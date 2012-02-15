US

Celebrities Reveal Their Valentine's Day Plans

Aly Weisman

Celebrities and designers took a moment out of their hectic New York Fashion Week schedules to tell Business Insider their Valentine’s Day plans.

While most are spending the lovers’ holiday with their children, Camila Alves says “every day is Valentine’s Day” with her fiancé Matthew McConaughey.

See who else has a hot date tonight.

Watch below:

Produced by Dan Goodman


Goldie Hawn

President Barack Obama

Kim Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian Odom

Jessica Alba

Kelly Osbourne

Lady Gaga

Katharine McPhee

Michael Ian Black

Lauren Conrad

Sandra Bernhard

Kimora Lee Simmons

Alexa Chung

Olivia Wilde (Shouldn't she be out with Jason Sudeikis?)

Olivia Wilde

Not all couples can be as good looking as Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves.

