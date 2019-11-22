24 celebrities who have ditched makeup in 2019

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP and Jessica Biel/Instagram Jessica Biel opted to go without makeup in an Instagram post from August 2019.

At the start of the year, Kesha revealed her face is full of freckles.

“This year my resolution is to love myself,” the singer wrote on Twitter. “Just as I am, all f—— up and imperfect and whatever else. And to let my freckles liiiiiiiive.”

A few days later, Sarah Michelle Gellar followed suit.

The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actress took the photo after working out, writing: “This pic is #nomakeup #nofilter and probably the last time I will be upright for the rest of the week.”

Alicia Keys showed her glowing skin at the 2019 Grammy Awards in February.

Brendon Thorne/Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images Alicia Keys looks stunning with and without makeup.

She paired her minimal-makeup look with simple jewellery and a red Armani gown for the Grammys.

Lena Headey used Instagram to showcase her makeup-free skin that same month.

After posting the makeup-free video to her Instagram story, she later shared a screenshot of messages she’d received from critics online. She wrote: “I shall continue to not wear make up. Go f— your self.”

Lady Gaga revealed her natural skin after attending the 2019 Oscars in February.

Presley Ann/Stringer/Getty Images and Lady Gaga/Instagram Lady Gaga prepared for the 2019 Oscars by taking a makeup-free selfie.

Despite going without makeup in 2019, Lady Gaga broke into the beauty industry that same year, launching her cosmetics line Haus Laboratories.

The photo above was seemingly taken before the star attended the 2019 Oscars, where she wore a 141-year-old diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co.

In March, Lana Del Rey showcased her natural look online.

She accompanied the photo with a long poem.

Kim Kardashian West also used Instagram in March to share a video of herself without makeup.

Evan Agostini/AP Images and Kim Kardashian West/Instagram Stories Kim Kardashian West has been open about her attempts to manage psoriasis.

She also used the video to reveal that she was experiencing a psoriasis flare-up at the time, writing “psoriasis face” across the screen. Psoriasis is a skin condition which causes red, scaly patches across the skin – most commonly on the elbows and knees.

Like her daughter, Kris Jenner showcased her makeup-free skin on Instagram.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images and Kris Jenner/Instagram Kris Jenner typically rocks glamorous makeup, but she isn’t afraid to go natural.

Jenner shared the photo in March, and added the hashtags “#nomakeup” and “#nofilter” in the caption.

After a workout in March, Carrie Underwood shared a selfie online.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images Carrie Underwood is known for her bold stage looks, but she often goes makeup-free.

In the caption of her photo, she wrote: “When your face matches your shirt = you had a good workout! Unless your shirt is blue – then maybe you should be concerned!”

Kate Beckinsale posted a barefaced selfie in April.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP and Kate Beckinsale/Instagram Kate Beckinsale used Latin to express her feelings about this makeup-free selfie.

She used the Latin phrase “Mens sana in corpore sano” as the caption of her photo. It’s typically translated to mean “a healthy mind in a healthy body.”

Ciara opened up about loving her natural appearance that same month.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images and Ciara/Instagram Ciara looks stunning both with and without makeup.

On Instagram, the musician described her photo as being “vulnerable” because she wore no makeup or extensions while taking it.

“My beauty marks and all,” Ciara wrote. “The real me – and I love it. Finally embracing myself fully! It feels good.”

Christina Anstead took to Instagram in May with before-and-after photos following a makeover.

Christina Angstead/Instagram Christina Anstead is an HGTV star.

Underneath her photos, many fans commented that she “looks beautiful” with and without makeup.

Marisol Nichols shared some skin-care tips underneath a photo of her bare face in June.

“Clean and fresh,” she wrote on Instagram. “No makeup confidence.” Nichols also tagged Kate Somerville Skin Care, and used the #lasergenesisfacial hashtag.

Heidi Klum isn’t afraid to go makeup-free online.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images and Heidi Klum/Instagram Heidi Klum documented her hair and makeup process on Instagram.

While filming an Amazon Prime show in June, Klum documented her hair and makeup process on Instagram.

Jessica Biel shared a makeup-free selfie in August to encourage “self love.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP and Jessica Biel/Instagram Jessica Biel opted to go without makeup in an August Instagram post.

Biel said in the caption of her post that she was inspired by model and actor Kate Upton to go without makeup.

Jennifer Lopez looked radiant without makeup in a YouTube video from that same month.

The musician’s YouTube video was a visual diary of her “It’s My Party” international tour. It included clips of her swimming with her children, travelling, and performing all over the world.

Sarah Jessica Parker went barefaced while hanging out with her friend Andy Cohen.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP and Andy Cohen/Instagram Sarah Jessica Parker’s natural look was shared to Instagram.

Cohen shared a selfie of himself and Parker on Instagram, writing “Magic Hour, Magic Lady.”

Also in August, Ariel Winter ditched makeup to play with puppies.

In the caption of her post, Winter encouraged people to consider adopting the dogs she’d played with.

Jada Pinkett Smith used a simple caption underneath her makeup-free selfie this year.

“Good Morning,” she wrote on Instagram, followed by a sun emoji.

Bella Thorne spent much of 2019 sharing makeup-free photos online.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP and Bella Thorne/Instagram Bella Thorne is known to avoid using filters on her Instagram photos.

In September, the multihyphenate star shared three photos of herself seemingly without makeup. The images were accompanied by a messaged about “falling in love.”

In September, Miley Cyrus posed with her pet while seemingly not wearing makeup.

The photos she posted on Instagram were taken outdoors as she rode a boat.

Kelly Ripa opted for the no-makeup look while taking a selfie in October.

She shared the selfie, which also featured one of her stylists, on Instagram.

Yara Shahidi shared a barefaced selfie as a reminder “to not sweat the details.”

She shared the photo on Instagram in November, and added that she’s “committed to love” her skin “in every and all states.”

“With travel + work + 24/7 in makeup, I have to actively remind myself to not sweat the details (aka the blemishes) and reframe it as a reminder to make sure I’m taking care of myself,” she wrote.

Tracee Ellis Ross shared her beauty secrets — which include ditching foundation — in November.

She appeared makeup-free in a Vogue video titled “Tracee Ellis Ross’s Guide to Curly Hair.”

