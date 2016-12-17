Celebrities are urging the Electoral College not to vote for Trump

As part of a last-ditch effort to block Donald Trump from becoming the next US president, a host of celebrities appear in a PSA encouraging members of the Electoral College not to cast their vote for the president-elect.

“The West Wing” star Martin Sheen starts the Unite for America-sponsored pitch to the Republican members of the Electoral College.

“As you know, our founding fathers built the Electoral College to safeguard the American people from the dangers of a demagogue and to ensure that the presidency only goes to someone who is ‘to an eminent degree endowed with the requesite qualifications,'” Sheen said, quoting the Federalist Papers, a collection of essays by America’s founding fathers from 1787 that both urge the ratification of the Constitution and explain its various parts.

Sheen is joined by several other celebrities, including “West Wing” costar Richard Schiff, “Will & Grace” actress Debra Messing, “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk, “ER” star Noah Wyle, and “Oz” alum B.D. Wong in explaining how the electors are able to vote for any eligible person who’s fit to serve as president, despite the results of the election. They also make clear that they’re not advocating that members throw their vote to Hillary Clinton.

It would take 37 Electoral College members to cancel out Trump’s majority electoral votes. History is against this happening as it’s been very rare that members have not voted for the winner in their state, but at least 20 Electoral College members are reportedly doing so this year. If neither Trump nor Clinton have a majority of the votes, then the House of Representatives would choose the president.

Watch the celebrity-packed PSA below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.