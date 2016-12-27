'A talented and gentle soul': Celebrities react to George Michael's death

Columbia Records George Michael died at 53 on Sunday.

Celebrities around the world are taking to social media to mourn the loss of George Michael, who died at 53 on Sunday.

Perhaps none of the tributes were more touching than that of Elton John, who called Michael “a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist.” The two singers scored a number 1 hit together in 1991 with a live cover of John’s “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”

Another touching tribute came from Andrew Ridgeley, Michael’s former bandmate in the pop group Wham! The pair saw success in the 1980s with singles like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Last Christmas,” and “Club Tropicana.”

Read more of the tributes below:

I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP A photo posted by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:24pm PST

Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx https://t.co/OlGTm4D9O6

— Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 26, 2016

Stunned. George Michael. A talented and gentle soul. May you rest in Gods love and Peace ???????? #RIPGeorgeMichael

— MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) December 26, 2016

So so sad , R.I.P George, a dear friend, the kindest, most generous & talented person . My thoughts are with his family.#GeorgeMichael A photo posted by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:02pm PST

I’ve loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time.

— James Corden (@JKCorden) December 25, 2016

Very sad to hear that George Michael passed. He was a very talented musician and singer. Love & mercy to his family, friends and fans.

— Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) December 25, 2016

RIP George Michael pic.twitter.com/AIOXYPYyzE

— Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) December 25, 2016

Another beautiful talent taken away. Rest in power @GeorgeMichael. 2016 is just brutal. ????

— Chaka Khan (@ChakaKhan) December 26, 2016

R.I.P George Michael. Mari and I and our family are gutted. He was a true gentleman, one of the most talented people on earth and the soundtrack to our youth. An absolute legend. we were proud to be able to call him a friend and will miss that beautiful smile terribly. Sending love to all of his family on this sad Christmas. #ripgeorgemichael A photo posted by Rob T (@thisisrobthomas) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:44pm PST

other than a global pop phenom, George Michael was one of the true British soul greats. alot of us owe him an unpayable debt. bye George xx

— Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) December 25, 2016

