14 celebrities who wore multiple dresses on their wedding day

Chrissy Teigen wore three Vera Wang dresses on her wedding day.

Teigen’s first gown featured layers of tulle and an open back. It was actually the second dress the “Cravings” author chose, according to an interview she did with Martha Stewart. She found it while attending a fitting for her first choice, which later became the dress she wore during dinner.

After having her princess moment in that ball gown, Teigen changed into a strapless ivory dress with a dramatic train. She ended the night in a red mermaid dress that she also spotted during a fitting for her wedding gown and purchased on the spot.

“When you get a wedding dress you go, you do your fitting, you have like three fittings,” she said in the interview. “Every time I went in for a fitting, I saw another awesome dress that wasn’t there the last time.”

Teigen and John Legend’s big day was captured by photographer Aaron Delesie.