Kate Upton And These 10 Celebrities Are Totally Oversharing On Vine

Twitter’s video-sharing app Vine has attracted all different types of people, from high school teenagers, to entrepreneurs, to celebrities.The mobile app, which is currently only available for iOS, lets people take short, six-second clips and edit them as they record.
Some celebrities, like Kate Upton and Jimmy Fallon, can’t seem to get enough of Vine. But they’re not the only ones who feel compelled to share random, and sometimes very odd, details of their lives.
Backstage @chrissyteigen is sleepy vine.co/v/bvdeMIharq0
-- Kate Upton (@KateUpton) February 11, 2013
Eeeny weeny teeny weeny. #Supersonic vine.co/v/brIhpLr9H59
-- jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) February 16, 2013
Had fun trying #vine for the first time today vine.co/v/b6lxYvnn322
-- Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) February 22, 2013
Can you name this song...? vine.co/v/bJjdTLBnwx1
-- Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) January 29, 2013
