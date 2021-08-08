14 celebrities who wore multiple dresses on their wedding day

- Celebrities often choose to wear multiple looks on their wedding day.
- Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton made the most of their wedding days by wearing two dresses.
- Ellie Goulding, on the other hand, wore four dresses when she tied the knot in 2019.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Her dress also featured a train that was almost 9 feet (2.74m) long, and a sheer veil that was held in place by the Queen’s Cartier Halo tiara, which also served as her “something borrowed.”
Corey Tenold photographed Bieber’s wedding.
“The happiest bride I ever did see,” Reilly wrote on Instagram. “Thank you Vera Wang for Hailey Bieber’s custom dress she danced the night away in. And yes duh — sneakers.”
After having her princess moment in that ball gown, Teigen changed into a strapless ivory dress with a dramatic train. She ended the night in a red mermaid dress that she also spotted during a fitting for her wedding gown and purchased on the spot.
“When you get a wedding dress you go, you do your fitting, you have like three fittings,” she said in the interview. “Every time I went in for a fitting, I saw another awesome dress that wasn’t there the last time.”
Teigen and John Legend’s big day was captured by photographer Aaron Delesie.
The dress took ten seamstresses 400 hours to create, and it was made from 50 yards (45.72m) of pure silk chiffon, according to E! News.
“I had a very clear vision of what I wanted for the day, and what I wanted the dress to look like,” the Duchess of Sussex said, according to Brides. “So what was amazing in working with Clare is that sometimes you’ll find designers try to push you in a different direction, but she just completely respected what I wanted to see for the day, and she wanted to bring that to life for me. In so many ways you are capturing dreams, that as a girl and as you become a woman you will have been thinking about for years.”
The dress was simple, yet still made a statement thanks to the bateau neckline. She paired it with a 16-foot (4.88m) silk veil that was embroidered with California poppies, Markle’s home state, and flowers representing all 53 countries of the Commonwealth, a nod to her former role as a senior member of the royal family.
For the reception, the Goop founder changed into a Stella McCartney jumpsuit that was designed with a cape too.
Photographer John Dolan captured Paltrow and Falchuk’s big day.
After the ceremony, Goulding changed into a Stella McCartney dress that was designed with a thigh-high slit and off-the-shoulder straps, according to Elle. She changed again into a Ralph & Russo jumpsuit before ending the night in a winged Balmain minidress that Matt Porteous photographed beautifully.
Eugenie skipped the veil and wore the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, which was owned by the Queen Mother and lent to her by Queen Elizabeth. She matched the tiara by wearing diamond and emerald drop earrings that were a wedding gift from husband Jack Brooksbank.
She paired her dress with a veil that was hand-embroidered with her and Shelton’s names, alongside the name of her children, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, and flanked by two white roses at the hem.
Vera Wang wrote in an Instagram post that the second dress also had nods to Stefani and Shelton’s family. It was embroidered with hand-sewn lovebirds to symbolize the couple, and three baby lovebirds for Stefani’s children.
For the reception, Williams changed into a strapless Versace dress that was designed with lace and feathers throughout the bodice. In an interview with Vogue, Donatella Versace said it took five embroiders 1,500 hours to make it come to life.
Bob Metelus and Erica Rodriguez photographed the wedding.
She ended the night wearing the sneakers to get on stage and dance with the group New Edition.
For the reception, the beauty and fashion mogul changed into a beaded Balmain dress, according to Vogue.
Photographer Conor McDonnell captured their big day.
After walking down the aisle in the ball gown, she changed into a strapless Dennis Basso dress with a thigh-high slit and crystal and pearl embellishments throughout.
Erica Melissa captured Union’s wedding to Dwyane Wade.
Photographer Rog Walker captured Knowles’ wedding.
A video the brand shared on Instagram shows the first dress was a blue tulle gown embroidered with pink flowers that she appeared to wear at her wedding reception.
Two of the other dresses also featured flowers embroidered throughout. Spencer walked down the aisle in a traditional lace white gown that was designed with a high neckline, full-length sleeves, and puffed shoulders inspired by the Victorian era.