Gwyneth Paltrow just recreated an iconic look from 25 years ago. Here are 21 other times celebrities recycled their red carpet looks.

While attending the VMAs in 1996, Gwyneth Paltrow turned heads in a red velvet Tom Ford for Gucci suit. Gwyneth Paltrow in 1996. Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage/Getty Images The suit quickly became one of the “Shakespeare in Love” actress’s most iconic looks.

Paltrow just wore the suit again, styled exactly the same, to attend the Gucci Love Parade in Hollywood. Gwyneth Paltrow in November 2021. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP While the suits are identical, this version was designed by current Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele for the design house’s 100th anniversary runway show and is part of the 2022 spring collection, according to Vogue

Cate Blanchett is no stranger to recycling her fashion. Cate Blanchett poses with her Golden Globe award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture in 2014. Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images She wore this black lace Armani gown when she accepted her Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture in 2014. She won for “Blue Jasmine.”

She re-wore the black Armani gown during Cannes Film Festival in 2018. Cate Blanchett walks onstage at the Opening Ceremony during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival in 2018. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images This wouldn’t be the last time that Blanchett would re-wear something from her closet.

Blanchett wore another Armani dress while attending a Giorgio Armani dinner party in 2014. Cate Blanchett and director/screenwriter Andrew Upton attend a Giorgio Armani dinner in 2014. Donato Sardella/Getty Images Blanchett is a muse for Armani’s beauty line and was the first global beauty ambassador for the brand. “He celebrates women in their glorious complexity and encourages an effortless chic,” she said of the designer.

She wore the same multicolored gown to accept the Philanthropy Award at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in 2019. Cate Blanchett, winner of the Philanthropy Award, attends the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2019. David M. Benett/Getty Images Blanchett not only serves as a beauty ambassador and actress, but she’s also a philanthropist. As a UN goodwill ambassador , the actress has advocated for refugees and asylum seekers around the world. In 2007, she was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.

She turned heads in this Aouadi Paris black dress with sheer, “tattooed” sleeves in 2015. Cate Blanchett attends the 53rd New York Film Festival in 2015. Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images Blanchett attended a screening of her film “Carol” alongside Rooney Mara at the 53rd New York Film Festival.

Three years later, Blanchett wore the dress again to the American Film Institute’s 46th Life Achievement Award Gala. Cate Blanchett attends the American Film Institute’s 46th Life Achievement Award Gala. Rich Fury/Getty Images The award went to George Clooney, who starred alongside Blanchett in the 2014 film “The Monuments Men.”

Blanchett also recycled this red carpet gown by Esteban Cortázar, which she first wore to the 2015 BFI London Film Festival premiere of “Carol.” Cate Blanchett attends the premiere of ‘Carol’ during the BFI London Film Festival in 2015. John Phillips/Getty Images Cate Blanchett was nominated for best actress at the Academy Awards and British Academy Film Awards for her role as Carol.

Cate Blanchett re-wore the same navy gown to the 2020 Venice Film Festival, this time carrying a blue face mask. Cate Blanchett on the red carpet during the 77th Venice Film Festival in September 2020. Matteo Chinellato/NurPhoto/Getty Images Blanchett’s stylist Elizabeth Stewart took to Instagram to explain the recycled red carpet moment, writing, “IT’S CHIC TO REPEAT! #CateBlanchett has decided to rewear some of her most cherished looks at this year’s Venice Film Festival, like this @estebancortazarofficial worn to tonight’s Opening that was first worn to a premiere in 2015.” “In her words, Beautiful things can come out of sustainability,” Stewart continued, adding that the dress would be donated to an auction benefiting the organizations Facing History and Ourselves and UN Women.

At the film festival, Blanchett also decided to rework this look from the 2016 British Academy Film Awards. Cate Blanchett attends the British Academy Film Awards in 2016. Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images She paired a floral, embellished, and embroidered Alexander McQueen top with a black feather skirt, which were both shown separately on the designer’s Spring 2016 runway.

The striking top made another appearance at the 2020 Venice Film Festival. Cate Blanchett walks the red carpet of the 2020 Venice Film Festival. Matteo Chinellato/NurPhoto/Getty Images However, the actress swapped the more dramatic feather skirt for a pair of sleek black pants.

Jane Fonda first wore this red Elie Saab gown to the 67th International Cannes Film Festival in 2014. Jane Fonda attends the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2014. Tony Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images The red gown features long sleeves and an open back, and it’s dripping in jewels.

Fonda donned the gown again for the 2020 Academy Awards. Jane Fonda presents the award for Best Picture at the Academy Awards in 2020. Craig Sjodin/Getty Images Fonda said she also chose to wear jewelry from Pomellato “because it only uses responsible, ethically harvested gold and sustainable diamonds.”

Fonda wore an embroidered Saint Laurent jacket after attending the designer’s show in February 2016. Jane Fonda attends the Saint Laurent men’s fall fashion show on February 10, 2016. ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images The suit jacket features jeweled fireworks.

A little over a month later, she wore the ensemble again to attend a UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability celebration. Jane Fonda on March 24, 2016. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Fonda has vowed that she will never buy another item of clothing again in an effort to fight against climate change.

In 1996, Fonda wore an ivory silk suit to an event with her son. Jane Fonda and Troy Garity in 1996. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images She wore the three-piece suit with a standing collar while attending the Shape Magazine Awards in West Hollywood, California, with her son, Troy Garity, Insider’s Amanda Krause reported

She rewore the look for the Golden Globes in February 2021, where she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Jane Fonda in 2021. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Before the February 2021 ceremony, she repeated her vow to never buy new clothes in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. “We spend too much money, we buy too many things, and then we get rid of them,” she said. “We try to develop our identity by shopping, right? We gotta stop that. Stop all this consumerism.”

Elizabeth Banks first wore this strappy red gown to the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Elizabeth Banks during the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Tony Barson/WireImage/Getty Images The dress was designed by Badgley Mischka.

She wore the red gown again to attend the Academy Awards in 2020. Elizabeth Banks attends the 2020 Oscars. Daniele Venturelli / Contributor / Getty Images “I’m upcycling this dress — I wore this dress for the first time to Vanity Fair in 2004,” Banks told Entertainment Tonight. “And, we very rarely get a dress gifted to us. Badgley Mischka made this dress for me. Back then, I was in ‘Seabiscuit,’ which was a big Oscar nominee, and they gave it to me and I recently moved and found it in the back of the closet.” “It’s gorgeous and it fits…so why not wear it again!?” the actress wrote on Instagram.

Laura Dern has worn this sleeveless black dress with a cut-out detail multiple times over the years. Laura Dern at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2013. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP She was first photographed wearing the black 1017 Alyx 9SM dress in 1995 when she attended a gala honoring Whoopi Goldberg with then-boyfriend Jeff Goldblum. She wore the dress again to the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2013.

After finally getting her first Oscar win for Best Supporting Actress for “Marriage Story,” Dern pulled the dress out again for Vanity Fair’s 2020 Oscars party. Laura Dern at Vanity Fair’s 2020 Oscars party. Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images When one fan spotted that she had worn the dress yet another time, they tweeted : “Laura Dern has worn this dress since I became a fan in the 90s! We love a sustainable queen!”

Joaquin Phoenix also embraced sustainability during the 2020 awards season by wearing the same Stella McCartney tuxedo to every award show. Joaquin Phoenix attends the 2020 Golden Globes. Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images “This man is a winner … wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet. He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud to join forces with you,” Stella McCartney tweeted after Phoenix won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama. Phoenix also persuaded the Golden Globes to make the awards show’s menu vegan, and later persuaded the Oscars to provide a meat-free meal.

He wore the suit again to collect his 2020 Academy Award for Best Actor for the movie “Joker.” Joaquin Phoenix accepting his award for best actor at the 2020 Academy Awards. Kevin Winter/Getty Images In his acceptance speech, Phoenix — a known vegan and environmentalist — criticized the dairy industry and breeding of cows for milk production.

Rita Moreno first wore this Pitoy Moreno gown in 1962 to accept her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for “West Side Story.” George Chakiris and Rita Moreno after accepting their Academy Awards in 1962. Bettman/Getty Images Moreno is just one of 16 people to hold an EGOT — an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Her acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress in “West Side Story” only lasted 15 seconds. “I was sure it was going to be Judy Garland,” Moreno told Ryan Seacrest in 2018. Garland had been nominated for “Judgment at Nuremberg” that year.

Moreno wore the dress again to the 2018 Oscars. Rita Moreno at the 2018 Academy Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images The gown, made of a fabric traditionally used to construct kimonos, was altered to be sleeveless for the 2018 awards show. “I would think it would tarnish!” Moreno told Ryan Seacrest, who was hosting the red carpet broadcast for E!

Kate Moss wore a vintage black strapless dress to attend the Cannes Film Festival in 1998 with then-boyfriend Johnny Depp. Johnny Depp and Kate Moss attend the Cannes Film Festival in 1998. Pool BENAINOUS/DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Kate Moss is regarded as one of the most recognizable supermodels in the world and a fashion icon.

Moss wore the feather-fringed gown again in 2004. Kate Moss arrives at Coty’s 100th Anniversary Celebration at the American Museum of Natural History, New York City. Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images She wore the dress while attending Coty’s 100th Anniversary Celebration at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Though Moss didn’t have her ’90s-era beau on her arm, she did pair the dress with a pair of ’90s-style square-toed heels.

Kate Middleton wore this Alexander McQueen gown to the BAFTAs in February 2017. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. Daniel Leal-Olivas- WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince William has been president of BAFTA since February 2010

The Duchess wore the McQueen gown again in 2019 while attending the National Portrait Gala, although the neckline had been slightly altered. Kate Middleton wears Alexander McQueen at the National Portrait Gala in 2019. Karwai Tang/ WireImage/ Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge has been known to repeat many of her favorite clothing items

Tiffany Haddish has famously worn her white Alexander McQueen gown multiple times. Tiffany Haddish at the world premiere for ‘Girls Trip.’ Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Haddish first wore it to the premiere of her movie “Girls Trip,” then decided to bring it out again for her “SNL” hosting gig.

In her opening monologue on “SNL,” Haddish joked about getting her money’s worth from the $US4,000 ($AU5,384) dress. Tiffany Haddish during the Opening Monologue in Studio 8H on Saturday, November 11, 2017. Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images “I feel like I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, however many times I want, as long as I Febreze it,” Haddish said

Though Haddish wore a different dress on the red carpet, she wore the gown on stage at the 2018 Oscars. Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph presenting at the 2018 Oscars. Craig Sjodin/Getty Images Haddish told W about the emotional moment she found out the price of the dress, which her stylist picked out for her. “I should’ve known — wasn’t no price tag on that dress. So I wear it for ‘Girls Trip,’ and then they give me the receipt. When I saw the receipt, I cried. The dress was $US4,122 ($AU5,548),” Haddish said. “I don’t care what nobody say — that’s a down payment on a car, that’s a medical bill. So, even though everyone says I shouldn’t wear the dress in public again, I’m wearing it.” Haddish wore the dress again to the MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 18, 2018.

Kirsten Dunst wore this feminine, lace-covered Christian Lacroix to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in 2004. Kirsten Dunst attends the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscars party. Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images Though she wasn’t up for an Academy Award, Dunst was nominated for Best Actress at the Empire Awards and for favorite on-screen match-up at the People’s Choice Awards for “Spider-Man 2.”

Thirteen years later, Dunst re-wore the Lacroix dress to an event in Paris. Kirsten Dunst in January 2017. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images She wore it to the Theatre du Chatelet, where an opulent event exhibited a $US50 ($AU67) million necklace called the Queen of Kalahari, on January 21, 2017.

Helen Mirren wore this Dolce & Gabbana floral dress in 2013. Helen Mirren arrives at the Jameson Empire Awards 2013 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on March 24, 2013. Dave M. Benett/Getty Images At the Jameson Empire Awards in March 2013, Mirren took issue with “Skyfall” director Sam Mendes’ acceptance speech for the “Legend” award. “I don’t want to unduly pick on Sam Mendes, but when he spoke about his inspirations earlier this evening, I’m afraid not a single one of the people he mentioned was a woman,” Mirren said, according to the Huffington Post. “Hopefully in five or 10 years, when Sam’s successor is collecting their Inspiration Award, the list will be slightly more balanced in terms of sexual makeup,” Mirren added. “In the meantime, this one is for the girls,” Mirren said of receiving her own “Legend” award at the show.

Just two days later, Mirren wore the same dress to attend an event for The Prince’s Trust in London. Helen Mirren attends The Prince’s Trust & Samsung Celebrate Success Awards at Odeon Leicester Square on March 26, 2013. Dave M. Benett/Getty Images In 2003, Prince Charles awarded Mirren with the title of Dame of the British Empire in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone wore this gold and black strapless gown to the Vogue Beauty Awards in 2012. Bollywood film actress Deepika Padukone poses during the Vogue Beauty Awards in Mumbai on August 1, 2012. STRDEL/AFP/GettyImages Vogue India named Padukone and Anushka Sharma as two of the award show’s best-dressed attendees.

Padukone proved a great dress never goes out of style when she wore the Dolce & Gabbana gown again to the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Deepika Padukone attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Padukone appeared in the 2017 action-thriller “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” alongside Vin Diesel.

Meryl Streep first wore this American flag-printed shirt dress to the “Doubt” Paris photo-call in January 2009. Meryl Streep attends ‘Doubt’ Paris photo-call on January 19, 2009. Julien Hekimian/WireImage/Getty Images Other celebrities have also worn the patriotic dress designed by Catherine Malandrino, including Halle Berry, Julia Roberts, and Sharon Stone.