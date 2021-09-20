34 photos of celebrities and their realistic wax figures that you won’t be able to tell apart

Anjelica Oswald contributed to a previous version of this article.

Pharrell Williams struck the same pose as his figure on a visit to Madame Tussauds New York. The real Pharrell is on the left. Sofia Vergara (R) unveils two Madame Tussauds wax figures in her likeness for display at Madame Tussauds locations in New York and Las Vegas on June 4, 2013 in New York City.

Demi Lovato took a selfie with her figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood. The real Demi is holding the phone. Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry matched the pose of his wax figure made by Madame Tussauds San Francisco. The real Steph Curry is on the left. Beck Diefenbach/Getty Images

Heidi Klum posed with her wax figure on the set of “Project Runway.” The real Heidi Klum is on the right. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Luke Bryan sat down with his guitar-wielding wax figure for Madame Tussauds Nashville when it was unveiled in New York City. The real Luke Bryan is on the right. Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner stood next to her figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood. The real Kylie Jenner is on the right. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani put her head on her wax figure after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. The real Gwen Stefani is to the right. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jon Hamm looks too similar to his “Mad Men” wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York. The real Jon Hamm is to the right. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

When One Direction was still together, the boys took a group shot with their wax figures. The real Niall Horan and Zayn Malik are to the left of their figures, the real Louis Tomlinson is behind his, and the real Liam Payne and Harry Styles are to the right of theirs. Madame Tussauds via Getty Images

Sofia Vergara poked fun at one of her wax figures. The real Sofia Vergara is to the right. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds poses side by side with his Madame Tussauds Hollywood wax figure on October 21, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The real Ryan Reynolds is on the left. Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Dame Helen Mirren matched the pose of her wax figure at Madame Tussauds London. The real Helen Mirren is on the right. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran’s wax figure is a little creepy. The real Ed Sheeran is on the right. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Fergie linked arms with her wax figure after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. The real Fergie is on the right. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Pitbull was all smiles with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds Orlando. The real Pitbull is on the right. Madame Tussauds Orlando via Getty Images

Justin Bieber hugged his wax figure at Madame Tussauds London. The real Justin Bieber is behind. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Zoë Saldana posed like her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood. The real Zoë Saldana is on the right. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Jason Derulo also matched with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood. The real Jason Derulo is on the left. Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian wore the same dress as her wax figure. The real Kim Kardashian is on the left. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima was giggly next to her wax figure. The real Adriana Lima is on the right. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Singer Ricky Martin showed off next to his wax figure. The real Ricky Martin is on the right. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner visited her wax figure at Madame Tussauds London. The real Kendall Jenner is on the left. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Former boxer Mike Tyson showed off his muscles next to his wax figure. The real Mike Tyson is on the right. Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Singer Alicia Keys raised her arm up to match her wax figure. The real Alicia Keys is on the right. Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Singer Delta Goodrem sat next to her incredibly realistic wax figure. The real Delta Goodrem is on the left. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

When Katy Perry unveiled her wax figure, she posed like it. The real Katy Perry is on the right. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Pop singer Austin Mahone draped his arm around his wax figure. The real Austin Mahone is on the right. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa sat next to her wax figure as they both wore red. The real Kelly Ripa is on the right. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posed like her figure. Priyanka Chopra Jonas got a figure in 2019. The real Priyanka is on the left. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Image

Dua Lipa had fun posing with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds London. The real Dua Lipa is on the right. Madame Tussauds London

Kris Jenner posed with her spot-on wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York. The real Kris Jenner is on the left. Courtesy of Madame Tussauds

Talk show host Wendy Williams met her realistic wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York in May 2021. The real Wendy Williams is on the left. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York

Tiffany Haddish’s famous Alexander McQueen dress has been immortalized thanks to her wax figure that was unveiled in Las Vegas in September 2021. The real Tiffany Haddish is on the right. Courtesy of Madame Tussauds