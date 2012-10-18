Celebrities Called Out Romney On Twitter During Tuesday's Debate

Actresses Elizabeth Banks, Eliza Dushku, and Kate Walsh all criticised Gov. Romney heavily last night on Twitter.

It was clear who won the presidential debate last night in Hollywood. Celebs were not kind to Governor Mitt Romney during the second live presidential debate last night.



For the most part, Romney received criticism for his stammering, his five-point plan, and, of course, his mention of women in binders, among other things.

(Sidenote: If you haven’t stumbled upon the bindersfullofwomen tumblr, check it out.)

Unlike the first debate, Obama was praised for his comeback after a lackluster first debate.

Moderator Candy Crowley was also better received than VP debate moderator Martha Raddatz.

The only person who really gave Obama a tough time last night was Donald Trump, calling him “no Bill Clinton.”

Here’s how the celebs tore Romney apart on Twitter:

Calling him a bully:

Photo: @billmaher / Twitter

On birds:

Photo: @ElizabethBanks / Twitter

Photo: @billmaher / Twitter

On gun violence:

Photo: @ElizabethBanks / Twitter

Photo: @katewalsh / Twitter

Everything else:

Photo: @billmaher / Twitter

Photo: @billmaher / Twitter

Photo: @elizadushku / Twitter

Photo: @JoyVBehar / Twitter

Photo: @JoyVBehar / Twitter

Photo: @pattonoswalt /Twitter

Photo: @pattonoswalt / Twitter

Photo: @pattonoswalt / Twitter

Photo: @katewalsh / Twitter

Photo: @aishatyler / Twitter

Photo: @EvaLongoria / Twitter

And, then there were the binder comments:

Photo: @BrooklynDecker / Twitter

Photo: @NIckKristof / Twitter

They were much more in favour of moderator Candy Crowley …

Photo: @jessetyler / Twitter

Photo: @joyvbehar / Twitter

Photo: @chrissyteigen / Twitter

Photo: @RyanSeacrest / Twitter

Photo: @SarahKSilverman / Twitter

Photo: @billmaher / Twitter

… and, Obama …

Photo: @MiaFarrow / Twitter

Photo: @MMFlint / Twitter

Photo: @billmaher / Twitter

Photo: @elizadushku / Twitter

Photo: @SherriEShepherd / Twitter

Photo: @JoyVBehar / Twitter

Photo: @NickKristof / Twitter

Photo: @NickKristof / Twitter

… unless you were Donald Trump:

Photo: @realDonaldTrump

However, this was the zinger:

Photo: @realDonaldTrump / Twitter

