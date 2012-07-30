US

THE VIRAL VIDEO TOP 10: Celebs Read Tweets About Themselves

William Wei

Some Twitter trolls take their insults just a little bit too far.Just ask Jimmy Kimmel and the dozens of celebrities he asked to read mean tweets directed at them.

One tweet directed at (and read by) Katy Perry in the video reads: I would rather chop my arm off & *expletive* myself with my detached limb than watch “Katie perry the movie” What the *expletive* is wrong with the world.

This expletive- and typo-laden insult is a pretty standard tweet these celebrities read every day.

Posted on YouTube last Wednesday, this Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment went viral and has so far racked up over 4.3 million views.

Watch celebrities read mean tweets directed at them and find out what other videos dominated YouTube this week.

10. Ray William Johnson talks about dogs, cats, and walruses

9. These guys are looking for work in Minecraft

8. A ridiculous prank involving a ball pump

7. Preparing for battle in Minecraft

6. This is the worst way to wake up from a nap

5. David Beckham makes unsuspecting fans cry

4. Another new character comes to League of Legends

3. Intense video of a killer whale nearly drowning its trainer in 2006

2. Impressive video of a chihuahua carrying a cat home

1. Celebrities reading mean tweets about themselves

And check out last week's top viral videos...

... when Michelle Jenneke's pre-race dance mesmerized the world

