Celebrities react to David Bowie's death at 69 on social media

Legendary musician David Bowie died last night after a battle with cancer.

He had celebrated his 69th birthday on January 8, as well as the release of his newest album, “Blackstar.”

Celebrities, musicians, and some other high-profile people took to Twitter to remember the performer and offer condolences to his family. Here are some of their reactions, from Kanye West to Ricky Gervais, below:

Im Devastated! This great Artist changed my life! First concert i ever saw in Detroit! R.IP. ❤️ #rebelheart pic.twitter.com/hGfxI967Bw

— Madonna (@Madonna) January 11, 2016

Talented . Unique. Genius. Game Changer. The Man who Fell to Earth. Your Spirit Lives on Forever! ????????❤️ #rebelheart pic.twitter.com/k3k3lfL3Bv

— Madonna (@Madonna) January 11, 2016

MESSAGE FROM IGGY: “David’s friendship was the light of my life. I never met such a brilliant person. He was the best there is. – Iggy Pop”

— Iggy Pop (@IggyPop) January 11, 2016

David Bowie was one of my most important inspirations, so fearless, so creative, he gave us magic for a lifetime.

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) January 11, 2016





I just lost a hero. RIP David Bowie.

— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 11, 2016

He never seemed of this earth. Now he’s left it. He bent rules, gender, genres, and our minds. RIP David Bowie. One. Of. A. Kind.

— josh groban (@joshgroban) January 11, 2016

David Bowie was a true innovator, a true creative. May he rest in peace ???????? #RIPDavidBowie

— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 11, 2016

I grew up listening to and watching the pop genius David Bowie. He was a master of re-invention, who kept getting it right. A huge loss.

— David Cameron (@David_Cameron) January 11, 2016





Deeply saddened to hear of David Bowie’s passing. What an artist, an inspiration. I’d like to think the lights shone bright for him tonight✨

— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) January 11, 2016

So much love to @DavidBowieReal ‘s family right now. what a great loss.

— sia (@Sia) January 11, 2016

Heathen is my favourite latter-day Bowie album, because you have to divvy it up. It’s like 6 different heroes passed away today.

— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 11, 2016

“Time may change me. But you can’t trace time.” Gosh. David Bowie. One of the greats. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/dJgnDoi1Ua

— Ava DuVernay (@AVAETC) January 11, 2016

Bowie existed so all of us misfits learned that an oddity was a precious thing. he changed the world forever.

— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 11, 2016

You were my all time. You were the greatest. We’ll miss you more than you’ll ever know. #DavidBowie We’re all Aladdin Sane

— Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) January 11, 2016

David Bowie has been my musical north star my entire life. This hurts even more for people close to me. He will NEVER be surpassed, never.

— Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 11, 2016

“And Lady Stardust sang his songs of darkness and disgrace. And he was alright…the song went on forever…” RIP the great David Bowie

— Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) January 11, 2016

My whole young life I laid on the carpet in my room listening to Bowie & feeling my mind & heart open up Inspired me more than I can express

— Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) January 11, 2016

