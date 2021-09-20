Search

34 photos of celebrities and their realistic wax figures that you won’t be able to tell apart

Olivia Singh
Anjelica Oswald contributed to a previous version of this article.

Pharrell Williams struck the same pose as his figure on a visit to Madame Tussauds New York.
Pharrell and his wax statue
The real Pharrell is on the left. Sofia Vergara (R) unveils two Madame Tussauds wax figures in her likeness for display at Madame Tussauds locations in New York and Las Vegas on June 4, 2013 in New York City.
Demi Lovato took a selfie with her figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.
Demi lovato and her wax figure
The real Demi is holding the phone. Rachel Murray/Getty Images
Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry matched the pose of his wax figure made by Madame Tussauds San Francisco.
Stephen curry and his wax statue
The real Steph Curry is on the left. Beck Diefenbach/Getty Images
Heidi Klum posed with her wax figure on the set of “Project Runway.”
Heidi klum and wax figure
The real Heidi Klum is on the right. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Luke Bryan sat down with his guitar-wielding wax figure for Madame Tussauds Nashville when it was unveiled in New York City.
Luke bryan and wax statue
The real Luke Bryan is on the right. Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner stood next to her figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.
Kylie jenner and wax figure
The real Kylie Jenner is on the right. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Gwen Stefani put her head on her wax figure after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.
Gwen stefani and her wax figure
The real Gwen Stefani is to the right. Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Jon Hamm looks too similar to his “Mad Men” wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York.
Jon hamm and wax figure
The real Jon Hamm is to the right. Cindy Ord/Getty Images
When One Direction was still together, the boys took a group shot with their wax figures.
One direction and their wax statues
The real Niall Horan and Zayn Malik are to the left of their figures, the real Louis Tomlinson is behind his, and the real Liam Payne and Harry Styles are to the right of theirs. Madame Tussauds via Getty Images
Sofia Vergara poked fun at one of her wax figures.
Sofia vergara and wax statue
The real Sofia Vergara is to the right. Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds poses side by side with his Madame Tussauds Hollywood wax figure on October 21, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Ryan reynolds and wax figure
The real Ryan Reynolds is on the left. Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Dame Helen Mirren matched the pose of her wax figure at Madame Tussauds London.
Helen mirren and wax figure
The real Helen Mirren is on the right. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Ed Sheeran’s wax figure is a little creepy.
Ed sheeran and his wax statue
The real Ed Sheeran is on the right. Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Fergie linked arms with her wax figure after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.
Fergie and wax figure
The real Fergie is on the right. Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Pitbull was all smiles with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds Orlando.
Pitbull and his wax statue
The real Pitbull is on the right. Madame Tussauds Orlando via Getty Images
Justin Bieber hugged his wax figure at Madame Tussauds London.
Justin bieber wax figure
The real Justin Bieber is behind. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Zoë Saldana posed like her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.
Zoe saldana and wax figure
The real Zoë Saldana is on the right. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Jason Derulo also matched with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.
Jason derulo and wax figure
The real Jason Derulo is on the left. Rachel Murray/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian wore the same dress as her wax figure.
Kim k and wax figure
The real Kim Kardashian is on the left. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima was giggly next to her wax figure.
Adriana lima and wax figure
The real Adriana Lima is on the right. Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Singer Ricky Martin showed off next to his wax figure.
Ricky martin and wax figure
The real Ricky Martin is on the right. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner visited her wax figure at Madame Tussauds London.
Kendall jenner and wax figure
The real Kendall Jenner is on the left. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Former boxer Mike Tyson showed off his muscles next to his wax figure.
Mike tyson and wax figure
The real Mike Tyson is on the right. Isaac Brekken/Getty Images
Singer Alicia Keys raised her arm up to match her wax figure.
Alicia keys and wax figure
The real Alicia Keys is on the right. Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Singer Delta Goodrem sat next to her incredibly realistic wax figure.
Delta goodrem wax figure
The real Delta Goodrem is on the left. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
When Katy Perry unveiled her wax figure, she posed like it.
Katy perry and wax figure
The real Katy Perry is on the right. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Pop singer Austin Mahone draped his arm around his wax figure.
Austin mahone and wax figure
The real Austin Mahone is on the right. Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Kelly Ripa sat next to her wax figure as they both wore red.
Kelly ripa and wax figure
The real Kelly Ripa is on the right. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra Jonas posed like her figure.
Priyanka chopra wax figure
Priyanka Chopra Jonas got a figure in 2019. The real Priyanka is on the left. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Image
Dua Lipa had fun posing with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds London.
Dua lipa wax figure madame tussauds
The real Dua Lipa is on the right. Madame Tussauds London
Kris Jenner posed with her spot-on wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York.
Kris jenner wax figure
The real Kris Jenner is on the left. Courtesy of Madame Tussauds
Talk show host Wendy Williams met her realistic wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York in May 2021.
Wendy Williams sitting opposite a wax figure of herself at Madame Tussauds New York.
The real Wendy Williams is on the left. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York
Tiffany Haddish’s famous Alexander McQueen dress has been immortalized thanks to her wax figure that was unveiled in Las Vegas in September 2021.
On the left: A wax figure of Tiffany Haddish wearing a white Alexander McQueen gown. On the right: The real Tiffany Haddish posing with the figure.
The real Tiffany Haddish is on the right. Courtesy of Madame Tussauds
Angela Bassett’s wax figure, unveiled in September 2021, is a spitting image of the “Black Panther” star.
On the left: A wax figure of Angela Bassett. On the right: The real Bassett posing next to the statue.
The real Angela Bassett is on the right. Courtesy of Madame Tussauds
