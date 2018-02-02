34 times celebrities became real-life heroes and saved people’s lives

- Action stars like Tom Cruise, Tom Hardy, and Harrison Ford have stepped in during real-life crises.
- Dolly Parton once saved her 9-year-old co-star’s life on set.
- Sean Penn aided rescue efforts after Hurricane Katrina and the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.
“Leo and his friends and their boat captain decided to join the search and their efforts resulted in helping save a man’s life,” a source told People in January 2020.
According to The Sun, DiCaprio’s crew spotted the man near the island of Saba and brought him on board before handing him off to the Coast Guard.
“She hugged me and shook me and said, ‘I saved your life!’ And my mom was crying, and she said, ‘Yes, you did, Dolly Parton. Yes, you did,'” Hill said.
Parton is no stranger to heroism: In 2020, the Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund also donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University’s coronavirus research, which helped create the Moderna vaccine that’s said to be 94.5% effective — potentially saving many more lives.
The New York Post reported that Penn is working on a documentary about tensions in Ukraine and went to the country this week to get a firsthand look at the Russian invasion.
“Tom is a pilot, rated in both airplanes and helicopters, and instantly saw the danger. He lunged after her, but only was able to grab her legs, tackling her to the ground,” Bennett wrote. “He rolled her over, dragging her at the same time, and you could see the momentary anger on her face while she was yelling ‘Why did you do that?'”
Bennett continued: “But by that time he is pointing at the tail rotor which is now a couple feet away, screaming at her that she almost died. At that point, she turned white, and he pulled her back towards the front of the helicopter and they walked away. All of us in the helicopter were quite shaken up by the close call, but there was nothing to be said. Tom had, in that instant, truly saved her life.”
Cruise’s spokesperson also told Entertainment Weekly that the “Mission: Impossible” actor followed up with Vinhas after her release “just to check in on how she was doing.”
Montana’s wife, Jennifer, managed to pull the child out of the intruder’s arms. Montana made contact with local authorities on patrol in the neighborhood, who arrested the woman and charged her with kidnapping and burglary.
“Thank you to everyone who has reached out,” Montana wrote on Twitter on September 27. “Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time.”
Brown’s brother, Patrick, posted a photo on Instagram where he referenced their heroic actions.
“Took on the rapids with the fam jam!” he wrote. “I got to relive my lifeguard days and Hannah thinks she’s apart of the Coast Guard now…#rescuemission.”
“I literally hopped into action,” she told People magazine in 2019. “I came running over. I was like, ‘You can’t lift him? We got this.'”
Together, the actress and two other good Samaritans successfully pulled the man, who had a broken foot and cuts all over his arms, out of the tracks.
“I’m a mom,” Errico said. “Who better to save a life than a mom? I had the energy and jumped in to help this guy. I completed the chain. People do bigger things than that every day.”
“Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else. Everything,” he told KABC at the scene.
“I would love to thank him personally, but doubt I will cross paths with him, he’s very famous,” the woman told The Mirror.
“I’m literally going to throw your s*** on the floor if you keep pushing that girl,” he told the crowd. “You’re literally crushing her.”
When she said she was going to have a panic attack, Holland said, “I’ve got you. I’ve got you,” and asked the people pushing her to back up.
When someone tried to force open a back door, Daniels turned on the lights in order to scare the intruder away. The 91-year-old actor and his 89-year-old wife, Bonnie Bartlett, remained safe and sound.
“Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person and the LAPD quickly responded,” his publicist told ABC7 in a statement. “They are both well. Mr. Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern.”
The flight attendants were gathered at the back of the plane, so Rapaport ran to the man and pinned him against a seat. When interviewed by authorities, the man said he thought it was the bathroom door, according to Fox News.
The other passengers dubbed Rapaport a hero.
“Everyone thanked me and everyone did say I was brave and heroic. I consider myself a common man who does uncommon things,” he said on the most recent episode of his podcast, “I Am Rapaport.” “I’m not gonna confirm or deny this, but they’re talking statues.”
The four muggers reportedly punched the Deliveroo worker and hit him over the head with a bottle. Cumberbatch jumped into the fight and dodged punches as he yelled, “Leave him alone.” The Uber driver also helped pull the attackers off the man, and they eventually fled.
A spokesperson for Deliveroo said, “We’d like to thank Benedict Cumberbatch for his heroic actions. On behalf of everyone at Deliveroo: thank you so much.”
Cumberbatch confirmed that he had been involved, but maintained that he’s no hero.
“I did it out of, well, I had to, you know,” he said.
“I’m just so thankful everyone made it out safe and sound,” Oz wrote.
When paramedics arrived and Walpole asked what his savior’s name was, The Toronto Sun reports that he merely said, “My name is John and you’re going to be alright.” Walpole only later figured out that it was the famous actor.
“John Malkovich saved my life,” Walpole told The Sun.
“”It was mental – like he’d switched to superhero mode in an action movie,” a witness told The Sun.
“Many thanks to Kate Winslet for helping to carry my 90-year mum out of the main house to safety,” Branson wrote on a now-defunct blog.
The reaction to her tweet was so overwhelming that she responded with an article for Gawker called “Ryan Gosling Saved Me From a Speeding Car But There’s War In the Middle East So Everyone Calm Down” where she wrote that Americans “hyperventilate about the most everyday happenings as if they are the most important thing in the world” while failing to pay attention to pressing political and global issues.
“In that moment, I didn’t ask anyone,” he told the magazine. “There was no one to help me. I just went out and tried to save her. And then of course when I got out there, I was in a crosscurrent with her. It was one of those moments of ‘Oh my God, you just made a poor choice and it might cost you your life.’ … But I got her back. When I got within 20 yards (18.29m) or so of the shore, some surfers came out. Granted, not everybody needs to have life-or-death experiences, but that changed my entire life. All of a sudden I grew up.”
He’s also a good Samaritan on the ground. When a woman lost control of her car and drove off the side of the road on California’s State Route 126, Ford pulled over, helped her out of the car, and waited with her until the paramedics arrived.
“When the EMT arrived, she stayed to make sure everything was OK,” said an X17 photographer who witnessed the scene. “She was really scared for the girl.”
The woman’s state appeared to be alcohol-related, and she was treated and taken home by a friend.
Foxx, along with an off-duty EMT, cut him out of his seat belt and removed him from the seat. Firefighters who arrived shortly afterwards said that the car was completely engulfed in flames. Kyle went to the hospital for burns and head, neck, chest, and waist trauma, but survived the crash.
“I’m not a hero, but had to do something,” he told ABC News.
In the aftermath of the attack, he returned to the firehouse where he’d worked in Little Italy and spent several days helping search through the rubble for survivors.
“It was a privilege to be able to do it,” he said, according to a post on the Facebook page. “It was great to connect with the firehouse I used to work with and with some of the guys I worked alongside.”
“While waiting for help to arrive, Zoe returned to the woman’s car and picked up the woman’s handbag and sweater,” an onlooker told People. “Zoe was very caring and sweet to the woman.”
”I wouldn’t call myself a hero. I just acted instinctively,” Butler told The Herald. “When I brought him out he was lifeless. I’m just glad he’s all right now.”
It was Patrick Dempsey who replied, “Yeah, I’m a doctor.”
Dempsey, who is known for his role as Dr. Derek Shepherd on “Grey’s Anatomy,” used a crowbar to open the doors of the car and extract Masset from the crash in 2012. He also called the boy’s mother. Masset walked away with a concussion and an eye injury.
He offered to meet with the man and talk to him, and the man accepted. After a brief conversation, he was taken to a local hospital for a psychological evaluation.
“T.I. just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” Atlanta Police spokesperson James Polite told the outlet.
Louise Williams was enjoying a sailing lesson when she was thrown from the boat and hit a rock. Williams said Winehouse ran over from the beach and prevented her from being swept away by the tide.
“I was bowled over by her kindness,” Williams said. “She went out of her way to help me … It shows there’s another side to her.”
When fellow polo player Bash Kazin fell off his horse in 2012 and hit his head so hard he passed out, the royal rolled him onto his side into the recovery position to help him breathe properly. He regained consciousness and was able to finish the match. Later, he was taken to the hospital where he was given the all-clear.
“Prince Harry was the first one off his horse, doing the right thing, turning me over to make sure I regained consciousness,” Kazin told the Washington Post.
Eastwood, who was 83 at the time, performed the Heimlich maneuver, lifting John into the air three times before expelling the food from his throat.
“Clint saved my life,” John told The Carmel Pine Cone.
When he couldn’t pull them out with his truck, he went home and came back with his tractor, which did the job.
Blanton tweeted his thanks to Shelton, who replied “No problem.. Now you boys stay outta jail!!! Ha!!!”
“Hope you are joking,” she replied, reposting the message and alerting police.
Twitter users who saw the exchange called the San Jose Police Department, who tracked the post to a 48-year-old woman. She was unharmed but in need of help, Sergeant Ronnie Lopez told CNN.
Seventeen years later in 2013, Colin Specht, one of the boys he saved, spoke to CBS New York about his gratitude for Harmon’s bravery.
“There’s no way I can repay him, except for pay it forward, and I try to do that in my life,” Specht said.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
Large explosions heard in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine