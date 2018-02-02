34 times celebrities became real-life heroes and saved people’s lives

While shooting a scene for the 1988 film “Cocktail,” Tom Cruise saved his costar Elisabeth Shue’s life by stopping her from walking into spinning helicopter blades.

In a private Facebook group dedicated to stories from film and TV sets called Crew Stories, camera operator Bill Bennett shared in 2021 that Shue began walking towards moving helicopter blades on set, which appear invisible as they spin but “will kill you instantly.”

“Tom is a pilot, rated in both airplanes and helicopters, and instantly saw the danger. He lunged after her, but only was able to grab her legs, tackling her to the ground,” Bennett wrote. “He rolled her over, dragging her at the same time, and you could see the momentary anger on her face while she was yelling ‘Why did you do that?'”

Bennett continued: “But by that time he is pointing at the tail rotor which is now a couple feet away, screaming at her that she almost died. At that point, she turned white, and he pulled her back towards the front of the helicopter and they walked away. All of us in the helicopter were quite shaken up by the close call, but there was nothing to be said. Tom had, in that instant, truly saved her life.”