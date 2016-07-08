Celebrities are outraged and heartbroken over the deadly police shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile

John Lynch
DrakeAP Images

Many celebrities have taken to social media to express their grief and outrage over the police shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile within a 24-hour period. 

Sterling, a 37-year-old black man from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was shot and killed on Tuesday by police officers who were responding to a call that Sterling was threatening people with a gun outside the convenience store where he sold CDs.

Castile, 32, died in a hospital after a Falcon Heights, Minnesota, police officer shot him during a routine traffic stop, while his girlfriend streamed the aftermath of the incident on Facebook Live.

As graphic videos of both incidents spread across social media, celebrities reacted to the incidents with condolences and calls for action. 

Kanye West, Katy Perry, and Drake were among the first who reacted to the death of Alton Sterling on Tuesday. Some, like West, shared videos of the shooting, while Drake and others took to Instagram and Twitter to voice their anguish.


Then, following the death of Philando Castile on Wednesday, celebrities like John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Questlove took to social media to address both tragic shootings. 


In response to both shootings, Beyoncé revamped her website on Thursday to include a written post that laments the deaths of Sterling and Castile while calling for judicial and legislative action on the issue of police-related gun deaths.  

“We all have the power to channel our anger and frustration into action. We must use our voices to contact the politicians and legislators in our districts and demand social and judicial changes,” Beyoncé writes in the post, which includes links to “voice protest” toward your local Congressmen or women. 

You can read Beyoncé’s entire post on her website

