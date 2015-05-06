27 Instagram photos that prove the Met Ball's social media ban didn't work

The hosts of the Met Gala banned selfies and social media from the event, but that didn’t stop stars from posting photos before, during and after the black-tie affair.
In addition to the copious selfies posted while stars got ready for the night, Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus and even “Vogue” editor at large Hamish Bowles were among those who broke the rules by posting photos from inside the event. Social media devotees Cara Delevingne and Chrissy Teigen, however, surprisingly didn’t post anything from last night’s events.
Afterward, Instagrammers got to see what went on at the various über-exclusive after-parties. Click through to see who attended Lady Gaga and Alexander Wang’s party at the Paramount, who attended the Standard Hotel’s bash, who posted the most photos and who defied the social media ban.
Model Shanina Shaik copped a selfie with Rihanna after she had changed out of her massive yellow robe at an after-party.
Style blogger Chiara Ferragni couldn't resist Instagramming a video of Rihanna's performance inside the ball.
Hamish Bowles also Instagrammed the performance, but seeing as he's one of Anna Wintour's right-hand editors, he probably gets a pass.
Riccardo Tisci broke the rules to snap a selfie with Beyoncé, who he dressed for the evening. Anna Wintour will understand.
Teen Vogue style features director Andrew Bevan posted a selfie with Hailee Steinfeld and Emma Roberts.
Lily Collins spent time with Vanessa Hudgens, Liana Weston, Banks and Selena Gomez at an after party.
Kim Kardashian really didn't get the memo about not taking photos inside the event. She posted five pictures to Instagram from within the gala.
She wrapped up her Insta extravaganza with a strategically posed back-shot of herself and Jennifer Lopez.
Sister Kendall Jenner's feed was comparatively subdued. She did post the model selfie to end all model selfies, though.
Rita Ora is still wearing her Met Gala gown in this photo, which makes it look like this grainy photo was taken inside the event.
Style blogger to the stars Bryanboy provided colour commentary on Twitter during the event, then suited up to attend after parties with the likes of Jaime King.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend cozied up to Ratajkowski, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. Teigen's phone must have died, since she didn't post a thing last night.
Ever the class act, supermodel Karlie Kloss didn't post any after-party photos. She did provide this evidence that she partied hard.
