill and silver leaf earrings.
Taraji P. Henson turned heads in this sheer Elie Saab dress with a plunging neckline at the Emmys.
The actress’ dress also had pockets.
At Dior’s fashion show in Greece, Anya Taylor-Joy wowed in a sheer gold, floor-length gown.
Taylor-Joy paired the dress with gold statement rings.
Charli XCX wore a custom Shawna Wu sheer lace dress with minimal jewelry and black heels at the MTV Video Music Awards.
The singer paired her custom dress with Karma El Khalil earrings.
Ciara wowed in a lace Tom Ford gown with a cutout across her chest at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Ciara wore high-waisted black underwear underneath her see-through gown.
Kendall Jenner wore the ultimate sheer dress at the Met Gala.
Jenner sparkled in a Givenchy dress that was inspired by Audrey Hepburn in “My Fair Lady.” The model accessorized her dress with sheer gloves and a diamond choker.
Zoë Kravitz looked stunning at the Met Gala in a custom Saint Laurent dress.
The actress paired her completely see-through dress with a matching thong and black sandals.
At the Met Gala, model Imaan Hammam wore a star-printed Versace dress.
The model’s dress was designed with a completely sheer top and tulle skirt.
Julia Garner wore a fishnet Stella McCartney dress that was covered in Swarovski crystals at the Met Gala.
The “Ozark” star paired the dress with Adidas by Stella McCartney shoes.
Emily Blunt looked stunning at the Met Gala in a Miu Miu dress.
The sparkly detail on Blunt’s dress made it look like she was dripping in jewels.
Zendaya wore a custom Nensi Dojaka dress with sheer paneling and a thigh-high slit at the “Dune” premiere after-party.
Zendaya accessorized the daring dress with brown Christian Louboutin heels.
For Cardi B’s birthday party, Lizzo wore a completely see-through dress that had sparkles throughout.
Lizzo wore a sheer dress from the Matthew Reisman Collection. It was made up of a fishnet-like material and had sparkles embroidered into it.
She paired it with a thong and nipple pasties.
At the LACMA Art + Film Gala, Elle Fanning looked gorgeous in a sheer black gown with cutouts across her torso and sleeves.
Fanning’s Gucci dress had an open back, a high neckline, and a full skirt.
Camila Morrone’s Versace dress at the LACMA Art + Film Gala was completely see-through.
Morrone paired the sparkly dress with a cream bodysuit underneath.
Alessandra Ambrosio attended the amfAR gala in a sheer Elie Saab dress.
The supermodel paired the dress with neutral open-toed sandals.
Jenna Dewan went to the amfAR gala in a chic black-and-white Zuhair Murad dress.
Dewan’s dress was designed with a diamond cutout across her chest and a sheer skirt.