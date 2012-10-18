Celebrities Called Out Romney On Twitter During Tuesday's Debate

Kirsten Acuna
elizabeth banksActresses Elizabeth Banks, Eliza Dushku, and Kate Walsh all criticised Gov. Romney heavily last night on Twitter.

It was clear who won the presidential debate last night in Hollywood.  Celebs were not kind to Governor Mitt Romney during the second live presidential debate last night. 

For the most part, Romney received criticism for his stammering, his five-point plan, and, of course, his mention of women in binders, among other things. 

(Sidenote: If you haven’t stumbled upon the bindersfullofwomen tumblr, check it out.)

Unlike the first debate, Obama was praised for his comeback after a lackluster first debate. 

Moderator Candy Crowley was also better received than VP debate moderator Martha Raddatz. 

The only person who really gave Obama a tough time last night was Donald Trump, calling him “no Bill Clinton.”

Here’s how the celebs tore Romney apart on Twitter:

Calling him a bully:

bill maher tweet

 On birds:

elizabeth banks tweet

bill maher tweet

On gun violence:

Elizabeth Banks Tweet

kate walsh tweet

Everything else:

bill maher tweet

bill maher tweet

eliza dushku tweet

joy behar tweet

joy behar tweet

patton oswalt tweet

patton oswalt tweet

patton oswalt tweet

kate walsh tweet

aisha tyler tweet

eva longoria tweet

And, then there were the binder comments:

brooklyn decker tweet

nick kristof tweet

 They were much more in favour of moderator Candy Crowley …

jesse tyler ferguson tweet

joy behar tweet

chrissy teigen tweet

ryan seacrest tweet

sarah silverman tweet

bill maher tweet

… and, Obama …

mia farrow tweet

michael moore tweet

bill maher tweet

eliza dushku tweet

sherri shepherd tweet

Joy Behar tweet

nicholas kristof tweet

nick kristof tweet

… unless you were Donald Trump:

donald trump tweet

However, this was the zinger: 

donald trump tweet

