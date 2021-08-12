21 celebrities who appeared on ‘Say Yes to the Dress’

Corbin Bleu showed up at Kleinfeld’s to help his now-wife, Sasha Clements, pick out her dress.
The “High School Musical” star appeared on the third episode of season 14 in 2016 to help Clements say yes to a dress — though, he eventually decided he wanted to be surprised. They got married in July 2016.
Kristin Chenoweth appeared in the season 10 premiere to help her best friend find the perfect gown.
While Chenoweth wasn’t the one looking for a wedding dress, she still managed to try on some dresses during the August 2013 episode, which saw the bride say yes to a dress.
Jenna Johnson from “Dancing With the Stars” looked for the perfect reception dress for her wedding to fellow dancer Val Chmerkovskiy.
Johnson appeared on the season 18 premiere in 2019. The episode aired a few months after her April 2019 wedding to Chmerkovskiy.
Kelly Ripa tried being a Kleinfeld’s consultant for the day in the season seven premiere.
Season seven kicked off in October 2011 with the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host trying out another gig: bridal consultant at Kleinfeld’s. She said it “could be the hardest job on the planet.”
Questlove bought his younger sister’s wedding dress at Kleinfeld’s and then appeared on an episode for the reveal.
The Roots drummer appeared on season 10, episode 18 in November 2013 to see his sister and fellow musician Donn T’s wedding dress — luckily, he loved it, as he’s the one who bought it for her.
Former Cheetah Girl Sabrina Bryan popped up in season 17 looking for a Hayley Paige dress.
Bryan’s episode aired in February 2019, just a few months after she and Jordan Lundberg got married in October 2018. While Bryan didn’t find her dress on the show, Paige did design her wedding dress.
Joan Rivers appeared in an episode to help a friend’s daughter find her perfect dress.
The late comedian and long-time “Fashion Police” host was called in by a friend to help her daughter find the best dress in the season nine premiere, which aired in December 2012.
Seth Meyers surprised a bride who was injured in Afghanistan as an army medic.
Meyers appeared on the season 14 premiere in February 2014 to surprise bride Shealynn, who was injured in Afghanistan. She hilariously asked him if he could be the groom instead.
Martha Stewart surprised some Kleinfeld’s patrons in the season 14 premiere.
Stewart, truly a wedding icon, stopped by an equally iconic bridal institution, Kleinfeld’s, in March 2016 to help a friend choose a show-stopping dress.
Musician Elle King said yes to the dress in 2017 – she only got engaged 12 days after meeting her fiancé.
The “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer appeared on the season 15 premiere in March 2017, which aired just over a year after their February 2016 wedding.
Before “Real Housewives of Potomac,” Ashley Darby appeared on “Say Yes to the Dress” but left empty-handed.
Back when she was still Ashley Boalch, former Miss District of Columbia, the “RHOP” star came to Kleinfeld’s looking for a halter dress in a season nine episode that aired in January 2013. She and real estate mogul Michael Darby tied the knot in May 2014.
She began appearing as a cast-member on “RHOP’s” first season in January 2016.
Former Miss America Betty Cantrell appeared on an episode of “Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta.”
“Celebrity Big Brother” star Cami-Li appeared on two episodes of the show in search of a nontraditional dress.
She spent most of her first episode, which aired in January 2018 as part of season 16, trying to convince her family to let her buy a black wedding dress.
She returned in the season 17 premiere once again looking for a black gown — but, as you can see on Instagram, the “Ex on the Beach” contestant ended up with a traditional white gown for her April 2018 wedding to Brent Lincowski.
Kathy Griffin appeared in the season 13 premiere to surprise her long-time assistant and friend Tiffany.
Griffin apparently had pranked her assistant by telling her she wouldn’t be able to make the appointment — instead, she pretended to be a mannequin inside the store, only to surprise Tiffany when she tried on a dress.
Jillian Michaels surprised a former “Biggest Loser” contestant at her bridal appointment, also during the season 13 premiere.
Tumi Oguntala, a contestant on season 15 of “The Biggest Loser,” looked like she’d seen a ghost when trainer Michaels was seated next to her friend on the Kleinfeld’s couch in the season 12 premiere, which aired in October 2014. Michaels was even there to watch Oguntala say yes to the dress.
Jessa Duggar Seewald appeared on “Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta” to help her sister-in-law Jessica Seewald find a dress, though the two ended up butting heads.
Jessa, the fifth child in the Duggar family and star of “19 Kids and Counting” and “Counting On,” helped her sister-in-law Jessica Seewald find a dress in the March 2020, season 11 premiere of “Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta.”