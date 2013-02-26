Kate Upton And These 10 Celebrities Are Totally Oversharing On Vine

Megan Rose Dickey
kate upton mercedes super bowl ad 2013

Photo: YouTube

Twitter’s video-sharing app Vine has attracted all different types of people, from high school teenagers, to entrepreneurs, to celebrities.The mobile app, which is currently only available for iOS, lets people take short, six-second clips and edit them as they record. 

Some celebrities, like Kate Upton and Jimmy Fallon, can’t seem to get enough of Vine. But they’re not the only ones who feel compelled to share random, and sometimes very odd, details of their lives.

Model Kate Upton gives her followers backstage access to her life

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee does a quick light show

Comedian Jimmy Fallon rocks some sweet yellow shades

Politician Newt Gingrich silently promotes his online course about George Washington

The Beatles' Paul McCartney gets creative by asking people to guess the name of a remixed song

Actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger shows off his motherland

Actor Omar Epps plays some mind games

Comedian Andy Milonakis makes a joke. Note: That's not actually Bea Arthur

DJ Samantha Ronson documents her friend's birthday. From the looks of it, he had a great time.

Love those six-second clips?

