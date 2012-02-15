Celebrities Reveal Their Valentine's Day Plans

Celebrities and designers took a moment out of their hectic New York Fashion Week schedules to tell Business Insider their Valentine’s Day plans.



While most are spending the lovers’ holiday with their children, Camila Alves says “every day is Valentine’s Day” with her fiancé Matthew McConaughey.

See who else has a hot date tonight.

Watch below:

Produced by Dan Goodman





