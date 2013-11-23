Celebrities Read Mean Tweets About Themselves On 'Jimmy Kimmel'

Jimmy Kimmel debuted the fifth instalment of “Mean Tweets” on Thursday, in which celebrities such as Amy Poehler and Aaron Paul read the disses that have been hurled their way via Twitter.

John Krasinski, Sharon Stone, Nick Offerman, Jason Biggs, Dennis Quaid, Kevin Bacon, Larry David, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are among the other celebs who participate in the hilarious segment.

Our personal favourite: “Look at me I’m Julia Louis-Dreyfus I was on Seinfeld the show about white people in New York eating pickles and s— man.”

Watch the rest of the funny insults below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

