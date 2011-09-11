Here's What Celebrities Were Doing When They Heard About 9/11

Photo: KeithAllison/Flickr
97 per cent of New Yorkers remember exactly where they were when they first heard about 9/11, according to a NY1/Marist poll — and it’s no different with celebrities.No matter where they were living at the time, the tragedy resonated with a huge number of entertainers. Now, with the tenth anniversary of 9/11 on Sunday, celebs tell the story of what they were doing on that day a decade ago.
'I left a meeting right after they hit the World Trade centre. I went to my apartment, which looks south, and I watched it out my window. I could see the line of fire across the North Tower. I had my binoculars and a video camera--though I didn't want to video it. I saw a few people jump. Then I saw the South Tower go. It was so unreal, I had to confirm it by immediately looking at the television screen. CNN was on. That was the only way to make it real. Like my son said: 'It was like watching the moon fall'.'
In a radio interview with Hot 99.5, the pop singer recalled breaking into the playground on the roof of her school just in time to watch the second tower collapse.
'As a New Yorker, it's very intense. I've never really spoken about this before but I was in New York on September 11 and I watched the Towers fall with all my girlfriends from the roof of our school. The whole city was covered in ashes.'
The Oscar-award winning actress was on her way to an early yoga class the morning of September 11 when she nearly mowed down a jaywalker in her Mercedes SUV.
The pedestrian, a 24-year-old account manager at at Baseline Financial Services who worked in the Twin Towers, has since come forward with her chance encounter, crediting Paltrow for inadvertently saving her life by making her late to work.
'I think I recall the NFL commissioner saying that we should just go about our lives in a normal process,' Testaverde told the AP. 'For me, the normal process when you lose loved ones is you take time to grieve and take time away from some of the things you do on a daily basis and you pay tribute to those people that lost their lives. To me, that meant not playing football that week.'
NBC Nightly News Anchor Tom Brokaw was in the middle of a yoga class when he first learned of the terrorist attacks, he told Stephen Colbert in an interview.
'It took everything that I knew -- not just as a journalist -- but as a husband, and a father, and citizen to get through that day,' said Brokaw.
'I was on my way back to England, and we were at JFK on the tarmac, and the pilot just suddenly said, 'We can't take off. We're going to have to go back to base.' And out of the window on the right‑hand side of the aeroplane, you could see the twin towers. You could see one plume of smoke, and then you could see two shortly thereafter.'
'I lived in lower Manhattan at the time. So I just remember walking out of my apartment and seeing it and then going back in and watching CNN 'cause I was so hungry for information, trying to figure out what's going on.'
'I was actually coming home from school and it was on the TV and my mum said 'watch this' and it was really crazy, I actually saw the second plane hit on TV, and it was traumatic.'
'Every time that day kind of comes about, I always think about the fact that I was in the 4th grade and what happened and all those feelings that we had and how everybody was distraught. I just feel like everytime that comes around, I hope people acknowledge it and I hope that they just keep praying for our troops over there and just keep carrying on.'
In a lucky escape from death, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew was supposed to be at the World Trade centre the morning of September 11 to visit her Chances for Children Charity. The Dutchess of York left early to rush to the set of 'Good Morning America' for an interview.
'It was the most terrifying, the most heartbreaking day. I was on a plane the evening before it happened, September 10. I was in Los Angeles, and all I wanted was to get back to my home -- New York.'
'My overwhelming reaction to 9/11 - I was at home in Los Angeles getting my two children, then 10 and 12, ready for school - is inextricably bound up not with what happened on 9/11, but with what happened the next day ... Lines formed at blood banks, billions of dollars were donated to charities and volunteers had to be turned away from Ground Zero. The superficial media obsessions that had dominated our airwaves before that day ... gave way to serious discussions about how to repair our country, physically and spiritually.'
'I was at a wig-fitting. I was doing a French Foreign Legion film, and I was going out to North Africa, Morocco... it was a very odd situation to be in because there I was playing a soldier in North Africa. We had a plane on standby to get us out if anything kicked off.'
Jeter woke up to a text from a friend that asked if there was still a game that night 'because something happened at the World Trade centre,' ESPN reports.
'I live in Manhattan. I was there that morning. I live about a mile away from where it happened, so I think there's a personal remembrance of that, that's pretty hard to shake.'
