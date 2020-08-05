16 celebrities that have converted or practiced different religions

Jonathan Leibson/Stringer/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Julia Roberts, Ice Cube, and Shia LaBeouf changed religions.

Some celebrities have veered away from the religions they practiced as children to embrace new belief systems later in life.

Insider rounded up 16 famous figures that have spoken about converting or practicing new religions.

While some celebrities are non-religious or keep their faith out of the public eye, others have spoken up about their decisions to embrace a new religion.

Some, like Zooey Deschanel and Karlie Kloss, studied and took classes before adopting the same religion as their current partners.

Others, like Katie Holmes or Jane Fonda, began practicing new religions after their relationships ended.

Isla Fisher converted to Judaism before marrying Sacha Baron Cohen.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Isla Fisher is an actress.

The “Wedding Crashers” actress, who was born in Oman and grew up in Australia, met Sacha Baron Cohen, a Jewish actor, in 2002. The couple got engaged two years later.

“I will definitely have a Jewish wedding just to be with Sacha,” she told the Evening Standard ahead of their 2010 wedding.

Fisher added, “I would do anything – move into any religion – to be united in marriage with him. We have a future together, and religion comes second to love as far as we are concerned.”

The actress converted to Judaism in 2007 and took on the Hebrew name Ayala, which translates to “doe.”

She’s since spoken positively about her decision to embrace the Jewish faith.

“I love the focus on family, food and laughter,” she told C Magazine in a 2013 interview, according to Express. “You know, I didn’t get to go to university because I’ve been acting since I was a kid. So, for me, studying theology was also fascinating. I love Judaism.”

Snoop Dogg has changed religions several times.

Richard Shotwell/AP Snoop Dogg is a musician.

The rapper said that he joined the Nation of Islam in 2009 while attending one of the group’s events in Chicago, according to BBC News.

Though Snoop Dogg didn’t provide further details on when he joined the Nation of Islam, he told reporters that he was “already in the Nation.”

“I’m an advocate for peace, I’ve been in the peace movement ever since I’ve been making music,” he said. “My whole thing is not about really trying to push my thing on you. It’s just about the way I live, and I live how I’m supposed to live as far as doing what’s right and representing what’s right – that’s why I was here today.”

In 2012, he announced that he was converting to Rastafarianism, a religion developed in Jamaica.

He changed his name to Snoop Lion, as calling someone a dog is considered an insult in the religion’s theology, and released a documentary called “Reincarnated” about his experience.

Musician Bunny Wailer later accused Snoop Lion of appropriating Rastafari culture, but the rapper denied the claims.

In 2018, he released a Gospel-inspired album titled “Bible of Love” and called himself a Born Again Christian.

Karlie Kloss converted to Judaism ahead of her marriage to Josh Kushner.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Karlie Kloss is a supermodel.

According to excerpts from Vicky Ward’s “Kushner, Inc.: Greed. Ambition. Corruption. The Extraordinary Story of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump,” Josh Kushner’s parents wouldn’t allow him to bring Kloss to gatherings until she converted to Judaism.

The supermodel did convert ahead of her 2018 wedding, a decision that she called “anything but weak” during a 2019 interview with British Vogue.

“Changing part of who you are for someone else can be seen as weak, but you know what? Actually, if you’ve been through what I’ve experienced, it requires you to be anything but weak. It requires me to be stronger and self-loving and resilient. I really did not take this lightly,” she said.

Kloss explained that she made the decision to convert both for Josh and herself.

“It wasn’t enough to just love Josh and make this decision for him. This is my life and I am an independent, strong woman. It was only after many years of studying and talking with my family and friends and soul searching that I made the decision to fully embrace Judaism in my life and start planning for a future with the man I chose to marry,” she explained.

Katie Holmes returned to Catholicism after her divorce from Tom Cruise, who practices Scientology.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Katie Holmes is an actress.

The actress was raised as a Catholic, but she began studying Scientology shortly after she started dating Tom Cruise in 2005.

“I’m really excited about it,” she told the Associated Press of her introduction to the movement.

The couple tied the knot in a Scientologist ceremony in 2006 and remained married until 2012, the same year that Holmes returned to Catholicism.

Orlando Bloom has been a practicing Buddhist since he was 16.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Orlando Bloom is an actor.

The actor discussed his journey to practicing Buddhism in an interview with Sokka Gakkai International (SGI), a global Buddhist network.

Bloom said his best friend David introduced him to Buddhism while they were studying for exams as students. He later had an opportunity to meet philosopher Daisaku Ikeda.

“It was one of those ‘Aha’ moments of ‘Wow, this is meeting my mentor, meeting someone I’ve looked up to so much.”

Bloom explained that he was grateful for his practice after his acting career thrust him into the public eye at a young age, calling the religion an “anchor” in his life.

Dave Chapelle converted to Islam.

David Livingston/Getty Images Dave Chapelle is a stand-up comedian.

According to CBS News, the comedian was raised by a Unitarian Universalist minister but converted to Islam in 1998.

“I don’t normally talk about my religion publicly because I don’t want people to associate me and my flaws with this beautiful thing. And I believe it is a beautiful religion if you learn it the right way. It’s a lifelong effort. Your religion is your standard,” he said during an interview with Time.

Shia LaBeouf converted to Christianity after filming “Fury.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Shia LaBeouf is an actor.

The actor, who was raised by a Jewish mother and a Christian father, became fully Christian after filming the 2014 movie “Fury.”

“I found God doing ‘Fury.’ I became a Christian man, and not in a f—ing bulls— way – in a very real way. I could have just said the prayers that were on the page. But it was a real thing that really saved me,” he told Interview Magazine.

LaBeouf said that his costar Brad Pitt helped him navigate the experience.

“Brad comes from a hyper-religious, very deeply Christian, Bible Belt life, and he rejected it and moved toward an unnamed spirituality,” he explained.

LaBeouf continued, “It was nice to have conversations with Brad about the family he came from and what he was using to get through the day.”

Julia Roberts said she was a practicing Hindu.

Jonathan Leibson/Stringer/Getty Images Julia Roberts is an actress.

The “Eat, Pray, Love” actress referred to herself as a “practicing Hindu” during a 2010 interview with Elle.

Roberts, who had a Christian upbringing in Georgia, said that her family goes with her to “chant and pray and celebrate.”

“I’m definitely a practicing Hindu,” she said.

Leah Remini became Catholic after leaving the Church of Scientology.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Leah Remini is an actress.

The actress grew up practicing Scientology and remained associated with the religion for decades before deciding to leave the church in 2013.

Remini began exploring Catholicism, a religion introduced to her by her grandmother, according to her book “Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology.”

Since switching back to Catholicism, Remini has spoken positively about her experience.

“Nobody is asking me for money. Nobody is demanding that I come,” she told People. “I light a candle. I sit and I listen.”

Tina Turner began practicing Buddhism in the early ’70s.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Tina Turner is a musician.

The musician said that she found Buddhism while trying to end her relationship with musician Ike Turner in the early ’70s.

“The women who sold drugs to Ike said, ‘What are you doing here, Tina? How can you live with this madness?’ Then one day, someone told me, ‘Buddhism will save your life.’ I was willing to try anything. I started to chant. Once, I chanted, went to the studio, and put down a vocal, just like that,” she said during an interview with Oprah Magazine.

She added that Ike also gave her money to go shopping with. “I thought, ‘This chanting stuff works.’ I was hooked. I still believe in the Lord’s Prayer. I find a form of the Lord’s Prayer in Buddhism.”

Elizabeth Banks didn’t complete the conversion process but still considers herself a Jew.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Elizabeth Banks is an actress.

The actress, who was raised by Catholic parents, met her now-husband Max Handelman on her first day of college at the University of Pennsylvania, she revealed on Marc Maron’s podcast.

“No religion meant as much to me as Judaism meant to my husband,” Banks explains, adding, “We got married after 10 and a half years, and for the first five years I’m positive that his father did not learn my last name.”

Though she didn’t fully complete the process to convert to Judaism, she still considers herself Jewish.

“I’ve been essentially a Jew for like 15 years. I haven’t had a Christmas tree in 15 years,” she said. “I’m not officially stamped, but by all accounts yes, my kids go to Jewish pre-school, we only celebrate Jewish holidays, I love seder.”

Jane Fonda became a devout Christian after her marriage with Ted Turner ended.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Jane Fonda is an actress.

Previously an atheist, the “Grace and Frankie” actress became a Christian after her marriage to media mogul Ted Turner ended in 2001, she explained in a 2009 blog post.

“I felt a presence, a reverence humming within me. It was and is difficult to articulate,” Fonda wrote.

The actress, who said she didn’t associate herself with Born Again Christians, explained that she’s worked to discover a religion that empowers her, adding that Christianity has made her a “deeper, more embodied feminist.”

Richard Gere has practiced Buddhism for years.

AP Richard Gere is an actor.

The actor was raised by Methodist parents, but he began practicing Buddhism in his 20s.

“I think like most young men I was not particularly happy. I don’t know if I was suicidal, but I was pretty unhappy, and I had questions like, ‘Why anything?’ Realising I was probably pushing the edges of my own sanity,” Gere said during an interview with Lion’s Roar.

He continued, “I was exploring late-night bookshops reading everything I could, in many different directions.”

He added that American anthropologist Walter Evans-Wentz’s books about Tibetan Buddhism had an “enormous impact” on him. “I just devoured them,” he said.

Gere has been practicing Buddhism for over 40 years and has travelled to India and Nepal to deepen his practice.

Ice Cube converted to Islam.

Getty Ice Cube is a rapper.

The rapper, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, converted to Islam in the ’90s.

“What I call myself is a natural Muslim, because it’s just me and God. You know, going to the mosque, the ritual and the tradition, it’s just not in me to do. So I don’t do it,” he told The Guardian.

Zooey Deschanel converted to Judaism.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Zooey Deschanel is an actress.

While the “New Girl” actress was raised by a Roman Catholic mother and a Quaker father, she was never very religious.

“My family is liberal. I was raised in the ‘you can be whatever you want’ kind of way. And in the end, I was like, ‘Eh.’ I mean I’m interested in theology, and I love reading about it. But I don’t attach myself to any one religion or other,” she told Vulture in 2011.

Months after her wedding to Jacob Pechenik, Deschanel converted to Judaism, according to Us Weekly.

Sharon Stone also embraced Buddhism.

Jason Kempin/Getty Sharon Stone is an actress.

The actress was raised by Methodist parents in rural Pennsylvania. She now identifies as a Buddhist, however.

“It’s important to have a philosophy or way of life or faith that keeps you balanced. For me, that has been Buddhism. It’s something that brings you back to centre, and is really the key to serenity and beauty – an internal sense of form and elegance,” Stone told The New York Times.

