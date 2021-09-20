34 photos of celebrities and their realistic wax figures that you won’t be able to tell apart

- Celebrity wax figures can be found at Madame Tussauds locations around the world.
- Some figures look nearly identical to the stars.
- Helen Mirren, Dua Lipa, and Angela Bassett are some stars who have remarkably realistic wax figures.
Anjelica Oswald contributed to a previous version of this article.
Pharrell Williams struck the same pose as his figure on a visit to Madame Tussauds New York.
Demi Lovato took a selfie with her figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.
Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry matched the pose of his wax figure made by Madame Tussauds San Francisco.
Heidi Klum posed with her wax figure on the set of “Project Runway.”
Luke Bryan sat down with his guitar-wielding wax figure for Madame Tussauds Nashville when it was unveiled in New York City.
Kylie Jenner stood next to her figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.
Gwen Stefani put her head on her wax figure after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.
Jon Hamm looks too similar to his “Mad Men” wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York.
When One Direction was still together, the boys took a group shot with their wax figures.
Sofia Vergara poked fun at one of her wax figures.
Ryan Reynolds poses side by side with his Madame Tussauds Hollywood wax figure on October 21, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Dame Helen Mirren matched the pose of her wax figure at Madame Tussauds London.
Ed Sheeran’s wax figure is a little creepy.
Fergie linked arms with her wax figure after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.
Pitbull was all smiles with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds Orlando.
Justin Bieber hugged his wax figure at Madame Tussauds London.
Zoë Saldana posed like her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.
Jason Derulo also matched with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.
Kim Kardashian wore the same dress as her wax figure.
Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima was giggly next to her wax figure.
Singer Ricky Martin showed off next to his wax figure.
Kendall Jenner visited her wax figure at Madame Tussauds London.
Former boxer Mike Tyson showed off his muscles next to his wax figure.
Singer Alicia Keys raised her arm up to match her wax figure.
Singer Delta Goodrem sat next to her incredibly realistic wax figure.
When Katy Perry unveiled her wax figure, she posed like it.
Pop singer Austin Mahone draped his arm around his wax figure.
Kelly Ripa sat next to her wax figure as they both wore red.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas posed like her figure.
Dua Lipa had fun posing with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds London.
Kris Jenner posed with her spot-on wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York.
Talk show host Wendy Williams met her realistic wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York in May 2021.
Tiffany Haddish’s famous Alexander McQueen dress has been immortalized thanks to her wax figure that was unveiled in Las Vegas in September 2021.
Angela Bassett’s wax figure, unveiled in September 2021, is a spitting image of the “Black Panther” star.