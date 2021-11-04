Gwyneth Paltrow just recreated an iconic look from 25 years ago. Here are 21 other times celebrities recycled their red carpet looks.

Many celebrities have chosen to repeat their red carpet looks again and again.
Gwyneth Paltrow just rewore her iconic red Tom Ford for Gucci suit from the ’90s.
Tiffany Haddish has worn her $US4,122 ($AU5,548) Alexander McQueen gown multiple times.
While attending the VMAs in 1996, Gwyneth Paltrow turned heads in a red velvet Tom Ford for Gucci suit.
The suit quickly became one of the “Shakespeare in Love” actress’s most iconic looks.
Paltrow just wore the suit again, styled exactly the same, to attend the Gucci Love Parade in Hollywood.
While the suits are identical, this version was designed by current Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele for the design house’s 100th anniversary runway show and is part of the 2022 spring collection, according to Vogue.
Cate Blanchett is no stranger to recycling her fashion.
She wore this black lace Armani gown when she accepted her Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture in 2014. She won for “Blue Jasmine.”
She re-wore the black Armani gown during Cannes Film Festival in 2018.
This wouldn’t be the last time that Blanchett would re-wear something from her closet.
Blanchett wore another Armani dress while attending a Giorgio Armani dinner party in 2014.
Blanchett also recycled this red carpet gown by Esteban Cortázar, which she first wore to the 2015 BFI London Film Festival premiere of “Carol.”
Cate Blanchett was nominated for best actress at the Academy Awards and British Academy Film Awards for her role as Carol.
Cate Blanchett re-wore the same navy gown to the 2020 Venice Film Festival, this time carrying a blue face mask.
Blanchett’s stylist Elizabeth Stewart took to Instagram to explain the recycled red carpet moment, writing, “IT’S CHIC TO REPEAT! #CateBlanchett has decided to rewear some of her most cherished looks at this year’s Venice Film Festival, like this @estebancortazarofficial worn to tonight’s Opening that was first worn to a premiere in 2015.”
“In her words, Beautiful things can come out of sustainability,” Stewart continued, adding that the dress would be donated to an auction benefiting the organizations Facing History and Ourselves and UN Women.
At the film festival, Blanchett also decided to rework this look from the 2016 British Academy Film Awards.
She paired a floral, embellished, and embroidered Alexander McQueen top with a black feather skirt, which were both shown separately on the designer’s Spring 2016 runway.
The striking top made another appearance at the 2020 Venice Film Festival.
However, the actress swapped the more dramatic feather skirt for a pair of sleek black pants.
Jane Fonda first wore this red Elie Saab gown to the 67th International Cannes Film Festival in 2014.
The red gown features long sleeves and an open back, and it’s dripping in jewels.
Fonda donned the gown again for the 2020 Academy Awards.
In 1996, Fonda wore an ivory silk suit to an event with her son.
She wore the three-piece suit with a standing collar while attending the Shape Magazine Awards in West Hollywood, California, with her son, Troy Garity, Insider’s Amanda Krause reported.
She rewore the look for the Golden Globes in February 2021, where she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award.
Before the February 2021 ceremony, she repeated her vow to never buy new clothes in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.
“We spend too much money, we buy too many things, and then we get rid of them,” she said. “We try to develop our identity by shopping, right? We gotta stop that. Stop all this consumerism.”
Elizabeth Banks first wore this strappy red gown to the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.
The dress was designed by Badgley Mischka.
She wore the red gown again to attend the Academy Awards in 2020.
“I’m upcycling this dress — I wore this dress for the first time to Vanity Fair in 2004,” Banks told Entertainment Tonight. “And, we very rarely get a dress gifted to us. Badgley Mischka made this dress for me. Back then, I was in ‘Seabiscuit,’ which was a big Oscar nominee, and they gave it to me and I recently moved and found it in the back of the closet.”
She wore the dress again to the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2013.
After finally getting her first Oscar win for Best Supporting Actress for “Marriage Story,” Dern pulled the dress out again for Vanity Fair’s 2020 Oscars party.
When one fan spotted that she had worn the dress yet another time, they tweeted: “Laura Dern has worn this dress since I became a fan in the 90s! We love a sustainable queen!”
Joaquin Phoenix also embraced sustainability during the 2020 awards season by wearing the same Stella McCartney tuxedo to every award show.
“This man is a winner … wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet. He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud to join forces with you,” Stella McCartney tweeted after Phoenix won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama.
Phoenix also persuaded the Golden Globes to make the awards show’s menu vegan, and later persuaded the Oscars to provide a meat-free meal.
He wore the suit again to collect his 2020 Academy Award for Best Actor for the movie “Joker.”
Tiffany Haddish has famously worn her white Alexander McQueen gown multiple times.
Haddish first wore it to the premiere of her movie “Girls Trip,” then decided to bring it out again for her “SNL” hosting gig.
In her opening monologue on “SNL,” Haddish joked about getting her money’s worth from the $US4,000 ($AU5,384) dress.
“I feel like I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, however many times I want, as long as I Febreze it,” Haddish said.
Though Haddish wore a different dress on the red carpet, she wore the gown on stage at the 2018 Oscars.
Haddish told W about the emotional moment she found out the price of the dress, which her stylist picked out for her.
“I should’ve known — wasn’t no price tag on that dress. So I wear it for ‘Girls Trip,’ and then they give me the receipt. When I saw the receipt, I cried. The dress was $US4,122 ($AU5,548),” Haddish said. “I don’t care what nobody say — that’s a down payment on a car, that’s a medical bill. So, even though everyone says I shouldn’t wear the dress in public again, I’m wearing it.”
Haddish wore the dress again to the MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 18, 2018.
Kirsten Dunst wore this feminine, lace-covered Christian Lacroix to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in 2004.
Though she wasn’t up for an Academy Award, Dunst was nominated for Best Actress at the Empire Awards and for favorite on-screen match-up at the People’s Choice Awards for “Spider-Man 2.”
Thirteen years later, Dunst re-wore the Lacroix dress to an event in Paris.
Helen Mirren wore this Dolce & Gabbana floral dress in 2013.
At the Jameson Empire Awards in March 2013, Mirren took issue with “Skyfall” director Sam Mendes’ acceptance speech for the “Legend” award.
“I don’t want to unduly pick on Sam Mendes, but when he spoke about his inspirations earlier this evening, I’m afraid not a single one of the people he mentioned was a woman,” Mirren said, according to the Huffington Post.
“Hopefully in five or 10 years, when Sam’s successor is collecting their Inspiration Award, the list will be slightly more balanced in terms of sexual makeup,” Mirren added.
“In the meantime, this one is for the girls,” Mirren said of receiving her own “Legend” award at the show.
Just two days later, Mirren wore the same dress to attend an event for The Prince’s Trust in London.