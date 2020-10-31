31 celebrities who ditched makeup in 2020

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images and Demi Lovato/Instagram The photo on the right was the first no-makeup selfie Demi Lovato had shared in years.

2020 has been a stressful year, even for celebrities.

To help relax, many Hollywood stars temporarily ditched makeup at some point.

Kelly Clarkson filmed herself singing while barefaced, and Katy Perry used a no-makeup selfie to show how her style changed while social distancing.

Keke Palmer, on the other hand, used a photo of her natural skin to talk about acne, and Tia Mowry wore no cosmetics while showcasing her growing hair.

Makeup took a backseat this year as people social distanced, wore face masks, and focused on getting through the stress of 2020.

And celebrities are no different. Since January, numerous Hollywood stars have shared photos and videos of themselves sans foundation, lipstick, and more. Some celebrities ditched makeup to give their skin a break while staying home during the pandemic. Others showed their bare skin while prepping for events and working on their skin care.

Here’s a look at some of the stars who gave fans a glimpse at their natural beauty in 2020.

Rita Wilson kicked off 2020 with a no-makeup selfie.

David Crotty/Getty Images and Rita Wilson/Instagram Rita Wilson only had an hour to do her hair and makeup for the 2020 Golden Globes.

Surprisingly, she took the photo and shared it on Instagram just hours before attending the Golden Globe Awards on January 5. According to Wilson, her hair and makeup artist was an hour and a half late, despite booking the appointment in September.

Rihanna seemingly ditched most makeup products the next day.

Charles Platiau/Reuters and Rihanna/Instagram Rihanna does appear to be wearing a lip product in her selfie.

“First selfie of the year doe. #2020,” she wrote in her Instagram post on January 6.

Vanessa Hudgens braved a snowstorm while wearing a giant coat and no makeup.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP and Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram She also tied her hair back into a ponytail while playing in the snow.

On January 18, she shared selfies alongside a caption that read: “No makeup. Just a happy me in the snow.”

One of Lady Gaga’s most natural looks this year included bleached eyebrows.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters and Lady Gaga/Instagram Lady Gaga did seemingly wear some lip gloss with her no-makeup look.

The musician showed off her bleached brows, pink hair, and makeup-free skin in an Instagram selfie on February 13. She wore the look while getting sushi, according to her post.

Demi Lovato brought back her #NoMakeupMonday hashtag with a photo that showed off her freckles.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images and Demi Lovato/Instagram The photo was the first no-makeup selfie Demi Lovato had shared in years.

“Haven’t done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hair pieces, it’s important to show myself underneath it all,” she wrote on February 24.

“This is what I look like 85-90% of the time,” she continued. “Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin, and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am. ???? #ILoveMe.”

Hilary Duff went barefaced while sharing her “mum makeup routine” with Vogue.

Vogue/YouTube Hilary Duff with ‘mum makeup’ (left), and the actress with no makeup (right).

According to Duff, the look she created is one she’d wear when she’s spending the day with her kids, while also attending some meetings. She starts with a base of numerous moisturizers, and later applies lots of bronzer and glowing face products.

Vogue shared the 15-minute-long tutorial on March 9.

Kaley Cuoco did the same while hugging her dog.

Amanda Edwards/Stringer/Getty Images and Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco also tied her hair in a messy bun for the natural selfie.

Though her March 15 selfie was shared in celebration of her dog Norman, Cuoco has since posted numerous barefaced photos on Instagram while social distancing.

Dakota Fanning wore no makeup and took her temperature to encourage people to stay home.

Rich Polk/Stringer/Getty Images and Dakota Fanning/Instagram Dakota Fanning seemingly went without mascara, eyebrow gel, and more.

In the caption of her barefaced video on March 16, Fanning wrote: “Stay at HOME (if you can) and stay HEALTHY.”

Gabrielle Union glowed while posing with her husband Dwyane Wade outside.

Noam Galai/Stringer/Getty Images and Gabrielle Union/Instagram Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have been married since 2014.

“Couples in quarantine be like… ????????????????????????” she wrote in the caption of her photo on March 17.

Zoë Kravitz chose to forgo makeup while social distancing.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images and Zoë Kravitz/Instagram Zoë Kravitz seems to be a big fan of natural beauty.

Kravitz included a social-distancing pun in her Instagram post on March 17, writing: “self(ie) quarantine.” She also encouraged her followers to “stay inside” and take things “one day at a time.”

Vanessa Williams celebrated her 57th birthday with a barefaced selfie.

John Lamparski/Stringer/Getty Images and Vanessa Williams/Instagram Vanessa Williams looks equally stunning with and without makeup.

“Good Morning 57!” she wrote alongside the photo on March 18. “Another year on this wondrous planet that continually surprises and challenges me to grow in love and adventure. I cherish all the endless support I am given and am grateful for the #more that is in my daily prayers. Many thanks for all my birthday wishes.”

She also included the hashtags #nofilter, #nomakeup, and #nocorona.

Kelly Clarkson went for a natural look while covering a song by the late Kenny Rogers.

Tibrina Hobson/Stringer/Getty Images and Kelly Clarkson/Instagram Kelly Clarkson can pull off both glamorous and laid-back looks.

The Instagram video from March 24 was inspired by one she posted a few days earlier. At the time, she had said her family was “hiding in Montana.”

Ciara also went without makeup while staying home early this year.

Kevin Mazur/VF20/Getty Images and Ciara/Instagram Ciara and Russell Wilson have been married since 2016.

On March 26, she posted a video of herself and her husband Russell Wilson to celebrate the five-year anniversary of the day they met. Ciara also went makeup-free in another video on March 27.

Katy Perry took a selfie that showed her glowing skin while “mid-quarantine.”

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images and Katy Perry/Instagram Katy Perry also showed her growing brown roots in the natural selfie.

In the same post from March 29, Perry also shared a photo of herself “pre-quarantine” to show how drastically her style had changed in just a matter of weeks.

“Hope your stay-at-home plans tonight include joining me for a beautiful and breezy episode of #AmericanIdol, taped in heavenly Hawaii back in January and February,” she wrote.

Like other celebrities this year, Nina Dobrev also posed with her dog for a no-makeup selfie.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images and Nina Dobrev/Instagram Nina Dobrev also wore a blue coat and her hair in loose waves.

She shared the image to Instagram on March 29, and wrote “Quarantini 4 lyfe” as its caption.

Kesha highlighted her freckles and asked for advice on “feeling normal” during the pandemic.

Steve Granitz /Getty Images and Kesha/Instagram Kesha also showed a mullet-style haircut in the selfie.

“S— is so crazy right now,” the musician wrote on March 29. “For me getting outside (alone) or even opening the window is somehow helpful. Any tips u have on feeling normal? Def open for suggestions.”

Helen Mirren took a barefaced photo while lounging at home — and the picture helped raise money for a good cause.

Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters and Helen Mirren/Instagram Helen Mirren says she took this selfie (right) ‘first thing in the morning.’

“In return for this pic of me literally first thing in the morning, please donate to the intensive care support,” she wrote on March 31. “Thanks so much.”

Nikki Bella opened up about her pregnancy in a “no-filter post” that showed her with grey hairs and freckled skin.

Birdie Thompson/MediaPunch/IPx/AP and Nikki Bella/Instagram Nikki Bella said on Instagram that it was ‘amazing’ to be natural while pregnant.

According to the former wrestler, pregnancy left her with pigmentation and pimples on her cheeks. Though she wrote that she “can’t wait to get a facial again,” she said she’s proud of her natural skin.

“It’s pretty amazing to start to see the real, natural you again, right? Without all the beauty appointments and makeup every day,” she wrote in her Instagram post on April 12. “I hope in this time we can start to love ourselves more. Appreciate the flaws, the changes, our age.”

Salma Hayek posed without makeup while taking a dip in a pool.

Salma Hayek/Instagram Salma Hayek looks stunning with and without makeup.

In the caption of her photo on May 14, she wrote: “Agua ???? #water #nomakeup.”

Jessie J. showed her natural beauty with a selfie.

zz/KGC-161/STAR MAX/IPx/AP and Jessie J./Instagram The musician also had her hair slicked back in the photo.

“Fresh Face Sunday ????????,” she wrote alongside the photo on May 17.

Lady Gaga ditched makeup again while spending time outside in the summer

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters and Lady Gaga/Instagram She also tied her blonde hair in an updo for the photo.

“Thinking about the world and sending love,” she wrote alongside her selfie on June 17. “I walk in circles and reflect sometimes about what I want to say. I want to say I love you.”

Ariel Winter embraced her freckles to show off a new hair colour.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images and Ariel Winter/Instagram In addition to ditching makeup, Ariel Winter also dyed her hair blonde this year.

In an Instagram post on July 14, she wrote: “Kindness is not that hard!!!!! Also…quarantine is bringing out my freckles?!????” She shared the photos just days after revealing that she’d gone blonde.

Jennifer Lopez woke up, put on a robe, and then shared a photo of her morning look.

Danny Moloshok/Reuters and Jennifer Lopez/Instagram Jennifer Lopez seemingly went without makeup for this casual selfie.

After saying good morning to her fans on August 1, Lopez described her minimal-makeup look as her “#MorningFace.”

Kylie Jenner shared before-and-after selfies while doing her makeup.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner’s ‘before’ photo was covered with a filter.

On August 16, the makeup mogul posted a series of videos on her Instagram story, starting with a clip of her seemingly wearing no makeup – though she did use a sparkly filter that blurred the image.

She also wrote “before” across the clip, alluding to the fact that she hadn’t yet completed her makeup. Jenner later revealed the “after” result of her makeup routine, which included bronzed eye shadow, winged eyeliner, nude lipstick, and pink blush.

Taraji P. Henson took a break from her red-carpet glam for a casual selfie.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images and Taraji P. Henson/Instagram Taraji P. Henson’s red hair looked vibrant as ever in her selfie.

Henson made use of emojis and hashtags in the caption of her Instagram post on August 11. She wrote: “Just here on ????being #phenomenallyblack #nomakeup #justwokeup #nofilter #justme ✌???? ????????????????????”

Bethenny Frankel posted a no-makeup, no-filter photo to show “a realistic female image.”

Gregg DeGuire/Stringer/Getty Images and Bethenny Frankel/Instagram Bethenny Frankel also seemingly wore her natural hairstyle in the selfie.

“The more I see photos on social media that are filtered, contoured, eyelashed, extensioned, & retouched – the more important it is to post #nofilter, real, everyday photos,”Frankel wrote on September 1. “I want to show our daughters (and sons) a realistic female image. #THISiswhatilooklike #thisisme #unfilteredselfie #noglam #workingmom.”

Selena Gomez showed her natural skin at the start of a Vogue makeup tutorial.

Vogue Selena Gomez used a mix of products from her brand and others to achieve this look.

As part of Vogue’s “Beauty Secrets” video series, Gomez told the publication in September that she believes makeup and mental health share a connection. She added that beauty “really is art” and can “bring people together.”

Keke Palmer reflected on her journey to clear skin on Twitter.

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images and Keke Palmer/Twitter Keke Palmer frequently gets real about her hair and skin online.

She also poked fun at her no-makeup photo, writing in a tweet on September 3: “I know y’all about to die at this photo cause of these lashes and these Mickey ears. BUT ITS THE SKIN FOR ME, y’all know what I’ve endured!!”

“My skin used to have me curled up in the bed crying,” she continued. “Now I really truly understand it, I’m so thankful, no filta Poohs.”

Elle Fanning used Instagram to open up about having eczema on her face.

Rachel Murray/Stringer/Getty Images and Elle Fanning/Instagram Elle Fanning said the redness on her eyelids is caused by eczema — not eye shadow.

The “Maleficent” star shared three selfies on September 14 in which she’s seemingly wearing no makeup. Her eyelids, however, are a pink colour in the photos, making it seem as though she had eye shadow on.

“Eczema but make it eye shadow,” Fanning wrote in her post

Jessica Biel got real about her skin and voting in the same Instagram post.

Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images and Jessica Biel/Instagram Jessica Biel kept her hair straight and simple for the natural photo.

On September 22, Biel urged her followers to vote in the 2020 presidential election by writing: “Today is National Voter Registration Day! Text VOTER to 26797 to register, and make a plan to vote early. Let’s do it for RBG! ????????”

She also posed in a grey hoodie and no makeup for the photo.

Tia Mowry celebrated her growing hair with a photo, and her no-makeup look was equally as stunning.

Tia Mowry/Instagram Tia Mowry also showed her grey hair in the photo.

“Y’all my #fro is growing!! #naturalhair ????????‍????,” she wrote in her Instagram caption on October 6.

