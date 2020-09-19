'No one fought harder': Celebrities pay tribute after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in a discussion during the Library of Congress National Book Festival at the Walter E. Washington Convention Centre on August 31, 2019.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at the age of 87 on Friday due to complications from cancer.

Ginsburg was only the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, serving for 27 years and becoming a feminist and pop culture icon along the way.

Scroll down to see how celebrities paid tribute to Ginsburg and her legacy on Friday.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Filmmakers, actors, and other celebrities are paying tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after she died at the age of 87 on Friday.

Ginsburg, who was the second woman appointed to the United States’ highest court and served for 27 years, died due to complications from cancer.

Following the news of her death, political figures, and lawmakers from across the aisle praised Ginsburg and her legal legacy.

In a press conference on Friday, President Donald Trump said: “She led an amazing life, what else can you say? She was an amazing woman â€” whether you agreed or not.”

Celebrities also took to social media to pay tribute to the icon.

Betsy West and Julie Cohen, the directors of the Academy-Award nominated 2018 documentary RBG, told Entertainment Weekly in a statement: “Like so many Americans, we are crushed by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Even had she not become a Supreme Court Justice, Ginsburg earned a place in history for what she did to win equality for American women.”

“When we asked her several years ago how she wanted to be remembered, she said with characteristic modesty, ‘Just as someone who did whatever she could, with whatever limited talent she had, to move society along in the direction I would like it to be for my children and grandchildren,'” they added.

Actor and director Danny DeVito also took to Twitter to say he would miss Ginsburg, writing: “Ruth. Compassion and Mercy. Add justice. Gonna miss you.

Ruth????Compassion and Mercy. Add justice. Gonna miss you. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) September 18, 2020

Actor Mindy Khaling remembered Ginsburg for being a “scholar” and “patriot.”

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say ‘who knows, one day you could be HER’. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world,” she wrote on Twitter.

Comedian Sarah Silverman expressed her fears over the fall-out of Ginsburg’s death, writing:

RIP RBG. Gutted. Sad.

Grateful for all she did. And very very scared. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 18, 2020

Ginsburg’s death gives Trump a third opportunity to nominate a lifetime appointee to the nation’s highest court.

Fellow comedian, Samantha Bee had stronger words, tweeting: “This is it. It’s the f—ing fight of our lives.”

Billy Eichner urged people to “continue in her footsteps.”

“No one fought harder. We must continue in her footsteps. She refused to rest up until the bitter end. Neither should we. RIP the great, great, GREAT RBG,” Eichner tweeted on Friday.

Avengers star Robert Downey Jr. also paid tribute to Ginsburg, posting a picture of her on Twitter alongside the quote: “Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.”

"Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you." RIP, RBG pic.twitter.com/HLtKG7qdnp — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) September 19, 2020

Downey’s colleague, Chris Evans also posted a picture of Ginsburg with the caption “One of one.”

Actor George Takai, who starred in Star Trek in 1978 and has been involved in local politics in California, wrote:

“The way to honour her life and her legacy is to respect her dying wish, which was to ask that her seat not be filled until a new president is sworn in. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, for all you have given us all these decades, I stand ready to fight for your final request.”

Footloose actor Kevin Bacon also posted a picture of a young Ginsburg on Twitter, writing: “What a tremendous loss. Thank you, RBG for your life’s work. Rest in power.”

What a tremendous loss. Thank you, RBG for your life’s work. Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/BFTC8ZIYqy — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) September 19, 2020

Other public figures, including Martin Luther King’s youngest daughter Bernice, also shared powerful words for the justice.

The great Zora Neale Hurston said, “There are years that ask questions and years that answer.” This year is profound in that it is asking AND answering. As we remember the wonder that was #RuthBaderGinsburg, let us bend more toward justice with the moral arc of the universe. pic.twitter.com/EZLmbcjNp9 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) September 19, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.