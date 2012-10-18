Celebrities Called Out Romney On Twitter During Tuesday's Debate

It was clear who won the presidential debate last night in Hollywood. Celebs were not kind to Governor Mitt Romney during the second live presidential debate last night.
For the most part, Romney received criticism for his stammering, his five-point plan, and, of course, his mention of women in binders, among other things.
(Sidenote: If you haven’t stumbled upon the bindersfullofwomen tumblr, check it out.)
Unlike the first debate, Obama was praised for his comeback after a lackluster first debate.
Moderator Candy Crowley was also better received than VP debate moderator Martha Raddatz.
The only person who really gave Obama a tough time last night was Donald Trump, calling him “no Bill Clinton.”
Here’s how the celebs tore Romney apart on Twitter:
Calling him a bully:
Photo: @billmaher / Twitter
On birds:
Photo: @ElizabethBanks / Twitter
Photo: @billmaher / Twitter
On gun violence:
Photo: @ElizabethBanks / Twitter
Photo: @katewalsh / Twitter
Everything else:
Photo: @billmaher / Twitter
Photo: @billmaher / Twitter
Photo: @elizadushku / Twitter
Photo: @JoyVBehar / Twitter
Photo: @JoyVBehar / Twitter
Photo: @pattonoswalt /Twitter
Photo: @pattonoswalt / Twitter
Photo: @pattonoswalt / Twitter
Photo: @katewalsh / Twitter
Photo: @aishatyler / Twitter
Photo: @EvaLongoria / Twitter
And, then there were the binder comments:
Photo: @BrooklynDecker / Twitter
Photo: @NIckKristof / Twitter
They were much more in favour of moderator Candy Crowley …
Photo: @jessetyler / Twitter
Photo: @joyvbehar / Twitter
Photo: @chrissyteigen / Twitter
Photo: @RyanSeacrest / Twitter
Photo: @SarahKSilverman / Twitter
Photo: @billmaher / Twitter
… and, Obama …
Photo: @MiaFarrow / Twitter
Photo: @MMFlint / Twitter
Photo: @billmaher / Twitter
Photo: @elizadushku / Twitter
Photo: @SherriEShepherd / Twitter
Photo: @JoyVBehar / Twitter
Photo: @NickKristof / Twitter
Photo: @NickKristof / Twitter
… unless you were Donald Trump:
Photo: @realDonaldTrump
However, this was the zinger:
Photo: @realDonaldTrump / Twitter
