Celebrities honoured 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek as a global inspiration during his 35-year run on the show

Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died Sunday at the age of 80.

The six-time Emmy Award winner was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer last year. The official “Jeopardy!” Twitter account confirmed he passed away on Sunday morning “surrounded by family and friends.”

In his 35 years hosting the show, Trebek became a nightly staple on televisions across the world. Immediately after his passing was announced, celebrities shared their condolences on social media for the legendary host.

Actress Viola Davis called Trebek “a true gentleman.”

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris

Actor Ryan Reynolds recalled Trebek being “gracious and funny” when he shot a cameo for a movie last year.

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

“Lovecraft Country” star Courtney B. Vance called Trebek “one of the most beloved tv hosts” in his lifetime.

“Glee” star Kevin McHale said Trebek left the “world a better place.”

Actor George Takei said Trebek’s “final battle with cancer was heroic.”

Television host Ryan Seacrest said Trebek was “a big influence.”

Former New York Giants player and television host Michael Strahan posted a photo with the television host, whom he called “one of the sweetest souls.”

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel expressed his condolences and called Trebek a “kind gentleman.”

Talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres lauded Trebek’s “incredible career and remarkable life.”

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

“Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi said Trebek made her feel like her “nerdiness was valuable” during her childhood.

Singer Charlie Puth said Trebek’s voice on the nightly show was “the soundtrack” of his life.

Music artist John Legend said he was “obsessed” with the show.

Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Trebek’s native Canada, called the host an “icon” and said his death was a “tremendous loss.”

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa
Reuters

