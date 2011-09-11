Here's What Celebrities Were Doing When They Heard About 9/11

In a radio interview with Hot 99.5, the pop singer recalled breaking into the playground on the roof of her school just in time to watch the second tower collapse.

'As a New Yorker, it's very intense. I've never really spoken about this before but I was in New York on September 11 and I watched the Towers fall with all my girlfriends from the roof of our school. The whole city was covered in ashes.'

Source: Yahoo Music