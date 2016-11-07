6 American celebrities who say they will move to Canada if Donald Trump becomes president

With Election Day close and a Donald Trump presidency appearing increasingly likely, some of Hollywood’s left-leaning stars are preparing to emigrate to the country up north if things go sour for them.
“Breaking Bad” actor Bryan Cranston is the latest celebrity to suggest that he would leave the US for Canada in the event of a Trump victory in Tuesday’s election.
He joins a handful of others who are planning to cross the border into the land of liberal prime minister Justin Trudeau should Hillary Clinton lose.
Here are 6 celebrities who say they will move to Canada if Donald Trump becomes president:
The 'Breaking Bad' star, who previously called Trump an 'anomaly to the human race,' told The Bestseller Experiment podcast this week that he would 'absolutely' move to Canada if Trump is elected president.
'I would definitely move,' he said. 'It's not real to me that that would happen. I hope to God it won't.'
In an interview with The Washington Post in September, best-selling horror fiction author Stephen King said he'd move to Canada from his home state of Maine because 'a Trump presidency scares (him) more than anything else.'
'It scares me to death. To the point where I've actually thought of moving to Canada, which is close to Maine,' he said. 'And I can hear a lot of my conservative friends saying, 'Ah, good! Go! Get out of here!''
'Key & Peele' star Keegan-Michael Key once told a TMZ reporter that a Trump presidency would lead him to emigrate to Canada from his hometown in Michigan.
'It's easy,' he said. 'It's like 10 minutes from Detroit, and that's where I'm from.'
If Donald Trump wins on Tuesday, 'Girls' creator and Hillary Clinton surrogate Lena Dunham has said she'll hightail it to Vancouver, British Columbia.
'I know a lot of people have been threatening to do this, but I really will,' she told talk show host Andy Cohen in April (via The Hollywood Reporter). 'I know a lovely place in Vancouver and I can get my work done from there.'
R&B singer Ne-Yo told TMZ in October that he'll 'move to Canada straight away' if Trump becomes the next commander-in-chief.
'Me and Drake gonna be neighbours if Donald Trump becomes president,' he said. 'The unfortunate thing about this planet is that we are in no shortage of ignorace. I mean the fact that anybody supports (Trump) at all is ridiculous to me.'
'American Horror Story' actress Chloë Sevigny had a succinct response when Vanity Fair asked her where she would move if Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States.
'Nova Scotia,' she said.
