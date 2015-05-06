27 Instagram photos that prove the Met Ball's social media ban didn't work

instagram.com/kimkardashian Diplo, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Madonna indulged in a selfie.

The hosts of the Met Gala banned selfies and social media from the event, but that didn’t stop stars from posting photos before, during and after the black-tie affair.

In addition to the copious selfies posted while stars got ready for the night, Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus and even “Vogue” editor at large Hamish Bowles were among those who broke the rules by posting photos from inside the event. Social media devotees Cara Delevingne and Chrissy Teigen, however, surprisingly didn’t post anything from last night’s events.

Afterward, Instagrammers got to see what went on at the various über-exclusive after-parties. Click through to see who attended Lady Gaga and Alexander Wang’s party at the Paramount, who attended the Standard Hotel’s bash, who posted the most photos and who defied the social media ban.

