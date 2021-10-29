55 celebrities you probably didn’t realize were Scorpios

The “Deadpool” star was born in 1976, and his birthday lands on the first day of Scorpio season, meaning he’s actually on the cusp of Libra and Scorpio.
Amandla Stenberg’s birthday is also on October 23.
The actress was born in 1998.
Drake’s birthday lands on October 24.
The rapper was born in 1986.
Katy Perry’s birthday is October 25.
The singer was born in 1984.
Taylor Swift, who’s a Sagittarius, opened up about how she and the “Never Really Over” hitmaker have discussed their astrological signs while reflecting on “miscommunications” they’ve had in the past.
“She’s like, ‘I’m a Scorpio. Scorpios just strike when they feel threatened.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I’m an archer. We literally stand back, assess the situation, process how we feel about it, raise a bow, pull it back, and fire,'” Swift told Rolling Stone in September 2019.
Ciara was born on October 25.
Her birth year is 1985.
Kelly Osbourne’s birthday is October 27.
The rock star kid and reality TV star was born in 1984.
Julia Roberts’ birthday falls on October 28.
The actress was born in 1967.
Joaquin Phoenix’s birthday is October 28.
The “Joker” star was born in 1974.
Caitlyn Jenner’s birthday is October 28.
She was born in 1949.
Frank Ocean celebrates his birthday on October 28.
Ocean was born in 1987.
Bill Gates’ birthday is in late October.
The businessman was born on October 28, 1955.
Gwendoline Christie was born on October 28.
The “Game of Thrones” alum’s birth year was 1978.
Gabrielle Union’s birthday is October 29.
Union was born in 1972.
Tracee Ellis Ross celebrates her birthday on October 29.
The “Black-ish” star was born in 1972.
Winona Ryder’s birthday is October 29.
The “Stranger Things” actress was born in 1971.
Willow Smith has a Halloween birthday.
Smith was born on October 31, 2000.
Penn Badgley’s birthday takes place at the start of November.
The “Gossip Girl” alum was born on November 1, 1986.
David Schwimmer’s birthday is November 2.
The “Friends” star was born in 1966.
Marisol Nichols celebrates her birthday in early November.
The “Riverdale” star was born on November 2, 1973.
Kendall Jenner was born on November 3.
“I’m a Scorpio, so I stick to people. If I love you, I love you. If I don’t like you, you’re screwed,” the model, who was born in 1995, told Allure in 2016.
Matthew McConaughey’s birthday is November 4.
He was born in 1969.
Sean “Diddy” Combs has a birthday in early November.
He was born on November 4, 1969.
Kris Jenner’s birthday is November 5.
Like her daughter Kendall, the “momager” has an early November birthday. She was born in 1955.
Tilda Swinton’s birthday is November 5.
The actress was born in 1960.
Emma Stone’s birthday lands on November 6.
The “La La Land” actress was born in 1988.
Sally Field’s birthday is November 6.
The actress was born in 1946.
Taryn Manning’s birthday is November 6.
The “Orange Is the New Black” star was born in 1978.
Thandie Newton’s birthday lands on November 6.
The “Westworld” actress was born in 1972.
Lorde’s birthday is November 7.
The “Green Light” singer was born in 1996.
French Montana’s birthday is November 9.
The rapper was born in 1984.
Ellen Pompeo was born on November 10.
“I’m a Scorpio, I’m super intense and dark, and being positive is something I’ve had to learn to do,” the “Grey’s Anatomy” star, who was born in 1969, told Hello Giggles in 2016.
Kiernan Shipka’s birthday is November 10.
Shipka was born in 1999 and is a self-decalred fan of astrology.
“I love looking at astrology. Whenever I need some advice, I’m just like, OK, what are they telling the Scorpios to do today?” she said in an interview with Byrdie.
“Sabrina is a Scorpio, I’m a Scorpio, our showrunner is a Scorpio—it’s a very Scorpio-heavy show,” she added about working on Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”
Demi Moore’s birthday lands on November 11.
The “Ghost” actress was born in 1962.
Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday is November 11.
The “Titanic” star was born in 1974.
Stanley Tucci’s birthday is November 11.
Tucci was born in 1960.
Anne Hathaway celebrates her birthday on November 12.
The “Ocean’s 8” star was born in 1982.
Ryan Gosling’s birthday lands on November 12.
The actor was born in 1980.
Gerard Butler’s birthday is November 13.
The actor was born in 1969.
Whoopi Goldberg’s birthday is November 13.
She was born in 1955.
Jimmy Kimmel’s birthday is November 13.
The late-night host was born in 1967.
Shailene Woodley was born on November 15.
The “Big Little Lies” star, who was born in 1991, told Cosmopolitan that she’s into astrology and considers sign compatibility while dating.
While discussing her past relationship with an Aries, she told the magazine, “It didn’t go very well. It’s the Scorpio-Aries thing.”
Lisa Bonet was born on November 16.
In a 2018 interview with Net-a-Porter, the actress, who was born in 1967, attributed her “quiet tranquil and, yeah, a bit reclusive” lifestyle to her zodiac sign.
“That’s my Scorpio nature. I already have that loner personality,” she said.
Maggie Gyllenhaal celebrates her birthday on November 16.
The actress was born in 1977.
Rachel McAdams has a mid-November birthday.
The “Mean Girls” alum was born on November 17, 1978.
Danny Devito’s birthday lands on November 17.
The “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star was born in 1944.
Owen Wilson celebrates his birthday on November 18.
The “Marley & Me” star was born in 1968.
Jodie Foster’s birthday is November 19.
The actress was born in 1962.
Allison Janney’s birthday is November 19.
The actress was born in 1959.
Meg Ryan’s birthday is November 19.
The “When Harry Met Sally…” star was born in 1961.
Tyga’s birthday is November 19.
The rapper was born in 1989.
Adam Driver celebrates his birthday on November 19.
The “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” star was born in 1983.
Michael Strahan’s birthday is November 21.
He was born in 1971.
Goldie Hawn celebrates her birthday on November 21.
She was born in 1945.
Carly Rae Jepsen’s birthday is November 21.
The singer was born in 1985.
Jaime Lee Curtis celebrates her birthday on November 22.