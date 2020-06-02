Ariana Grande, Halsey, and more celebrities are marching in the Black Lives Matter protests

Warrick Page/Getty Images Black Lives Matter protesters sit at an intersection in West Hollywood on May 30, 2020.

Black Lives Matter marches have continued across the country in response to the death of George Floyd.

A number of high-profile celebrities, like Ariana Grande and Halsey, have marched alongside activists and shared updates from the ground on social media.

Halsey, who appeared to plant herself on the frontline at a protest in Los Angeles, has made note of violence from police officers: “fired rubber bullets at us. we did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired.”

Other celebrity protesters have included J. Cole, Tinashe, Kehlani, Kali Uchis, Lauren Jauregui, YUNGBLUD, Madison Beer, Emily Ratajkowski, and Timothée Chalamet.

Floyd died after Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on his neck for about eight minutes.

The incident was caught on video and circulated widely on social media, sparking Black Lives Matter demonstrations and marches across the country. Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Protesters are hoping to inspire more permanent, systemic solutions to police brutality.

Halsey has been particularly outspoken about social justice reform, sharing photos and live commentary from the ground while protesting in Los Angeles.

According to her updates, unwarranted violence from the LAPD has been swift and widespread.

“fired rubber bullets at us,” she wrote on Saturday, sharing photos from the frontline of protesters. “we did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired.”

fired rubber bullets at us. we did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired. pic.twitter.com/K8YauF0APn — h (@halsey) May 31, 2020

“I dont know how to articulate the horrors of today,” she wrote on Sunday.

“NG + officers firing rounds into kneeling crowds,” another update said. “We dont have enough medics on the ground on our side. I was treating injuries I am not qualified to. So much blood spilled. If you have med training pls go + standby outskirts.”

“And if you’re a white ally who is gonna stand and shout and antagonize the officers and NG and then hide behind black bodies when the shots start firing, f— you,” she continued. “You couldnt understand a shred of the bravery of the black folks at the front line. Thank you to everyone who stayed.”

And if you’re a white ally who is gonna stand and shout and antagonize the officers and NG and then hide behind black bodies when the shots start firing, fuck you. You couldnt understand a shred of the bravery of the black folks at the front line. Thank you to everyone who stayed — h (@halsey) June 1, 2020

The 25-year-old singer, who is biracial, was protesting alongside her ex-boyfriend and close friend, YUNGBLUD, who she says “literally ran exposed in front of rounds being shot to drag wounded people to safety without even thinking twice.”

And a big personal thank you to @yungblud who literally ran exposed in front of rounds being shot to drag wounded people to safety without even thinking twice. — h (@halsey) June 1, 2020

YUNGBLUD also shared updates from the protest on Twitter and praised Halsey for her “brave and inspirational” actions.

“i need to say @halsey u were incredible today. u acted fearlessly and selflessly,” he wrote. “when innocent people were unlawfully wounded, u were there with a medical kit bandaging them up. u didn’t think about yourself for one moment. i am proud to know u.”

i need to say @halsey u were incredible today. u acted fearlessly and selflessly. u were so brave and inspirational. when innocent people were unlawfully wounded, u were there with a medical kit bandaging them up. u didn’t think about yourself for one moment. i am proud to know u — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) June 1, 2020

Indeed, many fans and observers have praised Halsey for using her platform to act against racism and injustice.

I don’t care if you don’t like @halsey or her music. I have never had more respect for her in my life, seeing her out on the frontline screaming for justice and helping wounded people is truly the most selfless thing I’ve seen from a lot of celebrities — charlie. (@NOT_A_NICE_BOY) June 1, 2020

Yungblud and Halsey are using their platform to the best of their ability and I am beyond proud of them for doing so — 5SOS STANS (@5SOSTumblrx) June 1, 2020

HALSEY IS PROTESTING AGAIN. PLEASE LISTEN AND WATCH THIS. ONCE AGAIN, I HAVE NOTHING BUT RESPECT FOR HER FOR USING HER PLATFORM AND SPEAKING TF UP! pic.twitter.com/RUeP565uiY — bean sprout (@alexxxxuh) June 1, 2020

Elijah Daniel, a popular internet personality, called attention to Halsey’s actions on Twitter.

“halsey is doing incredible & that should be noted,” he wrote. “not for press. not for attention, not with a group of body guards. on the frontline. helping injured people. THIS is how to use the platform your fans give you for good. if you are given a platform, it’s for a reason. use it.”

halsey is doing incredible & that should be noted. not for press. not for attention, not with a group of body guards. on the frontline. helping injured people. THIS is how to use the platform your fans give you for good. if you are given a platform, it's for a reason. use it. https://t.co/CVFbglpvHN — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 1, 2020

Grande has also been on the ground in Los Angeles with a “Black Lives Matter” sign and marching alongside her close friend, Doug Middlebrook, and boyfriend, Dalton Gomez.

@arianagrande/dougmiddlebrook/Instagram Ariana Grande was marching in Los Angeles on Saturday, alongside Doug Middlebrook and Dalton Gomez.

The 26-year-old pop star has encouraged the media to bring attention to the peaceful side of protesting.

“hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage,” she wrote on Sunday. “all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along.”

hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage.

all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along.

we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving.

cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER https://t.co/vD90CEtF94 pic.twitter.com/GZ6uKDfPM7 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 31, 2020

“we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving. cover this too please.”

Other celebrity protesters have included J. Cole, Lauren Jauregui, Timothée Chalamet, Madison Beer, Machine Gun Kelly, Tinashe, Emily Ratajkowski, Kali Uchis, and Kehlani.

@yungblud/tchalamet/madisonbeer/machinegunkelly/Instagram YUNGBLUD, Timothée Chalamet, Madison Beer, and Machine Gun Kelly were among Black Lives Matter protesters this weekend.

@tinashenow/kaliuchis/emrata/kehlani/Instagram Tinashe, Kali Uchis, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kehlani were among Black Lives Matter protesters this weekend.

Fans are grateful that some of their favourite celebrities are using their voices for positive change and standing up against racism.

J. Cole out here protesting with the people. He’s living his raps ???????? pic.twitter.com/LseTbMUszy — BlackySpeakz (@BlackySpeakz) May 31, 2020

This is Lauren Jauregui and I love her for doing this! https://t.co/R70M30CJqa — Nikki ???????? STREAM AND BUY 50 FT!???? (@Lauren_MJxo) May 30, 2020

“HALSEY, MADISON BEER, ARIANA GRANDE, TINASHE ARE CURRENTLY PUTTING THEIR SAFTETY AT RISK TO SUPPORT A MUCH GREATER CAUSE,” reads one tweet with more than 300,000 likes.

“THAT’S WHAT ‘USING YOUR PLATFORM’ TRULY MEANS.”

HALSEY, MADISON BEER, ARIANA GRANDE, TINASHE ARE CURRENTLY PUTTING THEIR SAFTETY AT RISK TO SUPPORT A MUCH GREATER CAUSE. THAT’S WHAT “USING YOUR PLATFORM” TRULY MEANS. — richie is a fan account (@loversangeIs) May 31, 2020

I'm fucking proud of artist like halsey, Madison Beer, Lauren Jauregui, Melanie Martinez and Ariana Grande and others artists are protesting and using their social medias to help the problem black people have been fighting for a while #BlackLivesMatters #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER pic.twitter.com/JT7llURMun — an angel cried ???????? (@anangelscrys) May 31, 2020

ariana grande, halsey, melanie martinez, madison beer are protesting, THIS IS HOW YOU SHOULD USE YOUR PLATFORM, SPEAK UP AND USE YOUR VOICE #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER (live ss are not mine) pic.twitter.com/X7SOfAYoEp — tete&koo⁷ ♡ (@yeoubivk) May 31, 2020

SO many celebs were out protesting today. Madison Beer, Melanie Martinez, Halsey, Yungblud, MGK, J Cole, The Try Guys, Lauren Jauregui, Tinashe, Ross Lynch, Luke Hemmings, Ariana Grande. that’s the shit we like to see, not posting a tag chain on your IG story & calling it a day. — cait ???? BLACK LIVES MATTER (@taeminstease) May 31, 2020

