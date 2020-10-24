55 celebrities you didn't realise were Scorpios

Jamie McCarthy/Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Drake and Emma Stone are both Scorpios.

Scorpio is the eighth astrological sign in the zodiac and runs from October 23 through November 22.

Drake, Emma Stone, and Kendall Jenner are all Scorpios.

While astrology is just for fun and isn’t supported by science, keep reading to see 55 celebrities who celebrate their birthdays during Scorpio season.

Now that another Libra season has come and gone, the sun is officially in Scorpio from October 23 to November 22.

As a water sign with a scorpion as its celestial spirit animal, Scorpios are said to be confident, intense, and determined to get what they want. They’re also claimed to be very intellectual, protective of those they love, and unafraid to learn the truth, regardless of what stands in their way.

And even though astrology isn’t supported by science, it’s still fun to see which celebrities were born with the eighth astrological sign.

Here are 55 celebrities that you may not have realised are Scorpios.

Ryan Reynolds was born on October 23.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Ryan Reynolds is a Scorpio.

The “Deadpool” star was born in 1976, and his birthday lands on the first day of Scorpio season, meaning he’s actually on the cusp of Libra and Scorpio.

Amandla Stenberg’s birthday is also on October 23.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Women in Film Amandla Stenberg is a Scorpio.

The actress was born in 1998.

Drake’s birthday lands on October 24.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Drake celebrates his birthday in late October.

The rapper was born in 1986.

Katy Perry’s birthday is October 25.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Katy Perry is a Scorpio.

The singer was born in 1984.

Taylor Swift, who’s a Sagittarius, opened up about how she and the “Never Really Over” hitmaker have discussed their astrological signs while reflecting on “miscommunications” they have had in the past.

“She’s like, ‘I’m a Scorpio. Scorpios just strike when they feel threatened.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I’m an archer. We literally stand back, assess the situation, process how we feel about it, raise a bow, pull it back, and fire,'” Swift told Rolling Stone in September 2019.

Ciara was born on October 25.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images The singer’s birthday lands during Scorpio season.

Her birth year is 1985.

Kelly Osbourne’s birthday is October 27.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Kelly Osbourne is a Scorpio.

The rock star kid and reality TV star was born in 1984.

Julia Roberts’ birthday falls on October 28.

Jonathan Leibson/Stringer/Getty Images Julia Roberts is a Scorpio.

The actress was born in 1967.

Joaquin Phoenix’s birthday is October 28.

Getty/Frazer Harrison Joaquin Phoenix is a Scorpio.

The “Joker” star was born in 1974.

Caitlyn Jenner’s birthday is October 28.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Caitlyn Jenner is a Scorpio.

She was born in 1949.

Frank Ocean celebrates his birthday on October 28.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty The rapper’s birthday makes him a Scorpio.

Ocean was born in 1987.

Bill Gates’ birthday is in late October.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Bill Gates is a Scorpio.

The businessman was born on October 28, 1955.

Gwendoline Christie was born on October 28.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Gwendoline Christie is a Scorpio.

The “Game of Thrones” alum’s birth year was 1978.

Gabrielle Union’s birthday is October 29.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Gabrielle Union is a Scorpio.

Union was born in 1972.

Tracee Ellis Ross celebrates her birthday on October 29.

Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross is a Scorpio.

The “Black-ish” star was born in 1972.

Winona Ryder’s birthday is October 29.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Winona Ryder is a Scorpio.

The “Stranger Things” actress was born in 1971.

Willow Smith has a Halloween birthday.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images for Christian Dior Willow Smith is a Scorpio.

Smith was born on October 31, 2000.

Penn Badgley’s birthday takes place at the start of November.

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images Penn Badgley is a Scorpio.

The “Gossip Girl” alum was born on November 1, 1986.

David Schwimmer’s birthday is November 2.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP David Schwimmer is a Scorpio.

The “Friends” star was born in 1966.

Marisol Nichols celebrates her birthday in early November.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Marisol Nichols is a Scorpio.

The “Riverdale” star was born on November 2, 1973.

Kendall Jenner was born on November 3.

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images Kendall Jenner is a Scorpio.

“I’m a Scorpio, so I stick to people. If I love you, I love you. If I don’t like you, you’re screwed,” the model, who was born in 1995, told Allure in 2016.

Matthew McConaughey’s birthday is November 4.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Matthew McConaughey is a Scorpio.

He was born in 1969.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has a birthday in early November.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a Scorpio.

He was born on November 4, 1969.

Kris Jenner’s birthday is November 5.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Kris Jenner is a Scorpio.

Like her daughter Kendall, the “mumager” has an early November birthday. She was born in 1955.

Tilda Swinton’s birthday is November 5.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Tilda Swinton is a Scorpio.

The actress was born in 1960.

Emma Stone’s birthday lands on November 6.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Emma Stone is a Scorpio.

The “La La Land” actress was born in 1988.

Sally Field’s birthday is November 6.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TCM Sally Field is a Scorpio.

The actress was born in 1946.

Taryn Manning’s birthday is November 6.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Taryn Manning is a Scorpio.

The “Orange Is the New Black” star was born in 1978.

Thandie Newton’s birthday lands on November 6.

Rich Polk/Getty Images Thandie Newton is a Scorpio.

The “Westworld” actress was born in 1972.

Lorde’s birthday is November 7.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Lorde is a Scorpio.

The “Green Light” singer was born in 1996.

French Montana’s birthday is November 9.

Maury Phillips/Getty Images French Montana is a Scorpio.

The rapper was born in 1984.

Ellen Pompeo was born on November 10.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GLSEN Ellen Pompeo is a Scorpio.

“I’m a Scorpio, I’m super intense and dark, and being positive is something I’ve had to learn to do,” the “Grey’s Anatomy” star, who was born in 1969, told Hello Giggles in 2016.

Kiernan Shipka’s birthday is November 10.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic Kiernan Shipka is a Scorpio.

Shipka was born in 1999 and is a self-decalred fan of astrology.

“I love looking at astrology. Whenever I need some advice, I’m just like, OK, what are they telling the Scorpios to do today?” she said in an interview with Byrdie.

“Sabrina is a Scorpio, I’m a Scorpio, our showrunner is a Scorpio-it’s a very Scorpio-heavy show,” she added about working on Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

Demi Moore’s birthday lands on November 11.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Demi Moore is a Scorpio.

The “Ghost” actress was born in 1962.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday is November 11.

AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko Leonardo DiCaprio is a Scorpio.

The “Titanic” star was born in 1974.

Stanley Tucci’s birthday is November 11.

Joel Ryan/Invision/AP Stanley Tucci is a Scorpio.

Tucci was born in 1960.

Anne Hathaway celebrates her birthday on November 12.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Anne Hathaway is a Scorpio.

The “Ocean’s 8” star was born in 1982.

Ryan Gosling’s birthday lands on November 12.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Ryan Gosling is a Scorpio.

The actor was born in 1980.

Gerard Butler’s birthday is November 13.

Getty Gerard Butler is a Scorpio.

The actor was born in 1969.

Whoopi Goldberg’s birthday is November 13.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Express Whoopi Goldberg is a Scorpio.

She was born in 1955.

Jimmy Kimmel’s birthday is November 13.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Jimmy Kimmel is a Scorpio.

The late-night host was born in 1967.

Shailene Woodley was born on November 15.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Shailene Woodley is a Scorpio.

The “Big Little Lies” star, who was born in 1991, told Cosmopolitan that she’s into astrology and considers sign compatibility while dating.

While discussing her past relationship with an Aries, she told the magazine, “It didn’t go very well. It’s the Scorpio-Aries thing.”

Lisa Bonet was born on November 16.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Lisa Bonet is a Scorpio.

In a 2018 interview with Net-a-Porter, the actress, who was born in 1967, attributed her “quiet tranquil and, yeah, a bit reclusive” lifestyle to her zodiac sign.

“That’s my Scorpio nature. I already have that loner personality,” she said.

Maggie Gyllenhaal celebrates her birthday on November 16.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Maggie Gyllenhaal is a Scorpio.

The actress was born in 1977.

Rachel McAdams has a mid-November birthday.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Rachel McAdams is a Scorpio.

The “Mean Girls” alum was born on November 17, 1978.

Danny Devito’s birthday lands on November 17.

Rich Fury/Invision/AP Danny Devito is a Scorpio.

The “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star was born in 1944.

Owen Wilson celebrates his birthday on November 18.

Rodin Eckenroth /GettyImages Owen Wilson is a Scorpio.

The “Marley & Me” star was born in 1968.

Jodie Foster’s birthday is November 19.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Jodie Foster is a Scorpio.

The actress was born in 1962.

Allison Janney’s birthday is November 19.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Allison Janney is a Scorpio.

The actress was born in 1959.

Meg Ryan’s birthday is November 19.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Meg Ryan is a Scorpio.

The “When Harry Met Sally…” star was born in 1961.

Tyga’s birthday is November 19.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Tyga is a Scorpio.

The rapper was born in 1989.

Adam Driver celebrates his birthday on November 19.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Adam Driver is a Scorpio.

The “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” star was born in 1983.

Michael Strahan’s birthday is November 21.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Michael Strahan is a Scorpio.

He was born in 1971.

Goldie Hawn celebrates her birthday on November 21.

Scott Barbour/Getty Goldie Hawn is a Scorpio.

She was born in 1945.

Carly Rae Jepsen’s birthday is November 21.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Carly Rae Jepsen is a Scorpio.

The singer was born in 1985.

Jaime Lee Curtis celebrates her birthday on November 22.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis is a Scorpio.

Curtis was born in 1958.

