Celebrities who have recovered from the coronavirus

Numerous celebrities that have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, or have shown novel coronavirus symptoms have since announced their recoveries.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines for recovery include 72 fever-free hours without the use of medicine that lowers fevers, an improvement of other COVID-19 symptoms such as a cough or shortness of breath, and a time span of seven days since the patient's first symptoms.

Prince Charles, Pink, and more celebrities have updated fans that their conditions have improved since contracting the illness.

Many celebrities who reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 – or showed novel coronavirus symptoms without being tested – have since recovered.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 patients can stop self-isolating after 72 fever-free hours without the use of medicine that lowers fevers, an improvement of other symptoms such as a cough or shortness of breath, and a time span of seven days since the patient’s first symptoms.

Pink and her son Jameson Moon Hart are in good health after showing a range of symptoms for weeks, while Prince Charles was released from self-isolation after reporting “mild symptoms.”

Here are the celebrities who have recovered from COVID-19.

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks returned to the United States after testing positive for COVID-19 and quarantining in Australia.

caption Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks recovered from COVID-19.

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks, both 63, returned home to the US after recovering from COVID-19 in Australia, the “Forrest Gump” actor tweeted on March 28.

“Hey, Folks… We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing. Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA,” Hanks wrote.

The couple made headlines for spending their time in quarantine creating Spotify playlists, taking selfies, and learning the acceptable way to spread Vegemite.

Prince Charles recovered from his “mild” COVID-19 symptoms and opened a coronavirus hospital days later.

caption Prince Charles has recovered from the novel coronavirus.

Prince Charles has recovered from COVID-19 and is no longer in self-isolation, a spokesperson confirmed to Insider on March 30.

“Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation,” a spokesperson for the royal told Insider.

The 71-year-old Prince of Wales also addressed his recovery in a video on April 1.

“Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus, luckily with relatively mild symptoms, I now find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation,” he said.

Since his recovery, Charles opened NHS Nightingale Hospital, London’s new coronavirus hospital, by video call.

Andy Cohen returned to work and reunited with his son after recovering from COVID-19.

caption Andy Cohen has recovered from the novel coronavirus.

Andy Cohen reported that he was “feeling better” and returning to host “Radio Andy” in an Instagram post on March 30.

“Happy to report I’m feeling better and am returning to radio andy sxm this morning,” the 51-year-old television personality wrote, adding, “THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19!”

The following day, he shared an Instagram photo of himself and his 1-year-old son Ben.

Cohen wrote, “I’ve hosted reunions for years, but yesterday’s was the best one yet.”

Greg Rikaart has recovered from the novel coronavirus and said he feels “fantastic.”

caption Greg Rikaart has recovered from the novel coronavirus.

Greg Rikaart is “95%” recovered from the illness and feels “fantastic,” the 43-year-old actor said in an Instagram video he shared on April 1.

“I just wanted to give you all an update and let you know I’m doing fantastic – easily 95% better than I was the last time I made one of these messages.”

He shared that he has a lingering cough and low energy but feels “stronger and better” every day. Rikaart also thanked his fans for their words of encouragement during a “scary couple of days.”

Pink and her son Jameson Moon Hart retested negative for the novel coronavirus.

caption Pink and her son Jameson Moon Hart have recovered from COVID-19.

Pink and her 3-year-old son Jameson have both retested negative for COVID-19 after contracting the illness, the 40-year-old singer announced in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative,” she wrote, adding, “This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor.”

Jameson had a slower recovery than his mother, Pink revealed on an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday. She confirmed that his fever, which climbed to 103 degrees, finally went away after three weeks.

Carey Hart, Pink’s husband and Jameson’s father, shared an Instagram video of the 3-year-old smiling and playing on Thursday.

Following her and her son’s diagnosis, Pink donated $US1 million to emergency relief funds.

Daniel Dae Kim shared a photo of a doctor that “helped me get through COVID-19.”

caption Daniel Dae Kim has recovered from the novel coronavirus.

Daniel Dae Kim thanked Dr. Phil Suh, “the man who helped me get through COVID-19,” in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“We actors may play them on tv, but meet one of the REAL heroes, the man who helped me get through Covid 19. He’s a bit camera shy, but I made him get front and centre because he definitely stands tall in my eyes,” the 51-year-old actor wrote.

Since recovering, Kim has auctioned off his original scripts for CBS’ “Hawaii 5-0” to raise money for the healthcare professionals.

Colton Underwood said he made a “full recovery” from the novel coronavirus.

caption Colton Underwood no longer has COVID-19 symptoms. source Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Colton Underwood has recovered from COVID-19, the 28-year-old former “Bachelor” announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“I have made a full recovery from the coronavirus and we managed to keep the entire family healthy as well. I am now working with medical professionals to figure out the best way to support their efforts against the coronavirus,” he wrote.

Underwood remains at his fiancée Cassie Randolph’s home, where he self-quarantined when he was sick.

J.K. Rowling recovered from her novel coronavirus-like symptoms, although she was never tested.

caption J.K. Rowling said she had COVID-19 symptoms for two weeks.

J.K. Rowling has “completely recovered” from her COVID-19-like symptoms, the 54-year-old tweeted on Monday.

Although the author wasn’t tested for the novel coronavirus, she reported that she had “all symptoms of C19” for two weeks.

Rowling also linked to a video of a doctor’s respiratory exercise “to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me.”

Olga Kurylenko has also recovered from the novel coronavirus.

caption Olga Kurylenko recovered from the novel coronavirus.

Olga Kurylenko has recovered from COVID-19, the 40-year-old actress confirmed in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“I am well, guys!” she wrote, adding, ” I wear a mask every time and it’s been quite a while since I had my illness so I probably can’t give it or get it anymore. But I STILL wear a mask just in case.”

And while masks and face coverings are recommended for public outings, the CDC reports that COVID-19 patients’ immune response is “not yet understood.”

“Patients with MERS-CoV are unlikely to be re-infected shortly after they recover, but it is not yet known whether similar immune protection will be observed for patients with COVID-19,” the CDC website says.

Laura Bell Bundy tested negative for COVID-19 after she self-quarantined.

caption Laura Bell Bundy confirmed that she no longer has the novel coronavirus.

Laura Bell Bundy has retested negative for the novel coronavirus after self-quarantining, the 39-year-old actress shared in an Instagram video on Thursday.

“No More Corona!” she wrote, adding, “I have tested negative for corona virus but I’ve tested positive for IgG antibodies that will give me some sort of immunity – for how long, we do not know.”

