Celebrities react to Donald Trump's presidential victory with shock and horror

Katy Perry speaks at Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s election night party. Photo: Noam Galai/FilmMagic

Hillary Clinton had the support of the biggest names in show business and possibly the most votes overall, but Donald Trump’s unprecedented movement to the Oval Office could not be stopped. He had an upset win of the Electoral College.

For a large swath of celebrities in the US and abroad, a number of whom even campaigned for Clinton, a Trump presidency has prompted them to express disbelief, fear, and rallying cries on social media.

From Lady Gaga to J.K. Rowling, here’s how left-leaning stars reacted to Trump’s victory:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.