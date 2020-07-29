All 10 stars who were nominated for multiple Emmy Awards this year

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Sterling K. Brown was nominated for his work on ‘The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel’ and ‘This Is Us.’

The 2020 Emmy nominations were announced on July 28.

Of the many people nominated, at least 10 stars received multiple nods for their work on TV.

Maya Rudolph was nominated a whopping three times, including twice in the same category.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

While new television will be backed up for quite some time, Hollywood is able to recognise the amazing TV we’ve had over the last 12 months, from “Ramy” to “Succession” to “Watchmen” to “Little Fires Everywhere.”

One of the more interesting things about this year’s nominees are that a significant number of them are up for multiple statues this year, like Daniel Levy’s three nominations for writing, directing, and starring in “Schitt’s Creek,” or Mahershala Ali’s two nominations for acting and producing.

Keep scrolling to see which 10 stars will be crossing their fingers for multiple awards this year.

Maya Rudolph earned three nominations: two for her guest roles in “Saturday Night Live” and “The Good Place,” and one for her voice-over work in “Big Mouth.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Maya Rudolph.

Rudolph earned an impressive three nods this year. Her first two noms came in the same category, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series – one for her impression of Senator Kamala Harris on this season of “Saturday Night Live,” and the other for her appearance as The Judge in “The Good Place.”

Her other nomination was for her voice-over role in “Big Mouth” (Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance) as Connie the Hormone Monstress.

These would be Rudolph’s first, second, and third wins from a career six nominations.

Sterling K. Brown was nominated for his roles in “This Is Us” and “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Sterling K. Brown.

Brown was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Randall Pearson in “This Is Us” for the fourth time.

His other nod came from his performance in the third season of “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel” as Reggie. He was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

These would be Brown’s third and fourth wins from a total of seven nominations.

Angela Bassett received nods for “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and for narrating “The Imagineering Story.”

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images Angela Bassett.

Bassett has received two nominations this year. First, for her role as Mo in “A Black Lady Sketch Show” as an Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, and second for her narration in the Disney Plus docu-series, “The Imagineering Story.”

These would be (shockingly) Bassett’s first and second wins from seven nods in her career.

Giancarlo Esposito received nominations for his performances in “Better Call Saul” and “The Mandalorian.”

Michael Loccisano/Getty Giancarlo Esposito.

Esposito was nominated for a third time in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category for his performance as Gus Fring on “Better Call Saul” – he earned one nomination for Gus in “Breaking Bad,” and now two for “Better Call Saul.”

His other 2020 nomination was a bit of a surprise: Esposito was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his appearance as Moff Gideon in “The Mandalorian.”

These would be his first and second wins from four overall nominations.

Ramy Youssef is nominated for his performance in “Ramy,” and for directing the fourth episode of season two.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Ramy Youssef.

Youssef earned the first and second nominations of his career this year. The first was for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series as Ramy, a fictionalized version of himself in “Ramy.” He also was nominated for directing the fourth episode of season two, “Miakhalifa.mov,” which he co-wrote, as well.

Wanda Sykes garnered nominations for “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel” and “Crank Yankers.”

Angela Weiss/Getty Wanda Sykes.

Sykes was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance as Mums Mabley in “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel.” She was also nominated for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her role of Gladys in “Crank Yankers.”

These would be Sykes’ second and third wins, from a total of 13 nominations.

Daniel Levy is nominated for writing, directing, and acting in “Schitt’s Creek.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV Daniel Levy.

Levy, who also co-created “Schitt’s Creek,” earned three nominations this year. He was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance as David Rose, as well as for writing and directing the series finale, “Happy Ending.”

These would be his first, second, and third wins, out of a total of four nominations in his career.

Mahershala Ali earned a nod for his role in “Ramy,” and for producing the children’s program, “We Are the Dream.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Mahershala Ali.

Ali received his third and fourth Emmy nominations this year. He was nominated for his role as Sheikh Malik in “Ramy” as Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. His other nomination this year wasn’t for acting, but for producing. Ali was a producer on the Emmy-nominated children’s program, “We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest,” which aired on HBO.

These would be his first and second wins.

Jsaon Bateman was nominated for performances in “The Outsider” and “Ozark.”

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Jason Bateman.

Bateman was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for “Ozark” for his portrayal of Marty Byrde, and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for playing Terry Maitland in “The Outsider.”

He’s one of the most multi-hyphenated Emmy nominees in recent history – last year, he won his first Emmy for directing an episode of “Ozark,” after four noms for acting, one for producing, and another for directing.

These would be Bateman’s second and third wins, overall.

This year, Cicely Tyson will be inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame. She was also nominated for her guest role in “How to Get Away with Murder.”

Fernando Leon / Getty Images Cicely Tyson.

Tyson, a living legend, was inducted to the Television Academy Hall of Fame earlier this year, and will be an honoree at this year’s ceremony. She was also nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Ophelia Harkness in “How to Get Away with Murder” for the fifth time in a row.

It would be her fourth win from a career total of 16 nominations.

