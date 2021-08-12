21 celebrities who appeared on ‘Say Yes to the Dress’

Corbin Bleu showed up at Kleinfeld’s to help his now-wife, Sasha Clements, pick out her dress. Clements and Bleu. TLC The “High School Musical” star appeared on the third episode of season 14 in 2016 to help Clements say yes to a dress — though, he eventually decided he wanted to be surprised. They got married in July 2016

Kristin Chenoweth appeared in the season 10 premiere to help her best friend find the perfect gown. Chenoweth. TLC While Chenoweth wasn’t the one looking for a wedding dress, she still managed to try on some dresses during the August 2013 episode, which saw the bride say yes to a dress.

Jenna Johnson from “Dancing With the Stars” looked for the perfect reception dress for her wedding to fellow dancer Val Chmerkovskiy. Johnson. TLC Johnson appeared on the season 18 premiere in 2019. The episode aired a few months after her April 2019 wedding to Chmerkovskiy.

Kelly Ripa tried being a Kleinfeld’s consultant for the day in the season seven premiere. Ripa. TLC Season seven kicked off in October 2011 with the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host trying out another gig: bridal consultant at Kleinfeld’s. She said it “could be the hardest job on the planet.”

Questlove bought his younger sister’s wedding dress at Kleinfeld’s and then appeared on an episode for the reveal. Questlove. TLC The Roots drummer appeared on season 10, episode 18 in November 2013 to see his sister and fellow musician Donn T’s wedding dress — luckily, he loved it, as he’s the one who bought it for her.

Former Cheetah Girl Sabrina Bryan popped up in season 17 looking for a Hayley Paige dress. Bryan. TLC Bryan’s episode aired in February 2019, just a few months after she and Jordan Lundberg got married in October 2018. While Bryan didn’t find her dress on the show, Paige did design her wedding dress.

Joan Rivers appeared in an episode to help a friend’s daughter find her perfect dress. Rivers. TLC The late comedian and long-time “Fashion Police” host was called in by a friend to help her daughter find the best dress in the season nine premiere, which aired in December 2012.

Seth Meyers surprised a bride who was injured in Afghanistan as an army medic. Meyers. TLC Meyers appeared on the season 14 premiere in February 2014 to surprise bride Shealynn, who was injured in Afghanistan. She hilariously asked him if he could be the groom instead

Martha Stewart surprised some Kleinfeld’s patrons in the season 14 premiere. Stewart. TLC Stewart, truly a wedding icon, stopped by an equally iconic bridal institution, Kleinfeld’s, in March 2016 to help a friend choose a show-stopping dress.

Musician Elle King said yes to the dress in 2017 – she only got engaged 12 days after meeting her fiancé. King. TLC The “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer appeared on the season 15 premiere in March 2017, which aired just over a year after their February 2016 wedding. In May 2017, just two months after the episode aired, the two announced their split.

Meghan King Edmonds appeared on “Say Yes to the Dress” before she began starring on “Real Housewives of Orange County.” Edmonds. TLC Edmonds appeared on the fourth episode of season 12, right before her wedding to MLB player Jim Edmonds. The episode aired in October 2014, the same day of their wedding She became a full cast-member on “RHOC” for season 10 in June 2015, and viewers watched the downward spiral of their marriage, which came to a messy end in October 2019.

“Long Island Medium” star Theresa Caputo helped her daughter, Victoria, choose a dress. The Caputos. TLC The Caputos appeared on season 19, episode two, to help Victoria find her perfect dress — though, in classic Caputo style, it took a while for them to agree on a dress. Although the episode aired in January 2020, Victoria didn’t actually get married to her now-husband Michael Mastrandrea until May 2021.

Caila Quinn of “The Bachelor” said yes to a dress at Kleinfeld’s. Quinn. TLC Quinn, who was in the top three of Ben Higgins’ season, appeared on a season 19 episode in July 2020. Her wedding to Nick Burrello was pushed back by COVID-19 until May 2021

Holly Robinson Peete appeared on the show looking for a dress for her vow renewal to husband Rodney Peete. Robinson Peete. TLC The two first tied the knot in 1995. For their 17th anniversary, the couple decided to go all-out with a vow renewal, which led the “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” star to Kleinfeld’s in 2012. Her search was part of season 8, episode 14 in August 2012, two months after the renewal.

Before “Real Housewives of Potomac,” Ashley Darby appeared on “Say Yes to the Dress” but left empty-handed. Darby. TLC Back when she was still Ashley Boalch, former Miss District of Columbia, the “RHOP” star came to Kleinfeld’s looking for a halter dress in a season nine episode that aired in January 2013. She and real estate mogul Michael Darby tied the knot in May 2014 She began appearing as a cast-member on “RHOP’s” first season in January 2016.

“Celebrity Big Brother” star Cami-Li appeared on two episodes of the show in search of a nontraditional dress. Cami-Li. TLC She spent most of her first episode, which aired in January 2018 as part of season 16, trying to convince her family to let her buy a black wedding dress. She returned in the season 17 premiere once again looking for a black gown — but, as you can see on Instagram, the “Ex on the Beach” contestant ended up with a traditional white gown for her April 2018 wedding to Brent Lincowski.

Kathy Griffin appeared in the season 13 premiere to surprise her long-time assistant and friend Tiffany. Griffin. TLC Griffin apparently had pranked her assistant by telling her she wouldn’t be able to make the appointment — instead, she pretended to be a mannequin inside the store, only to surprise Tiffany when she tried on a dress.

Jillian Michaels surprised a former “Biggest Loser” contestant at her bridal appointment, also during the season 13 premiere. Michaels. TLC Tumi Oguntala, a contestant on season 15 of “The Biggest Loser,” looked like she’d seen a ghost when trainer Michaels was seated next to her friend on the Kleinfeld’s couch in the season 12 premiere, which aired in October 2014. Michaels was even there to watch Oguntala say yes to the dress.

Jessa Duggar Seewald appeared on “Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta” to help her sister-in-law Jessica Seewald find a dress, though the two ended up butting heads. Duggar Seewald. TLC Jessa, the fifth child in the Duggar family and star of “19 Kids and Counting” and “Counting On,” helped her sister-in-law Jessica Seewald find a dress in the March 2020, season 11 premiere of “Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta.” Jessica’s wedding was actually in May 2019, but the relationship might not have lasted long — she reportedly filed for divorce in June 2021.