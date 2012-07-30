THE VIRAL VIDEO TOP 10: Celebs Read Tweets About Themselves

Photo: YouTube/Screenshot

Some Twitter trolls take their insults just a little bit too far.Just ask Jimmy Kimmel and the dozens of celebrities he asked to read mean tweets directed at them.



One tweet directed at (and read by) Katy Perry in the video reads: I would rather chop my arm off & *expletive* myself with my detached limb than watch “Katie perry the movie” What the *expletive* is wrong with the world.

This expletive- and typo-laden insult is a pretty standard tweet these celebrities read every day.

Posted on YouTube last Wednesday, this Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment went viral and has so far racked up over 4.3 million views.

Watch celebrities read mean tweets directed at them and find out what other videos dominated YouTube this week.

