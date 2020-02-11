THEN AND NOW: How celebrities' red-carpet fashion has changed since their very first Oscars

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images/Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Brad Pitt walked his first Oscars red carpet with then-girlfriend Juliette Lewis. This year, he came solo.

Oscars fashion has changed dramatically through the decades.

What started as a simple affair now features haute couture and glitter to spare.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have been walking the Oscars red carpet for years.

So Insider decided to see how their fashion has evolved since they made their debut.

Some of Hollywood’s most beloved stars have been gracing the Oscars red carpet for decades.

And as the years have passed and fashion has changed, it’s no surprise that many of their styles haven’t stayed the same.

So Insider went through the archives of celebrities at their Academy Awards debut to see how their looks have evolved since they first walked the red carpet.

There’s been hair transformations, partner swaps, and plenty of glitter. But our favourite stars still look as glamorous as ever.

Brad Pitt made his Oscars debut with then-girlfriend Juliette Lewis in 1992.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Brad Pitt and Juliette Lewis at the 64th Annual Academy Awards on March 30, 1992.

Pitt sported a mustache and beard and left his tie at home for the show as he walked the red carpet with Lewis, who he met on the set of the TV movie, “Too Young to Die?” in 1990.

But Pitt made sure to shave and bring his bow tie for the Oscars on Sunday.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Brad Pitt attends the 2020 Oscars.

Pitt took home his first Academy Award on Sunday night, winning best supporting actor for his role as a washed-up stuntman in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Scarlett Johansson sported an emerald-green gown for her first Oscars in 2004.

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images Scarlett Johansson attends the 76th annual Academy Awards on February 29, 2004 in Hollywood, California.

Johansson also sported a bold red lip for the red carpet, as well as bright-blonde locks.

Johansson has become more daring on the red carpet through the years, showing off a nude corset with her dress on Sunday night.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Scarlett Johansson attends the 2020 Oscars.

Johansson’s slinky silver Oscar de la Renta gown featured a netted corset bodice that was covered with sparkling silver threads, some of which hung down her back and grazed the floor.

Saoirse Ronan also wore an emerald dress when she made her Oscars debut in 2008 at the age of 13.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Saoirse Ronan attends the 80th annual Academy Awards on February 24, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.

Ronan received her first Academy Award nomination that year for best supporting actress in the film “Atonement.”

Ronan has become a major player on the red carpet as she’s gotten older, often experimenting with different styles.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Saoirse Ronan attends the 2020 Oscars.

Ronan’s Gucci gown featured a light-purple skirt and a black-and-white top with a peplum waist.

Leonardo DiCaprio was just 20 years old when he went to his first Oscars in 1994.

Barry King/WireImage Leonardo DiCaprio during the 66th annual Academy Awards on March 21, 1994.

DiCaprio, who received his first nomination that year for his role in “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” wore a classic tuxedo and a red ribbon to raise awareness for AIDS.

And DiCaprio looked as classic as ever on Sunday night.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 2020 Oscars.

While men’s fashion on the red carpet has evolved dramatically in the last few years, DiCaprio stayed true to his roots and kept things simple on Sunday.

Margot Robbie paired her black dress with brunette locks as she took on the red carpet for the first time in 2014.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images Margot Robbie arrives on the red carpet for the 86th Academy Awards on March 2nd, 2014.

Robbie, who had just gotten her big Hollywood break with her role in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” had to dye her hair brown for a role in the film “Z for Zachariah.”

The Australian actress told Elle at the time that she had been brunette throughout high school and was “devastated” when she had to go blonde.

But Robbie has been black to blonde for years, including at the Oscars on Sunday.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Margot Robbie attends the 2020 Oscars.

But Robbie’s red-carpet style has stayed similar, as she once again opted for a black gown – a vintage Chanel dress – with a pop of detail.

Charlize Theron wasn’t afraid to show off her back at her first Oscars in 2000.

Steve Starr/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images Charlize Theron at the 2000 Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

The South African actress opted for a slinky orange Vera Wang gown for her debut.

Theron has since become a huge fan of structural gowns, as seen with her ensemble on Sunday night.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Charlize Theron attends the 2020 Oscars.

Theron has a longtime partnership with Dior, and now always sports the brand on the red carpet.

Sandra Oh matched the red carpet for her Oscars debut in 2005.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage Sandra Oh at the 77th annual Academy Awards on February 27, 2005.

Oh stunned in the bright-red dress, which she paired with a sparkling silver clutch and a statement necklace.

Oh has since become a red-carpet favourite thanks to her high-fashion looks, and that was true as ever on Sunday night.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Sandra Oh attends the 2020 Oscars.

The “Killing Eve” star brought haute couture to the Academy Awards with her Elie Saab ensemble, which featured huge sleeves (a major 2020 red-carpet trend) and ruffles that looked like roses at the bottom of her shimmering dress.

Laura Dern sported a major ’90s trend with a simple spaghetti-strap dress for her first Oscars red carpet in 1996.

SGranitz/WireImage Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum at the 68th Annual Academy Awards on March 25, 1996.

Dern attended the Academy Awards with her “Jurassic Park” costar Jeff Goldblum, who she dated from 1992 until 1997.

Dern has since become known for wearing bold prints on the red carpet, but on Sunday she changed things up with a tassel detail.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Laura Dern attends the 2020 Oscars.

Dern wore a blush-pink dress on her big night, taking home her first Oscar after winning best supporting actress for her role in “Marriage Story.”

Regina King shined in a metallic brown dress for her Oscars debut in 2005.

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images Regina King arrives for the 77th Annual Academy Awards on February 27, 2005 in Hollywood, California.

King’s one-shoulder dress featured a dramatic ruffle on the strap, which she paired with an updo and chandelier earrings.

And King looked like a princess at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Regina King attends the 2020 Oscars.

The Oscar winner loves classic gowns, and on Sunday she opted for a sparkling light-pink dress designed by Versace.

Sigourney Weaver stayed true to ’80s style when she got invited to her first Oscars in 1981.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Sigourney Weaver at the 53rd Annual Academy Awards on March 31, 1981.

Weaver sported big hair and a chic white jumpsuit for her debut.

Weaver has since traded her big curls for a chic bob, which looked sleek on Sunday night.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Sigourney Weaver attends the 2020 Oscars.

Weaver also sported a gorgeous emerald dress with a matching belt and clutch.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson both sported curly hair at his first Oscars red carpet in 1987.

Barry King/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 59th Academy Awards ceremony on March 30, 1987.

Hanks would win back-to-back Oscars for best actor the following decade, taking home the statue in 1994 for “Philadelphia” and in 1995 for “Forrest Gump.”

The curls were gone on Sunday night, but the couple looked as chic as ever.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 2020 Oscars.

Hanks dazzled in a classic suit while Wilson shimmered from head to toe in a sparkling long-sleeved gown.

Kristen Wiig stuck to a classic nude strapless gown for her first Oscars red carpet in 2012.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Kristen Wiig arrives at the 84th Annual Academy Awards on February 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California.

Then “SNL” star paired her tulle dress with wavy brunette locks.

With 12 years of red-carpet duty under her belt, Wiig opted for something far more avant-garde on Sunday.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Kristen Wiig attends the 2020 Oscars.

Wiig’s dramatic Valentino dress, which she paired with long black gloves, was compared by many to lasagna.

Florence Pugh made a splash with her Oscars red-carpet debut in 2018 when she was just 22 years old.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Florence Pugh attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Pugh, who was making waves at the time for her breakthrough role in “Lady Macbeth,” sported an intricately beaded column dress for the show.

And Pugh wasn’t afraid to stand out with this ruffled turquoise gown on Sunday.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Florence Pugh attends the 2020 Oscars.

The “Little Women” star wore a dazzling Louis Vuitton dress that took more than 250 hours and six different seamstresses to create.

The Oscars used to be a much more simple affair, as seen by Jane Fonda’s classic black dress when she made her debut in 1969.

Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Jane Fonda at the 41st annual Academy Awards in April 14, 1969.

Fonda, who was 32 at the time, presented an award at the show.

She would be nominated the following year for the dramatic film “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?”, which marked a significant turning point in her acting career.

But Fonda amped things up on Sunday night, shimmering in a sparkling red gown.

Kevin Winter/GettyImages Jane Fonda at the 2020 Oscars on February 9, 2020.

Fonda first wore her Elie Saab gown to the Cannes Film Festival in 2014.

The film legend, who was arrested five times last year while peacefully protesting for action on climate change, has sworn that she will never buy a new piece of clothing again.

Billy Porter easily won the Oscars red carpet last year with his custom Christian Siriano tuxedo ballgown.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Billy Porter attends the 2019 Oscars.

Porter told Vogue at the time that he wore the gown because he wanted to “challenge the rigid Hollywood dress code.”

“My goal is to be a walking piece of political art every time I show up,” he added. “To challenge expectations. What is masculinity? What does that mean? Women show up every day in pants, but the minute a man wears a dress, the seas part.”

This year Porter shined in a custom Giles Deacon couture ensemble that featured a bodice made of 24-karat gold.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Billy Porter attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

The “Pose” star also wore a ball gown-style skirt, covered in a graphic print of eagles and gold chains that looked straight out of a painting.

Porter topped off his ensemble with metallic lace-up platform Jimmy Choo boots, which he wore over beige fishnet tights.

For a brief moment, he wore a grey fleece blanket over the outfit to stay warm in the rain.

Jewel hues were once big on the red carpet, as seen in this bright-blue gown that Penélope Cruz wore for her Oscars debut in 2000.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Penélope Cruz at the 72nd Annual Academy Awards on March 26, 2000.

Cruz, who got her first lead role in an American film that year in “Woman on Top,” paired her ensemble with a shawl – a popular red-carpet trend from the ’90s.

But the Oscar winner opted for a vintage black Chanel gown on Sunday night instead.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Penélope Cruz attends the 2020 Oscars.

The “Pain and Glory” star wore a satin couture gown from Chanel’s 1995 collection.

Cruz was one of many stars to rewear dresses or sport vintage threads on Sunday night as celebrities work to make the red carpet more sustainable during the long awards season.

Keanu Reeves wore a long suit jacket and black from head to toe at his Oscars debut in March 2000.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Keanu Reeves arrives at the 72nd Annual Academy Awards on March 26, 2000 in Los Angeles, California.

Reeves was becoming a major Hollywood star that year thanks to his role in “The Matrix.”

Reeves has since become a darling of Twitter. He even brought his mum to Sunday’s show.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Keanu Reeves and his mother at the 2020 Oscars.

Patricia Taylor, a costume designer, was her son’s date for the night. But a number of photo and news agencies mistook her for his 47-year-old girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

Natalie Portman looked like a Greek goddess at her Oscars debut in 2005.

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images Natalie Portman arrives at the 77th Annual Academy Awards on February 27, 2005 in Hollywood, California.

Long before the naked dress became a major trend, Portman wore a semi-sheer gown on the red carpet with a plunging neckline.

But this year Portman made headlines for wearing a cape with the name of female directors who were snubbed at the Oscars.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Natalie Portman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Portman wore a custom Dior gown and cape, the latter of which featured eight last names embroidered down one side.

The names included on Portman’s cape were: Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Mati Diop (“Atlantics”), Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood”), Melina Matsoukas (“Queen and Slim”), Alma Har’el (“Honeyboy”), and Céline Sciamma (“Portrait of a Lady On Fire”).

Renée Zellweger stunned in a silk lavender gown for her first Oscars in 1999.

SGranitz/WireImage Renée Zellweger at the 1999 Oscars in Los Angeles, California.

The following year Zellweger would make a huge splash with a canary-yellow gown on the Oscars red carpet.

Zellweger shimmered in a one-shoulder Giorgio Armani gown as she picked up her second Oscar on Sunday night.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Renée Zellweger with her best actress Oscar for her role in ‘Judy’ on Sunday night.

Petra Flannery, Zellweger’s stylist, told British Vogue that the “Judy” star has always favoured well-fitted dresses.

“Renée has always had a distinct, classic, harmonious style,” she added. “All her looks fit very precisely, so the silhouettes never overwhelm her.”

Joaquin Phoenix walked the red carpet with his mother Heart for his first Oscars in 2001.

LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images Joaquin Phoenix and his mother Heart arrive for the 73rd Annual Academy Awards on March 25, 2001.

Phoenix, who was 27 at the time, kept things casual for his Oscars debut. He received his first Academy Award nomination that year for his role in “Gladiator.”

This time around, Phoenix wanted to make sure the spotlight was on his fiancée Rooney Mara.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara attend the 2020 Oscars.

Throughout this awards season, Phoenix has been snapped admiring Mara and letting her steal the show. Phoenix won his first Oscar on Sunday night for his role in “Joker.”

Brie Larson made a splash for her first Oscars red carpet in 2016.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Brie Larson attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards on February 28, 2016, in Hollywood, California.

The actress, who was 26 at the time, won her first Oscar that year for her starring role in “Room.”

And Larson has remained a red-carpet standout, as seen with this gorgeous shimming gown she wore on Sunday.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Brie Larson attends the 2020 Oscars.

Larson made numerous best dressed lists on Sunday with her sparkling Celine dress, which came with a matching floor-length cape.

Timothée Chalamet proved he was a star to watch on the red carpet when he made his Oscars debut in an all-white tuxedo.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Timothée Chalamet attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.

Chalamet received his first best actor nomination that year for his role in “Call Me by Your Name.”

But Chalamet raised eyebrows this year with an outfit that people thought made him look like a gas station worker.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Timothée Chalamet attends the 2020 Oscars.

Chalamet’s Prada tracksuit was also compared to Milo Ventimiglia’s character Jess Mariano from “Gilmore Girls.”

Salma Hayek sparkled on her first Oscars red carpet with a glittering silver gown in 1997.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Salma Hayek and Luis Miguel at the 69th Annual Academy Awards on March 24, 1997.

Hayek, who attended the show with Mexican singer Luis Miguel, looked like a princess in her tiara and Armani gown.

Hayek switched from princess to goddess for the red carpet on Sunday.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Salma Hayek attends the 2020 Oscars.

The star sported a custom Gucci one-shoulder gown, which she paired with a high bun and Grecian headpiece.

Greta Gerwig made her Oscars debut alongside longtime boyfriend Noah Baumbach in a sparkling yellow dress in 2018.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018.

The night also marked Gerwig and Baumbach’s first public outing as a couple.

And the couple walked the red carpet together again on Sunday.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach attend the 2020 Oscars.

Gerwig, who gave birth to the couple’s first child last year, wore an olive-green gown for Hollywood’s biggest night.

Gal Gadot made sure she sparkled at her first Oscars in 2018 with a glittering spaghetti-strap dress.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Gal Gadot attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.

The gorgeous Givenchy gown featured a fringe skirt which, paired with Gadot’s bold red lip, looked straight out of the 1920s.

Gadot left the sparkles at home on Sunday, opting for a bold mixture of lace instead.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Gal Gadot attends the 2020 Oscars.

The “Wonder Woman” star sported a Givenchy ensemble that featured a sheer long-sleeved black top and a full lace pink skirt that looked inspired by the Victorian era.

Although there were no sparkles to be seen, Gadot’s classic red lip was back in full force.

Mahershala Ali quickly became a red-carpet favourite after he stunned on the red carpet with this very chic all-black ensemble in 2017.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Mahershala Ali attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards on February 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Ali picked up his first supporting actor Oscar that year for his stirring work in “Moonlight.” He won the same award again in 2019 for “Green Book.”

And Ali stuck with what works on Sunday, choosing an all-black suit yet again that let his wife’s gown really pop.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Mahershala Ali arrives at the 92nd annual Academy Awards on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Ali’s wife Amatus Sami-Karim sported an elaborate lavender gown for the show.

Olivia Colman brought the drama for her Oscars debut in 2019 with an emerald-green Prada gown that featured a silk organza cape.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Olivia Colman attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards on February 24, 2019, in Hollywood, California.

The shawl, which flowed into a train, was covered in Swarovski crystal flowers and took 120 hours to make, according to The New York Times.

It was the perfect gown for Colman to take home her first best actress Oscar for her role in “The Favourite.”

Colman debuted her new blonde hair at the Oscars on Sunday.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Olivia Colman attends the 2020 Oscars.

“The Crown” star also wore a dramatic velvet navy gown by Stella McCartney.

Much like with her debut dress, this ensemble featured long sleeves and a train.

Antonio Banderas brought his first wife Ana Leza to his first Oscars in 1992.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images Antonio Banderas and his then-wife Ana Leza arrive at the 1992 Academy Awards.

Banderas had just begun making a splash in Hollywood with the help of Madonna. The following year, he would get his big break in the film “Philadelphia” alongside Tom Hanks.

Banderas stuck to a classic tuxedo on Sunday night as he walked the red carpet with his daughter Stella and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Nicole Kimpel, Antonio Banderas, and Stella Banderas attend the 2020 Oscars.

Stella, 23, is the daughter of Banderas and his second wife Melanie Griffith. The couple divorced in 2015.

Al Pacino already had two Academy Award nominations under his belt when he made his Oscars debut in 1974.

Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Al Pacino arrives to the 46th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on April 2, 1974.

Pacino, who was 33 at the time, received a best actor nomination that year for his role in “Serpico.” He had been nominated the previous year for “The Godfather.”

Pacino walked Sunday’s red carpet with his longtime pal — and frequent costar — Robert De Niro.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Al Pacino and Robert De Niro at the 92nd annual Academy Awards on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

This time around Pacino swapped his classic tuxedo for a chic all-black suit with a patterned jacket. Both Pacino and De Niro were nominated this year for their work on “The Irishman.”

