27 Instagram photos that prove the Met Ball's social media ban didn't work

Molly Mulshine
Diplo kanye kim kardashian madonna met gala 2015instagram.com/kimkardashianDiplo, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Madonna indulged in a selfie.

The hosts of the Met Gala banned selfies and social media from the event, but that didn’t stop stars from posting photos before, during and after the black-tie affair.

In addition to the copious selfies posted while stars got ready for the night, Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus and even “Vogue” editor at large Hamish Bowles were among those who broke the rules by posting photos from inside the event. Social media devotees Cara Delevingne and Chrissy Teigen, however, surprisingly didn’t post anything from last night’s events.

Afterward, Instagrammers got to see what went on at the various über-exclusive after-parties. Click through to see who attended Lady Gaga and Alexander Wang’s party at the Paramount, who attended the Standard Hotel’s bash, who posted the most photos and who defied the social media ban.

Model Shanina Shaik copped a selfie with Rihanna after she had changed out of her massive yellow robe at an after-party.

Style blogger Chiara Ferragni couldn't resist Instagramming a video of Rihanna's performance inside the ball.

Hamish Bowles also Instagrammed the performance, but seeing as he's one of Anna Wintour's right-hand editors, he probably gets a pass.

Solange Knowles took a minute to dance inside one of the exhibits while her husband filmed.

The official Versace Instagram account snuck a photo of some guests inside the gala.

The Ralph Lauren account also skirted the rules with a photo inside.

Emily Ratajkowski changed into a fuchsia dress for the after parties.

Beyoncé mostly posted red carpet photos, but also shared this show-stopping décolletage detail.

Riccardo Tisci broke the rules to snap a selfie with Beyoncé, who he dressed for the evening. Anna Wintour will understand.

Teen Vogue style features director Andrew Bevan posted a selfie with Hailee Steinfeld and Emma Roberts.

Here's Lady Gaga, in silhouette at the after-party she co-hosted with Alexander Wang.

Like all Wang parties, it looked pretty raucous from the photos.

Gaga mingled with fans inside.

Lily Collins spent time with Vanessa Hudgens, Liana Weston, Banks and Selena Gomez at an after party.

Meanwhile, Banks couldn't resist a mirror selfie with Gomez and Hudgens.

Kim Kardashian really didn't get the memo about not taking photos inside the event. She posted five pictures to Instagram from within the gala.

Honestly, though, who wouldn't break a few anti-selfie rules when meeting Cher?

It was a night full of pop divas for Kardashian, who also palled around with Lady Gaga.

And she took a good old-fashioned selfie with Diplo, her husband Kanye West and Madonna.

She wrapped up her Insta extravaganza with a strategically posed back-shot of herself and Jennifer Lopez.

Sister Kendall Jenner's feed was comparatively subdued. She did post the model selfie to end all model selfies, though.

Miley Cyrus couldn't resist sneaking a photo with Zoe Kravitz. Both were dressed by Alexander Wang.

Rita Ora is still wearing her Met Gala gown in this photo, which makes it look like this grainy photo was taken inside the event.

She also posted a photo with Rita Ora and Paige Reifler, presumably at an after-party.

Style blogger to the stars Bryanboy provided colour commentary on Twitter during the event, then suited up to attend after parties with the likes of Jaime King.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend cozied up to Ratajkowski, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. Teigen's phone must have died, since she didn't post a thing last night.

Ever the class act, supermodel Karlie Kloss didn't post any after-party photos. She did provide this evidence that she partied hard.

