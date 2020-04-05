How celebrities are staying entertained while self-isolating — from LED face masks to giant games of Jenga

January Jones/Instagram; Cardi B/Instagram January Jones and Cardi B both shared what they were doing while in self-isolation.

As people have been told to stay home to prevent spreading the coronavirus, many celebrities have come up with creative ways to stay entertained.

Ellen DeGeneres has tried to pass time by catching up with famous friends like Courteney Cox, Justin Timberlake, and Tiffany Hadish through FaceTime.

And Gal Gadot created a video montage of over 20 celebrities singing “Imagine” by John Lennon.

Others have provided entertainment on their own. Seth Rogen delivered a one-man comedy show while livetweeting the movie “Cats” on Twitter, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II sketched hysterical pictures of his fans on Instagram live.

Here’s what celebrities are doing while self-isolating during the coronavirus outbreak.

Lady Gaga said she and her boyfriend Michael Polansky have been “playing video games and cards.”

Lady Gaga/Instagram Lady Gaga said she was spending time with Michael Polansky during her quarantine.

Gaga shared an Instagram photo of herself and boyfriend while in quarantine.

“Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves. Important reminder: keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving,” she captioned the photo.

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne recreated an iconic ‘KUWTK’ moment.

Ashley Benson/TikTok Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne recreated a fight from ‘KUWTK.’

Benson and Delevingne impersonated a hilarious interaction between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick from “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in a TikTok video.

Kristen Bell and her family spent time on a colouring project.

Kristen Bell/Instagram Kristen Bell has spent quarantine with her family.

Bell shared her family’s artwork in an Instagram post. The picture read, “We are going to Flatten the Curve!” seemingly referencing Dr. Drew Harris’ method of slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

“Heres a cool colouring project we all just did!” the actress, who shares two children with Dax Shepard, captioned the photo.

Mindy Kaling flaunted her work-from-home outfit.

Mindy Kaling/Twitter Mindy Kaling showed off her work attire.

Kaling tweeted a photo of herself in a button-down top, pajama pants, and slippers. She wrote, “When all of your meetings for the day are video conference calls.”

Ellen DeGeneres has passed the time by calling her friends, attempting puzzles, and showing off her magic tricks.

Ellen DeGeneres/Instagram Ellen DeGeneres called her friends while in quarantine.

DeGeneres has shared her FaceTime catch-ups with celebrities such as Courteney Cox, Justin Timberlake, and Tiffany Haddish.

The television host has also entertained herself by trying her hand at magic and challenging herself to finish a 4,000-piece puzzle.

Seth Rogen livetweeted the movie “Cats.”

Seth Rogen/Instagram Seth Rogen shared a photo from his time self-isolating.

Rogen garnered laughs as he tweeted his thoughts about the film “Cats.”

“CG cat people dancing is odd. Is it impressive? I don’t know!” the comedian wrote in one of the tweets.

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks, who previously tested positive for COVID-19, have been listening to a playlist called “Quarantunes” and sharing selfies.

Tom Hanks/Instagram Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks shared an update from their time in quarantine.

Since testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Wilson and Hanks have been in quarantine to prevent further spreading the disease.

They have maintained a positive attitude and have entertained fans with references to their movies and a playlist titled “Quarantunes.”

They have since recovered, but continue to shelter in place.

Lauren Conrad built a pillow fort with her children.

Lauren Conrad/Instagram Lauren Conrad built a pillow fort during her time in quarantine.

“Self isolation with tiny people is no joke. Only a few days in and we are quickly running out of activities,” Conrad, who has two children, admitted onInstagram.

The 34-year-old former reality star wrote, “Today we challenged some friends to a fort building contest.”

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern practiced “social distancing” during their walk.

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern enjoyed a walk.

The “Big Little Lies” costars breathed some fresh air during their walk.

“Friendship with social distancing,” Witherspoon wrote on Instagram, adding, “We walked a few days ago .. before we were told to stay home.”

Nigel Barker and his family threw a disco party in their living room.

Nigel Barker/Instagram Nigel Barker and his family danced while self-isolating.

Barker and his family transformed their living room into a disco party and danced to “We Are Family” by Sister Sledge in an Instagram video.

“Even though we are practicing social distancing due to this wretched Corona Virus, we can’t let it ruin everything!” the photographer captioned the video.

The Killers singer Brandon Flowers washed his hands while singing one of the band’s hit songs, “Mr. Brightside.”

The Killers/Instagram Brandon Flowers sang ‘Mr. Brightside.’

Flowers sings “Mr. Brightside” while scrubbing his hands clean in a video that the band posted to Twitter.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have been with their children while in self-isolation.

Gabrielle Union/Instagram Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade played with their daughter.

Union and Wade played with their daughter Kaavia in an Instagram post.

The “Think Like a Man” actress also surprised her daughter during a game called “Where Did Mummy Go?” and shot hoops around the house while wearing pajamas.

Elizabeth Banks used the downtime to try out Dungeons and Dragons.

Elizabeth Banks/Instagram Elizabeth Banks tried out a new game while isolating.

Banks got comfortable in a purple onesie and posed with the game’s “Player’s Handbook” in an Instagram post.

“I’ve never played D&D. Now’s as good a time as any, I guess?” the actress captioned the photo.

Gal Gadot created a montage of more than 20 celebrities singing “Imagine” by John Lennon.

@gal_gadot/Instagram Gal Gadot shared the video on Instagram.

“Day six in self-quarantine and I got to say that these past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical. This virus has affected the entire world,” Gadot said in the Instagram video.

She continues, “I ran into this video of this Italian guy playing the trumpet in his balcony to all the other people who were locked inside their homes. And he was playing ‘Imagine’ and there was something so powerful and pure about this video. And it goes like this …”

The video then shows a series of celebrities taking turns singing “Imagine” from their own isolated locations.

And while many people took comfort in the video, others criticised the celebrities for singing rather than taking action to help others during the pandemic.

Jennifer Lopez showed off her son’s serving skills.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram Jennifer Lopez’s son served the family during their time in isolation.

Lopez’s son served her and Alex Rodriguez a drink while balancing on a hoverboard, the singer showed in an Instagram video.

“We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good…” she wrote.

Harry Styles has used the time to study Italian and sign language.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Harry Styles said that he’s been using his time in self-isolation to learn.

Styles told BBC Radio 1Xtra Residency that he’s been social distancing with a small group of friends.

“It’s a very strange time but we’re just being careful, listening to music, playing games, doing some face masks. You know, the classic quarantine stuff,” he said.

The singer said he’s also been passing the time by learning new skills.

“Now is the perfect time to learn a new skill and try a new hobby or something, right? We have nothing but time. I was learning Italian and doing some sign language classes,” he explained.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas snuggled with their dog.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas spent time together while self-isolating.

Jonas and Chopra Jonas enjoyed each other’s company while staying at home, the “Isn’t It Romantic” star showed in an Instagram photo.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II drew his fans’ portraits over Instagram live.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen/Instagram Yahya Abdul-Mateen II drew his followers on Instagram live.

Abdul-Mateen entertained his fans on Instagram live by sketching their portraits.

“Y’all please be SAFE! It’s a crazy confusing time. Let’s spread more love and do all we can to get this train back on the tracks!” the actor tweeted after the livestream ended.

Cardi B ran head-first into a giant game of “Jenga.”

Cardi B/Instagram Cardi B played Jenga during her time in self-isolation.

Cardi B captioned the Instagram video, “Day 3.”

John Legend streamed a concert for his followers on Instagram live.

@johnlegend/Twitter John Legend performed his songs over Instagram.

“Social distancing is important, but that doesn’t mean it has to be boring. I did a little at-home performance to help lift your spirits,” Legend wrote on Instagram.

His wife Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna appeared during the at-home concert, and the Grammy-winning singer nominated artists Miguel and Charlie Puth to livestream their music next.

And Teigen baked an “isolation cake.”

Chrissy Teigen/Twitter Chrissy Teigen baked a cake.

Teigen prepared a cake with sprinkles on the inside and showed her daughter Luna enjoying the finished product in a video she shared on Twitter.

“made a cool isolation cake. u can almost feel the boredom,” the cookbook author wrote.

Miley Cyrus spoke with Demi Lovato during an episode of her new livestream, “Bright Minded.”

Miley Cyrus/Instagram Miley Cyrus chatted with Demi Lovato on an episode of ‘Bright Minded.’

Cyrus caught up with her friend and fellow Disney alum during an episode of “Bright Minded.” The “Can’t Be Tamed” singer launched the Instagram livestream as a way to stay positive during the spread of the novel coronavirus.

During the episode, they spoke about the importance of staying active during quarantine and opened up about their insecurities from the past.

Cyrus has also interviewed Amy Schumer, Rita Ora, Jeremy Scott, and more on the show.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber showed off their dance moves in TikTok videos.

Hailey Bieber/TikTok Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber created TikTok videos.

During her time in isolation, Hailey created a TikTok account. She and her husband Justin have coordinated several dances on the app.

Sam Neill cleaned his shoes while spending time at home.

Sam Neill/Twitter Sam Neill cleaned his sneakers during quarantine.

Neill has used his time in self-isolation to do some at-home cleaning.

“What to do? Well, yesterday I did something really useful. I laundered all my sneakers, and I made quite a discovery. I didn’t realise I had so many shoes that are pretty much exactly the same,” the “Jurassic Park” actor said while panning the camera over his sneakers in a video he shared on Twitter.

Neill lifted one to his nose and said, “Boy, do they smell good.”

Jonathan Van Ness created CATV, a “quarantine cat station.”

Jonathan Van Ness/Twitter Jonathan Van Ness played with his cats while in isolation.

Van Ness tweeted the first episode of CATV, where his “three cat friends are gonna bring you all the news and entertainment you could handle over the next few weeks.”

Jojo made her hit song “Leave (Get Out)” into a quarantine anthem.

Jojo/TikTok Jojo remixed her song during her time in isolation

Jojo changed the lyrics to her breakup song in a TikTok video, encouraging people to social distance and stay home.

“Stay in! Right now!” the “Aquamarine” star sings during the song’s chorus, adding, “Do it for humanity!”

Nicole Richie laid out the books she’s planning to read while self-isolating.

Nicole Richie/Instagram Nicole Richie showed fans what she was reading.

“These are my lockdown plans. Please send me 9 thousand more recommendations,” Richie wrote on Instagram.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner built a “Harry Potter” Lego set.

Joe Jonas/TikTok Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner entertained themselves by building a Lego castle.

Jonas shared a TikTok video of an intricate Harry Potter Lego set he built with Turner, complete with dormitories, the Potions classroom, and the prefect bathroom.

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale reminisced on their “High School Musical” days.

Vanessa Hudgens/TikTok Vanessa Hudgens created a TikTok alongside Ashley Tisdale.

The former “High School Musical” costars each danced to “We’re All in This Together” in TikTok videos.

January Jones practiced self-care by wearing an LED facial mask and sipping beer out of a straw.

January Jones/Instagram January Jones gave herself a facial.

Jones danced around her house wearing an LED face mask and sipping a can of beer in an Instagram video.

“Skin: 5,” the actress wrote, adding, “Marbles:-167.”

Madonna remixed her song “Vogue” while singing in the bathroom.

Madonna/Twitter Madonna sang in her bathroom during her time self-isolating.

Madonna sang about eating fried fish after running out of pasta during her self-isolation in a video she shared on Twitter.

She wrote, “Living in Special Times…………thank GOD for imagination and fried fish.”

Lizzo shared her meditation practice with her followers.

Lizzo/Instagram Lizzo meditated during her time in isolation.

Lizzo posted an Instagram video of herself meditating while in self-isolation.

“A meditation and mantra to promote healing during this global crisis. Use at your own pace. Love you!” the “Truth Hurts” singer wrote.

