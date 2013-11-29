Jennifer Lawrence And Other Celebs Read Rob Ford's Crack Apology On 'Letterman'

Toronto “Crack Mayor” Rob Ford has become a media favourite for his lack of filter around the press.

David Letterman is the latest to spoof Ford’s now infamous initial apology after being accused of doing crack.

On Thursday’s “Late Show,” Letterman had Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Vince Vaughn, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and even Martha Stewart read Ford’s epic apology aloud. Watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

