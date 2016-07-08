Celebrities are outraged and heartbroken over the deadly police shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile

Many celebrities have taken to social media to express their grief and outrage over the police shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile within a 24-hour period.

Sterling, a 37-year-old black man from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was shot and killed on Tuesday by police officers who were responding to a call that Sterling was threatening people with a gun outside the convenience store where he sold CDs.

Castile, 32, died in a hospital after a Falcon Heights, Minnesota, police officer shot him during a routine traffic stop, while his girlfriend streamed the aftermath of the incident on Facebook Live.

As graphic videos of both incidents spread across social media, celebrities reacted to the incidents with condolences and calls for action.

Kanye West, Katy Perry, and Drake were among the first who reacted to the death of Alton Sterling on Tuesday. Some, like West, shared videos of the shooting, while Drake and others took to Instagram and Twitter to voice their anguish.

You can’t just go on with your day, you must watch this & we must face this continual outrageousness #ALTONSTERLING https://t.co/NqW3aVSZ1j

— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 6, 2016





Love to Louisiana #AltonSterling

— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) July 6, 2016

1) In the interest of time, would ye noble patriots please provide a list of infractions punishable by spontaneous public execution? Thanks!

— jesseWilliams. (@iJesseWilliams) July 6, 2016

Then, following the death of Philando Castile on Wednesday, celebrities like John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Questlove took to social media to address both tragic shootings.

We should not have to jump through hoops to prove black people shouldn’t be shot by police during routine traffic stops.

— John Legend (@johnlegend) July 7, 2016

So many people work so hard to find a reason why executing a human being during a routine traffic stop is OK. IT’S NOT OK

— John Legend (@johnlegend) July 7, 2016

These guys murdered this man with his 4 year old daughter in the backseat? Is there any situation where police get arrested? Or convicted?

— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 7, 2016

.@NRA we know that NOONE fights so hard for “the right to legally bear arms” more than you do. That said… #PhilandoCastile? Anyone?

— Questlove Gomez (@questlove) July 7, 2016

There are so many broken, backwards issues at play here it’s numbing to digest. #PhilandoCastile #AltonSterling #blacklivesmatter

— josh groban (@joshgroban) July 7, 2016

Another day, another hashtag. You didn’t deserve this, brother. You didn’t deserve this. #PhilandoCastile

— NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) July 7, 2016



In response to both shootings, Beyoncé revamped her website on Thursday to include a written post that laments the deaths of Sterling and Castile while calling for judicial and legislative action on the issue of police-related gun deaths.

“We all have the power to channel our anger and frustration into action. We must use our voices to contact the politicians and legislators in our districts and demand social and judicial changes,” Beyoncé writes in the post, which includes links to “voice protest” toward your local Congressmen or women.

You can read Beyoncé’s entire post on her website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.