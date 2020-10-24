55 celebrities you didn't realise were Scorpios

Courteney Larocca, Claudia Willen
Jamie McCarthy/Frederick M. Brown/Getty ImagesDrake and Emma Stone are both Scorpios.
  • Scorpio is the eighth astrological sign in the zodiac and runs from October 23 through November 22.
  • Drake, Emma Stone, and Kendall Jenner are all Scorpios.
  • While astrology is just for fun and isn’t supported by science, keep reading to see 55 celebrities who celebrate their birthdays during Scorpio season.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Now that another Libra season has come and gone, the sun is officially in Scorpio from October 23 to November 22.

As a water sign with a scorpion as its celestial spirit animal, Scorpios are said to be confident, intense, and determined to get what they want. They’re also claimed to be very intellectual, protective of those they love, and unafraid to learn the truth, regardless of what stands in their way.

And even though astrology isn’t supported by science, it’s still fun to see which celebrities were born with the eighth astrological sign.

Here are 55 celebrities that you may not have realised are Scorpios.

Ryan Reynolds was born on October 23.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty ImagesRyan Reynolds is a Scorpio.

The “Deadpool” star was born in 1976, and his birthday lands on the first day of Scorpio season, meaning he’s actually on the cusp of Libra and Scorpio.

Amandla Stenberg’s birthday is also on October 23.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Women in FilmAmandla Stenberg is a Scorpio.

The actress was born in 1998.

Drake’s birthday lands on October 24.

Vivien Killilea/Getty ImagesDrake celebrates his birthday in late October.

The rapper was born in 1986.

Katy Perry’s birthday is October 25.

Christopher Polk/Getty ImagesKaty Perry is a Scorpio.

The singer was born in 1984.

Taylor Swift, who’s a Sagittarius, opened up about how she and the “Never Really Over” hitmaker have discussed their astrological signs while reflecting on “miscommunications” they have had in the past.

“She’s like, ‘I’m a Scorpio. Scorpios just strike when they feel threatened.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I’m an archer. We literally stand back, assess the situation, process how we feel about it, raise a bow, pull it back, and fire,'” Swift told Rolling Stone in September 2019.

Ciara was born on October 25.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty ImagesThe singer’s birthday lands during Scorpio season.

Her birth year is 1985.

Kelly Osbourne’s birthday is October 27.

Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesKelly Osbourne is a Scorpio.

The rock star kid and reality TV star was born in 1984.

Julia Roberts’ birthday falls on October 28.

Jonathan Leibson/Stringer/Getty ImagesJulia Roberts is a Scorpio.

The actress was born in 1967.

Joaquin Phoenix’s birthday is October 28.

Getty/Frazer HarrisonJoaquin Phoenix is a Scorpio.

The “Joker” star was born in 1974.

Caitlyn Jenner’s birthday is October 28.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty ImagesCaitlyn Jenner is a Scorpio.

She was born in 1949.

Frank Ocean celebrates his birthday on October 28.

Kevork Djansezian/GettyThe rapper’s birthday makes him a Scorpio.

Ocean was born in 1987.

Bill Gates’ birthday is in late October.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesBill Gates is a Scorpio.

The businessman was born on October 28, 1955.

Gwendoline Christie was born on October 28.

Frazer Harrison/Getty ImagesGwendoline Christie is a Scorpio.

The “Game of Thrones” alum’s birth year was 1978.

Gabrielle Union’s birthday is October 29.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/APGabrielle Union is a Scorpio.

Union was born in 1972.

Tracee Ellis Ross celebrates her birthday on October 29.

Getty ImagesTracee Ellis Ross is a Scorpio.

The “Black-ish” star was born in 1972.

Winona Ryder’s birthday is October 29.

Emma McIntyre/Getty ImagesWinona Ryder is a Scorpio.

The “Stranger Things” actress was born in 1971.

Willow Smith has a Halloween birthday.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images for Christian DiorWillow Smith is a Scorpio.

Smith was born on October 31, 2000.

Penn Badgley’s birthday takes place at the start of November.

Jenny Anderson/Getty ImagesPenn Badgley is a Scorpio.

The “Gossip Girl” alum was born on November 1, 1986.

David Schwimmer’s birthday is November 2.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/APDavid Schwimmer is a Scorpio.

The “Friends” star was born in 1966.

Marisol Nichols celebrates her birthday in early November.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty ImagesMarisol Nichols is a Scorpio.

The “Riverdale” star was born on November 2, 1973.

Kendall Jenner was born on November 3.

Isaac Brekken/Getty ImagesKendall Jenner is a Scorpio.

“I’m a Scorpio, so I stick to people. If I love you, I love you. If I don’t like you, you’re screwed,” the model, who was born in 1995, told Allure in 2016.

Matthew McConaughey’s birthday is November 4.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagicMatthew McConaughey is a Scorpio.

He was born in 1969.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has a birthday in early November.

REUTERS/Danny MoloshokSean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a Scorpio.

He was born on November 4, 1969.

Kris Jenner’s birthday is November 5.

Emma McIntyre/Getty ImagesKris Jenner is a Scorpio.

Like her daughter Kendall, the “mumager” has an early November birthday. She was born in 1955.

Tilda Swinton’s birthday is November 5.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty ImagesTilda Swinton is a Scorpio.

The actress was born in 1960.

Emma Stone’s birthday lands on November 6.

Charley Gallay/Getty ImagesEmma Stone is a Scorpio.

The “La La Land” actress was born in 1988.

Sally Field’s birthday is November 6.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TCMSally Field is a Scorpio.

The actress was born in 1946.

Taryn Manning’s birthday is November 6.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/APTaryn Manning is a Scorpio.

The “Orange Is the New Black” star was born in 1978.

Thandie Newton’s birthday lands on November 6.

Rich Polk/Getty ImagesThandie Newton is a Scorpio.

The “Westworld” actress was born in 1972.

Lorde’s birthday is November 7.

Charles Sykes/Invision/APLorde is a Scorpio.

The “Green Light” singer was born in 1996.

French Montana’s birthday is November 9.

Maury Phillips/Getty ImagesFrench Montana is a Scorpio.

The rapper was born in 1984.

Ellen Pompeo was born on November 10.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GLSENEllen Pompeo is a Scorpio.

“I’m a Scorpio, I’m super intense and dark, and being positive is something I’ve had to learn to do,” the “Grey’s Anatomy” star, who was born in 1969, told Hello Giggles in 2016.

Kiernan Shipka’s birthday is November 10.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagicKiernan Shipka is a Scorpio.

Shipka was born in 1999 and is a self-decalred fan of astrology.

“I love looking at astrology. Whenever I need some advice, I’m just like, OK, what are they telling the Scorpios to do today?” she said in an interview with Byrdie.

“Sabrina is a Scorpio, I’m a Scorpio, our showrunner is a Scorpio-it’s a very Scorpio-heavy show,” she added about working on Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

Demi Moore’s birthday lands on November 11.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty ImagesDemi Moore is a Scorpio.

The “Ghost” actress was born in 1962.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday is November 11.

AP Photo/Eugene HoshikoLeonardo DiCaprio is a Scorpio.

The “Titanic” star was born in 1974.

Stanley Tucci’s birthday is November 11.

Joel Ryan/Invision/APStanley Tucci is a Scorpio.

Tucci was born in 1960.

Anne Hathaway celebrates her birthday on November 12.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicAnne Hathaway is a Scorpio.

The “Ocean’s 8” star was born in 1982.

Ryan Gosling’s birthday lands on November 12.

Christopher Polk/Getty ImagesRyan Gosling is a Scorpio.

The actor was born in 1980.

Gerard Butler’s birthday is November 13.

GettyGerard Butler is a Scorpio.

The actor was born in 1969.

Whoopi Goldberg’s birthday is November 13.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American ExpressWhoopi Goldberg is a Scorpio.

She was born in 1955.

Jimmy Kimmel’s birthday is November 13.

Emma McIntyre/Getty ImagesJimmy Kimmel is a Scorpio.

The late-night host was born in 1967.

Shailene Woodley was born on November 15.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty ImagesShailene Woodley is a Scorpio.

The “Big Little Lies” star, who was born in 1991, told Cosmopolitan that she’s into astrology and considers sign compatibility while dating.

While discussing her past relationship with an Aries, she told the magazine, “It didn’t go very well. It’s the Scorpio-Aries thing.”

Lisa Bonet was born on November 16.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty ImagesLisa Bonet is a Scorpio.

In a 2018 interview with Net-a-Porter, the actress, who was born in 1967, attributed her “quiet tranquil and, yeah, a bit reclusive” lifestyle to her zodiac sign.

“That’s my Scorpio nature. I already have that loner personality,” she said.

Maggie Gyllenhaal celebrates her birthday on November 16.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty ImagesMaggie Gyllenhaal is a Scorpio.

The actress was born in 1977.

Rachel McAdams has a mid-November birthday.

Charles Sykes/Invision/APRachel McAdams is a Scorpio.

The “Mean Girls” alum was born on November 17, 1978.

Danny Devito’s birthday lands on November 17.

Rich Fury/Invision/APDanny Devito is a Scorpio.

The “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star was born in 1944.

Owen Wilson celebrates his birthday on November 18.

Rodin Eckenroth /GettyImagesOwen Wilson is a Scorpio.

The “Marley & Me” star was born in 1968.

Jodie Foster’s birthday is November 19.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty ImagesJodie Foster is a Scorpio.

The actress was born in 1962.

Allison Janney’s birthday is November 19.

Frazer Harrison/Getty ImagesAllison Janney is a Scorpio.

The actress was born in 1959.

Meg Ryan’s birthday is November 19.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/APMeg Ryan is a Scorpio.

The “When Harry Met Sally…” star was born in 1961.

Tyga’s birthday is November 19.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty ImagesTyga is a Scorpio.

The rapper was born in 1989.

Adam Driver celebrates his birthday on November 19.

Larry Busacca/Getty ImagesAdam Driver is a Scorpio.

The “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” star was born in 1983.

Michael Strahan’s birthday is November 21.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty ImagesMichael Strahan is a Scorpio.

He was born in 1971.

Goldie Hawn celebrates her birthday on November 21.

Scott Barbour/GettyGoldie Hawn is a Scorpio.

She was born in 1945.

Carly Rae Jepsen’s birthday is November 21.

Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesCarly Rae Jepsen is a Scorpio.

The singer was born in 1985.

Jaime Lee Curtis celebrates her birthday on November 22.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty ImagesJamie Lee Curtis is a Scorpio.

Curtis was born in 1958.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.