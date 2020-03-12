34 celebrities you didn't know were related to the royal family

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine 2015 Innovator Awards Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

These celebrities have royalty in their ancestry.

Earlier this year, Paris Hilton said a DNA kit showed she was a distant relative of Queen Elizabeth.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are also distant cousins to Queen Elizabeth.

Singer Ozzy Osbourne may be the Prince of Darkness, but he is also related to the last tsar of Russia.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Earlier this year, Paris Hilton revealed she has royal blood.

“My mum just did one of those 23andMe DNA kits and I am related to Marilyn Monroe and Queen Elizabeth,” she told Cosmopolitan.

But she’s not the only celebrity related to royals. Through ancestors who were monarchs or nobility, there are other celebrities who are distant cousins of Queen Elizabeth or nobility from other royal families.

Here are 34 celebrities who should be invited to the next royal family reunion.

Paris Hilton is a 20th cousin of the Queen through King Henry II. She’s also related to Marilyn Monroe.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Paris Hilton.

On her father’s side, Hilton is a descendant of King Henry II, who ruled from 1154 to 1189.

“When I was a baby, a psychic told my grandmother that I was going to be one of the most famous and photographed women in the world one day,” Hilton said. “Other psychics have said I’m related to Marilyn Monroe and things like that. My mum just did one of those 23andMe DNA kits and I am related to Marilyn Monroe and Queen Elizabeth.”

Actress Hilary Duff is an 18th cousin of Queen Elizabeth, according to a genealogy study.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Hilary Duff.

According to CBS News, Duff is related to Alexander Spotswood, the 10th great-grandson of Edward III. Spotswood, who lived from 1676 to 1740, was an officer in the British Army and the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia.

In 2012, Duff was dubbed the “Most Royal Celebrity” in the US by FindMyPast.com.

Actor Ralph Fiennes is a distant cousin of Prince Charles.

John Phillips/Getty Images Ralph Fiennes.

According to the Financial Times, they are eighth cousins.

They are related through James II of Scotland, who ruled during the 1400s. Fiennes, of course, is known for his work as Lord Voldemort in the “Harry Potter” series.

Actress Brooke Shields is the Queen’s 18th cousin, once removed.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Brooke Shields.

Shields traces her Royal lineage through French royalty before English. She is a descendant of King Henry IV of France, who was assassinated in 1610. The common ancestor she shares with the Queen is John of Gaunt, 1st Duke of Lancaster and son of England’s Edward III.

Jake Gyllenhaal and his sister, Maggie, are 19th cousins to the Queen.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

They traced their lineage back to King Edward III, who ruled from 1327 until 1377, according to CBS News.

Michael Douglas is the Queen’s 19th cousin, once removed.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Michael Douglas.

Douglas’ common ancestor is also King Edward III.

Ellen DeGeneres is the Queen’s 19th cousin, twice removed, through King Edward III.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Ellen DeGeneres

According to the New England Genealogical Society, DeGeneres is also 15th cousins with the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton through Sir Thomas Fairfax and his wife, Agnes Gascoigne, who were both born in the 1400s.

Laura Dern is the Queen’s 19th cousin, three times removed.

Kevin Winter/ Getty Images Laura Dern.

Dern, who is also related to Edward III, won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress at this year’s Oscars for “Marriage Story.”

Uma Thurman is a 21st cousin, once removed, of Queen Elizabeth.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Uma Thurman.

Their shared ancestor is King Edward I, who ruled from 1272 to 1307.

Kyra Sedgwick is also a 21st cousin, twice removed, of the Queen.

Chris Carlson/AP Photo Kyra Sedgwick.

Sedgwick is related to the monarch through King Henry III, who ruled in the 13th century.

Actress Allison Janney is the Queen’s 22nd cousin, once removed.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Allison Janney

The Academy Award-winning actress and the Queen are related through Edward I, who was England’s king between 1272 and 1307.

Richard Gere is 22nd cousins, twice removed, with the Queen.

David McNew/Getty Images Richard Gere.

They’re also related through Edward I.

Tom Hanks is a 24th cousin of the Queen.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Tom Hanks.

They share the common ancestor of King John, whose reign was even earlier: 1199-1216.

Actress Sigourney Weaver is a 24th cousin of the Queen, once removed …

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Sigourney Weaver attends the 2020 Oscars.

Weaver’s connection to royalty is through King Henry I.

… while actress Glenn Close is a 24th cousin, twice removed.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Glenn Close.

Like Tom Hanks, the seven-time Oscar nominee is related to the Queen through King John.

Beyoncé isn’t just Queen Bee, she’s also 25th cousins, once removed, with the actual Queen of England.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Beyoncé.

Beyoncé traces her royal roots through Louisiana, Acadia, and back to the French. The common ancestor she shares is King Henry II, who was Queen Elizabeth’s 24th great-grandfather.

Both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are distant relatives of royals.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine 2015 Innovator Awards Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Pitt is slightly more royal (a 25th cousin, twice removed, of Queen). His common ancestor is Henry II, who ruled in the 12th century. Jolie’s connection to the royal family is through King Philip II of France, making her a 26th cousin of the Queen.

Alec Baldwin is 29th cousins, twice removed, with the Queen.

David Buchan/Getty Images Alec Baldwin.

Baldwin and the Queen’s shared ancestor is Ethelred the Unready, who was born in the year 986.

Tilda Swinton is the direct descendant of Scottish royalty.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Tilda Swinton.

Swinton traces her lineage to Scottish king Robert the Bruce. Robert battled Edward I for control of Scotland as popularised in the film “Braveheart.”

Johnny Depp may be a 20th cousin of Queen Elizabeth.

John Phillips/Getty Images Johnny Depp.

Dr. Nick Barratt, a genealogist with “Who Do You Think You Are?,” established a possible connection between Depp and the royal family.

“When I examined Johnny’s history I discovered a likely connection to the royal family. I’ve since established the family tree that demonstrates how. You have to go back more than 500 years to reach the point where his ancestors become royal,” Dr. Barratt said.

British actor Hugh Grant is a 9th cousin, once removed, of Queen Elizabeth.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Hugh Grant.

Grant could trace his lineage back to King Henry VII of England and King James IV of Scotland. Grant is also distantly related to George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Alexander Hamilton.

Both Madonna and Guy Richie have royal connections of their own.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Madonna and Guy Richie.

According to the New England Historic Genealogical Society, the former couple both have royal relatives.

Madonna is a 9th cousin, once removed, of the Duchess of of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles. Meanwhile, Richie is 6th cousins with the Dutchess of Cambridge and was invited to her wedding to Prince William.

Celine Dion is also a 9th cousin, once removed, to the Duchess of Cornwall.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Celine Dion.

The singer is also distantly related to Madonna. They’re 10th cousins, once and twice removed, sharing two different ancestors.

Elle Fanning may have played a princess, but she and her sister Dakota are direct descendants of King Edward III.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Elle and Dakota Fanning.

Edward III reigned during the start of the Hundred Years’ War. The sisters are also 21st cousins of the Duchess of Cambridge.

He was the true heir to the Iron Throne on “Game of Thrones,” and Kit Harington and wife, Rose Leslie, have royal blood in real life.

Anthony Harvey/Stringer/Getty Rose Leslie and Kit Harington.

Both claim their royal lineage through King Charles II and are distantly related. Harington’s royal connection is through his grandmother, Lavender Cecilia Denny, and Leslie’s through her mother, Candida Mary Sibyl Leslie.

Bill Hader discovered he is a descendant of both Edward I and Roman Emperor Charlemagne.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Bill Hader.

“I mean, the conqueror of Europe? I couldn’t even get the coffeemaker to work this morning,” Hader said after discovering the relation on the show “Finding Your Roots.”

Benedict Cumberbatch played his own ancestor King Richard III.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images Benedict Cumberbatch.

The “Sherlock” actor played the 15th-century king in a BBC adaptation of Shakespeare’s “War of the Roses” plays called “The Hollow Crown.”

Genealogists said they are second cousins, 16 times removed.

Before she married Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was already distantly related to the royal family.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images Meghan Markle.

She is a direct descendant of King Edward III, who ruled from 1327 until 1377, which makes her and Prince Harry 17th cousins.

The Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, is related to both English and Russian royalty.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Ozzy Osbourne.

Through DNA testing, the British rocker found out that he is related to Russian Tsar Nicholas II and English King George I.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.