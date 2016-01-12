Celebrities react to David Bowie's death at 69 on social media

Legendary musician David Bowie died last night after a battle with cancer.
He had celebrated his 69th birthday on January 8, as well as the release of his newest album, “Blackstar.”
Celebrities, musicians, and some other high-profile people took to Twitter to remember the performer and offer condolences to his family. Here are some of their reactions, from Kanye West to Ricky Gervais, below:
Im Devastated! This great Artist changed my life! First concert i ever saw in Detroit! R.IP. ❤️ #rebelheart pic.twitter.com/hGfxI967Bw
— Madonna (@Madonna) January 11, 2016
Talented . Unique. Genius. Game Changer. The Man who Fell to Earth. Your Spirit Lives on Forever! ????????❤️ #rebelheart pic.twitter.com/k3k3lfL3Bv
— Madonna (@Madonna) January 11, 2016
MESSAGE FROM IGGY: “David’s friendship was the light of my life. I never met such a brilliant person. He was the best there is. – Iggy Pop”
— Iggy Pop (@IggyPop) January 11, 2016
David Bowie was one of my most important inspirations, so fearless, so creative, he gave us magic for a lifetime.
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) January 11, 2016
I just lost a hero. RIP David Bowie.
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 11, 2016
He never seemed of this earth. Now he’s left it. He bent rules, gender, genres, and our minds. RIP David Bowie. One. Of. A. Kind.
— josh groban (@joshgroban) January 11, 2016
David Bowie was a true innovator, a true creative. May he rest in peace ???????? #RIPDavidBowie
— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 11, 2016
I grew up listening to and watching the pop genius David Bowie. He was a master of re-invention, who kept getting it right. A huge loss.
— David Cameron (@David_Cameron) January 11, 2016
Deeply saddened to hear of David Bowie’s passing. What an artist, an inspiration. I’d like to think the lights shone bright for him tonight✨
— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) January 11, 2016
So much love to @DavidBowieReal ‘s family right now. what a great loss.
— sia (@Sia) January 11, 2016
Rest in peace, David. pic.twitter.com/9Kv9yM9igh
— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) January 11, 2016
Heathen is my favourite latter-day Bowie album, because you have to divvy it up. It’s like 6 different heroes passed away today.
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 11, 2016
“Time may change me. But you can’t trace time.” Gosh. David Bowie. One of the greats. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/dJgnDoi1Ua
— Ava DuVernay (@AVAETC) January 11, 2016
Bowie existed so all of us misfits learned that an oddity was a precious thing. he changed the world forever.
— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 11, 2016
You were my all time. You were the greatest. We’ll miss you more than you’ll ever know. #DavidBowie We’re all Aladdin Sane
— Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) January 11, 2016
David Bowie has been my musical north star my entire life. This hurts even more for people close to me. He will NEVER be surpassed, never.
— Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 11, 2016
“And Lady Stardust sang his songs of darkness and disgrace. And he was alright…the song went on forever…” RIP the great David Bowie
— Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) January 11, 2016
My whole young life I laid on the carpet in my room listening to Bowie & feeling my mind & heart open up Inspired me more than I can express
— Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) January 11, 2016
