Celebrities rejoice on social media as Hillary Clinton makes history

Meryl Gottlieb
Hillary ClintonJustin Sullivan/ Getty ImagesHillary Clinton has become the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Hillary Clinton has “reached a milestone,” and many celebrities couldn’t be happier.

Clinton made history Tuesday night when she became the first female presumptive presidential nominee.

Stars such as Amy Schumer, Josh Gad, Lindsay Lohan, and Mia Farrow took to Twitter and Instagram to congratulate Clinton and voice that they’re “with her.”

Read what other celebrities had to say about Clinton's historical moment.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Apparently Amy Schumer also felt inspiration from JoJo's tweet…

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 And then there's Lady Gaga being very true to herself…

 

