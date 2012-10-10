Celebrities Are Selling At New York's Fancy Park Imperial To Avoid Obstructed Views

Photo: via Street Easy

An ultimate selling point in any Manhattan apartment or condo is the view.So it’s no surprise that a new Extell Development tower on 57th Street, rises, residents—especially celebrities—are selling their apartments inside the once-flashy Park Imperial building, The Real Deal is reporting.



Celebrities such as the former “Law & Order SVU” star Christopher Meloni, Deepak Chopra, and Diddy have all listed their apartments in the past year.

The Park Imperial, located at 230 West 56th Street, once had views of the city and the Hudson River, but now at every exposure the views have been compromised, Susan Barkin, an agent who has done deals in the building, told TRD.

Meloni listed his and 60th-floor apartment for $12 million, with a bonus of a 2013 Porsche Panamera to any buyer who could sign a contract by June 1. Now, the place is on the market for $9.95 million. Chopra is trying to sell his 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom apartment for $3.6 million. And Diddy just listed his converted-one bedroom on the 66th floor for $8.5 million.

Even though the views have been hindered, the strength of the luxury market is driving buyers into the building, TRD noted. This year, two penthouses at the Park Imperial sold for $8.79 million and $7.89 million, respectively. The buyers remain anonymous.

