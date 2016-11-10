Celebrities react to Donald Trump's presidential victory with shock and horror

Hillary Clinton had the support of the biggest names in show business and possibly the most votes overall, but Donald Trump’s unprecedented movement to the Oval Office could not be stopped. He had an upset win of the Electoral College.
For a large swath of celebrities in the US and abroad, a number of whom even campaigned for Clinton, a Trump presidency has prompted them to express disbelief, fear, and rallying cries on social media.
From Lady Gaga to J.K. Rowling, here’s how left-leaning stars reacted to Trump’s victory:
I truly cannot visualise the rambling, incoherent creature I saw at the debates now addressing the nation from the Oval Office.
-- Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) November 9, 2016
This is an embarrassing night for America. We've let a hatemonger lead our great nation. We've let a bully set our course. I'm devastated.
-- Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 9, 2016
The positive element from all this is that we can no longer pretend that we are free of racism & sexism. The question is, what do we do now?
-- Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) November 9, 2016
I just want to remind everyone that we are looking at a very close race with a presidential candidate who was endorsed by the KKK.
-- Rashida Jones (@iamrashidajones) November 9, 2016
No more book recommendations, politics, or amusing dog pictures for the immediate future. I'm shutting down.
-- Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 9, 2016
I feel like America just sent in our tuition check for Trump University.
-- John Legend (@johnlegend) November 9, 2016
'In spite of everything, I still believe that people are really good at heart.'
Anne Frank pic.twitter.com/40lgFTgJeJ
-- Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 9, 2016
world will never be the same. I feel Sad for the young.????will never be more than the toilet, I've used as a symbol 4 Him.
U Can't Polish ????
-- Cher (@cher) November 9, 2016
A New Fire Is Lit ???? We Never Give Up. ????We Never Give In' ???????? pic.twitter.com/CM4PAnR1nj
-- Madonna (@Madonna) November 9, 2016
I've got you and I'm not letting go. @HillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/Ta8XcUgaw7
-- Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) November 9, 2016
How do we explain this to future generations of women? And minorities?#weshouldbeashamedofourselves
-- Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) November 9, 2016
We stand together. We stick up for the vulnerable. We challenge bigots. We don't let hate speech become normalised. We hold the line. https://t.co/ro9AkRSc9Q
-- J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 9, 2016
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.