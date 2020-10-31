31 celebrities who ditched makeup in 2020

- 2020 has been a stressful year, even for celebrities.
- To help relax, many Hollywood stars temporarily ditched makeup at some point.
- Kelly Clarkson filmed herself singing while barefaced, and Katy Perry used a no-makeup selfie to show how her style changed while social distancing.
- Keke Palmer, on the other hand, used a photo of her natural skin to talk about acne, and Tia Mowry wore no cosmetics while showcasing her growing hair.
Makeup took a backseat this year as people social distanced, wore face masks, and focused on getting through the stress of 2020.
And celebrities are no different. Since January, numerous Hollywood stars have shared photos and videos of themselves sans foundation, lipstick, and more. Some celebrities ditched makeup to give their skin a break while staying home during the pandemic. Others showed their bare skin while prepping for events and working on their skin care.
Here’s a look at some of the stars who gave fans a glimpse at their natural beauty in 2020.
Rita Wilson kicked off 2020 with a no-makeup selfie.
Surprisingly, she took the photo and shared it on Instagram just hours before attending the Golden Globe Awards on January 5. According to Wilson, her hair and makeup artist was an hour and a half late, despite booking the appointment in September.
Rihanna seemingly ditched most makeup products the next day.
“First selfie of the year doe. #2020,” she wrote in her Instagram post on January 6.
Vanessa Hudgens braved a snowstorm while wearing a giant coat and no makeup.
On January 18, she shared selfies alongside a caption that read: “No makeup. Just a happy me in the snow.”
One of Lady Gaga’s most natural looks this year included bleached eyebrows.
The musician showed off her bleached brows, pink hair, and makeup-free skin in an Instagram selfie on February 13. She wore the look while getting sushi, according to her post.
Demi Lovato brought back her #NoMakeupMonday hashtag with a photo that showed off her freckles.
“Haven’t done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hair pieces, it’s important to show myself underneath it all,” she wrote on February 24.
“This is what I look like 85-90% of the time,” she continued. “Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin, and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am. ???? #ILoveMe.”
Hilary Duff went barefaced while sharing her “mum makeup routine” with Vogue.
According to Duff, the look she created is one she’d wear when she’s spending the day with her kids, while also attending some meetings. She starts with a base of numerous moisturizers, and later applies lots of bronzer and glowing face products.
Vogue shared the 15-minute-long tutorial on March 9.
Kaley Cuoco did the same while hugging her dog.
Though her March 15 selfie was shared in celebration of her dog Norman, Cuoco has since posted numerous barefaced photos on Instagram while social distancing.
Dakota Fanning wore no makeup and took her temperature to encourage people to stay home.
In the caption of her barefaced video on March 16, Fanning wrote: “Stay at HOME (if you can) and stay HEALTHY.”
Gabrielle Union glowed while posing with her husband Dwyane Wade outside.
“Couples in quarantine be like… ????????????????????????” she wrote in the caption of her photo on March 17.
Zoë Kravitz chose to forgo makeup while social distancing.
Kravitz included a social-distancing pun in her Instagram post on March 17, writing: “self(ie) quarantine.” She also encouraged her followers to “stay inside” and take things “one day at a time.”
Vanessa Williams celebrated her 57th birthday with a barefaced selfie.
“Good Morning 57!” she wrote alongside the photo on March 18. “Another year on this wondrous planet that continually surprises and challenges me to grow in love and adventure. I cherish all the endless support I am given and am grateful for the #more that is in my daily prayers. Many thanks for all my birthday wishes.”
She also included the hashtags #nofilter, #nomakeup, and #nocorona.
Kelly Clarkson went for a natural look while covering a song by the late Kenny Rogers.
The Instagram video from March 24 was inspired by one she posted a few days earlier. At the time, she had said her family was “hiding in Montana.”
Ciara also went without makeup while staying home early this year.
On March 26, she posted a video of herself and her husband Russell Wilson to celebrate the five-year anniversary of the day they met. Ciara also went makeup-free in another video on March 27.
Katy Perry took a selfie that showed her glowing skin while “mid-quarantine.”
In the same post from March 29, Perry also shared a photo of herself “pre-quarantine” to show how drastically her style had changed in just a matter of weeks.
“Hope your stay-at-home plans tonight include joining me for a beautiful and breezy episode of #AmericanIdol, taped in heavenly Hawaii back in January and February,” she wrote.
Like other celebrities this year, Nina Dobrev also posed with her dog for a no-makeup selfie.
She shared the image to Instagram on March 29, and wrote “Quarantini 4 lyfe” as its caption.
Kesha highlighted her freckles and asked for advice on “feeling normal” during the pandemic.
“S— is so crazy right now,” the musician wrote on March 29. “For me getting outside (alone) or even opening the window is somehow helpful. Any tips u have on feeling normal? Def open for suggestions.”
Helen Mirren took a barefaced photo while lounging at home — and the picture helped raise money for a good cause.
“In return for this pic of me literally first thing in the morning, please donate to the intensive care support,” she wrote on March 31. “Thanks so much.”
Nikki Bella opened up about her pregnancy in a “no-filter post” that showed her with grey hairs and freckled skin.
According to the former wrestler, pregnancy left her with pigmentation and pimples on her cheeks. Though she wrote that she “can’t wait to get a facial again,” she said she’s proud of her natural skin.
“It’s pretty amazing to start to see the real, natural you again, right? Without all the beauty appointments and makeup every day,” she wrote in her Instagram post on April 12. “I hope in this time we can start to love ourselves more. Appreciate the flaws, the changes, our age.”
Salma Hayek posed without makeup while taking a dip in a pool.
In the caption of her photo on May 14, she wrote: “Agua ???? #water #nomakeup.”
Jessie J. showed her natural beauty with a selfie.
“Fresh Face Sunday ????????,” she wrote alongside the photo on May 17.
Lady Gaga ditched makeup again while spending time outside in the summer
“Thinking about the world and sending love,” she wrote alongside her selfie on June 17. “I walk in circles and reflect sometimes about what I want to say. I want to say I love you.”
Ariel Winter embraced her freckles to show off a new hair colour.
In an Instagram post on July 14, she wrote: “Kindness is not that hard!!!!! Also…quarantine is bringing out my freckles?!????” She shared the photos just days after revealing that she’d gone blonde.
Jennifer Lopez woke up, put on a robe, and then shared a photo of her morning look.
After saying good morning to her fans on August 1, Lopez described her minimal-makeup look as her “#MorningFace.”
Kylie Jenner shared before-and-after selfies while doing her makeup.
On August 16, the makeup mogul posted a series of videos on her Instagram story, starting with a clip of her seemingly wearing no makeup – though she did use a sparkly filter that blurred the image.
She also wrote “before” across the clip, alluding to the fact that she hadn’t yet completed her makeup. Jenner later revealed the “after” result of her makeup routine, which included bronzed eye shadow, winged eyeliner, nude lipstick, and pink blush.
Taraji P. Henson took a break from her red-carpet glam for a casual selfie.
Henson made use of emojis and hashtags in the caption of her Instagram post on August 11. She wrote: “Just here on ????being #phenomenallyblack #nomakeup #justwokeup #nofilter #justme ✌???? ????????????????????”
Bethenny Frankel posted a no-makeup, no-filter photo to show “a realistic female image.”
“The more I see photos on social media that are filtered, contoured, eyelashed, extensioned, & retouched – the more important it is to post #nofilter, real, everyday photos,”Frankel wrote on September 1. “I want to show our daughters (and sons) a realistic female image. #THISiswhatilooklike #thisisme #unfilteredselfie #noglam #workingmom.”
Selena Gomez showed her natural skin at the start of a Vogue makeup tutorial.
As part of Vogue’s “Beauty Secrets” video series, Gomez told the publication in September that she believes makeup and mental health share a connection. She added that beauty “really is art” and can “bring people together.”
Keke Palmer reflected on her journey to clear skin on Twitter.
She also poked fun at her no-makeup photo, writing in a tweet on September 3: “I know y’all about to die at this photo cause of these lashes and these Mickey ears. BUT ITS THE SKIN FOR ME, y’all know what I’ve endured!!”
“My skin used to have me curled up in the bed crying,” she continued. “Now I really truly understand it, I’m so thankful, no filta Poohs.”
Elle Fanning used Instagram to open up about having eczema on her face.
The “Maleficent” star shared three selfies on September 14 in which she’s seemingly wearing no makeup. Her eyelids, however, are a pink colour in the photos, making it seem as though she had eye shadow on.
“Eczema but make it eye shadow,” Fanning wrote in her post
Jessica Biel got real about her skin and voting in the same Instagram post.
On September 22, Biel urged her followers to vote in the 2020 presidential election by writing: “Today is National Voter Registration Day! Text VOTER to 26797 to register, and make a plan to vote early. Let’s do it for RBG! ????????”
She also posed in a grey hoodie and no makeup for the photo.
Tia Mowry celebrated her growing hair with a photo, and her no-makeup look was equally as stunning.
“Y’all my #fro is growing!! #naturalhair ????????????,” she wrote in her Instagram caption on October 6.
