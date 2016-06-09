Celebrities rejoice on social media as Hillary Clinton makes history

Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images Hillary Clinton has become the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Hillary Clinton has “reached a milestone,” and many celebrities couldn’t be happier.

Clinton made history Tuesday night when she became the first female presumptive presidential nominee.

Stars such as Amy Schumer, Josh Gad, Lindsay Lohan, and Mia Farrow took to Twitter and Instagram to congratulate Clinton and voice that they’re “with her.”

Read what other celebrities had to say about Clinton’s historical moment.

I’ve never been prouder to have a woman card. @HillaryClinton

— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 8, 2016

A lot of little girls are in bed right now dreaming for the first time, without limits. You broke the mould @HillaryClinton ????????

— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 8, 2016

To live a day in which my first vote is for a female democratic nominee to become our PRESIDENT of the United States pic.twitter.com/TjDm71Xn4W

— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) June 8, 2016

Regardless of where you stand politically, tonight is a very special night for women in this country. 240 years later, it’s about time.

— Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 8, 2016

WHEN I was young,Didn’t Think woman COULD B PRESIDENT‼️ THOUGHT IT WAS AGAINST LAW‼️LAST NITE I CALLED HILL”MY PRESIDENT” I THINK I’M 1ST 1????

— Cher (@cher) June 8, 2016







With tears in my eyes and joy in my heart, I revel in this historic moment I waited 8 years to see. @HillaryClinton #ImWithHer Proudly!

— Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) June 8, 2016

#imwithher #andicouldnotbehappier & before anyone comments negatively, just unfollow me. It’s better for both of us pic.twitter.com/YjYYM8644T

— Andrew Rannells (@AndrewRannells) June 8, 2016

HERSTORY

— JoJo (@iamjojo) June 8, 2016

Apparently Amy Schumer also felt inspiration from JoJo’s tweet…

Thank you #ShirleyChisholm for paving the way for tonight’s momentous achievement by @HillaryClinton! Now the REAL WORK begins! #ImWithHer

— Angela Bassett (@ImAngelaBassett) June 8, 2016







Proud to support @HillaryClinton! She’s making history not for herself, but for women everywhere! #ImWithHer

— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 7, 2016

Congrats @HillaryClinton on becoming the first female nominee of any major party in the US! #HistoryMade #ImWithHer pic.twitter.com/rltm43OpdE

— Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) June 8, 2016







Excellent speech superbly delivered. Surprised to find myself so moved by this enormous, historical moment

— mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 8, 2016







Congratulations to @HillaryClinton on her historic win!

— John Legend (@johnlegend) June 8, 2016

And then there’s Lady Gaga being very true to herself…

#HILLARY2016 VOTE for the 1st female US president in history. This country could use a little rock n’ roll. ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/3kYJsvclc0

— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) June 7, 2016

