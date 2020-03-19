24 celebrities who have had dramatic eyebrow transformations

Kurt Krieger/Corbis/Getty Images; Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Drew Barrymore in 2002 and 2015.

Eyebrow trends have changed dramatically throughout the years, from fully drawn-on, pencil-thin brows to the bushy looks of today.

These 24 celebrities have dramatically changed their brow looks, from the extremely thin and light to the full and dark.

Gwen Stefani now has brows that would rival Cara Delevingne’s, but they used to be totally drawn-on.

Bushy, thick, defined brows are what all the celebrities are rocking today, and with the advent of microblading, it doesn’t look like the trend is going away any time soon.

These 24 celebrities have been in the spotlight for long enough that we’ve seen them style their brows in various ways.

Here are the most dramatic celebrity brow transformations, from Angelina Jolie to Adele.

As Demi Lovato dyed her hair darker, her brows became darker and bolder, too.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Demi Lovato in 2008 and 2018.

Lovato has transformed her hair many times, from blonde to pink to blue to black. As her career has gone on, her brows have become more defined.

Victoria Beckham has always been trendy, whether it was adhering to the ’90s thin-brow trend, or the bushy brows of the 2010s.

Tim Roney/Getty Images; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Victoria Beckham in 1996 and 2018.

You can count on Beckham to be the trendiest person in the room – her ’90s look with thin brows and a dark lip liner with light gloss was all the rage.

David Beckham used to have a slit in his left eyebrow that he has let grow in.

Craig Prentis/ALLSPORT/Getty Images; Gareth Fuller/WPA Pool/Getty Images David Beckham in 2001 and 2018.

Experimenting with eyebrows must be genetic because one of his kids is doing it, too.

Brooklyn Beckham, though, has taken up the trend.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images; Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Brooklyn Beckham in 2016 and 2020.

His, however, is in his right eyebrow.

Both of Lady Gaga’s eyebrow looks were equally bold — bleached or dark brown.

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Lady Gaga in 2010 and 2019.

Gaga is no stranger to wild makeup and hair – bleaching your eyebrows is definitely a statement.

Megan Fox used to over-pluck with the best of us in the 2000s, but now her eyebrows are much fuller.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Megan Fox in 2004 and 2019.

Fox has also toned down her makeup look – begone frosted eye shadow and bubblegum pink lipstick, hello nude lips and eye shadow.

Nicole Richie’s eyebrows were as thin as anyone’s — they’re completely different now.

Amy Graves/WireImage/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Nicole Richie in 2002 and 2020.

Richie was another victim of over-plucking.

Angelina Jolie participated in the unfortunate “sperm brows” trend.

Kostas Alexander/Fotos International/Getty Images; Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics’ Choice Awards Angelina Jolie in 1998 and 2018.

“Sperm brows” are “brows [that are] too thick at the inside corners and over-plucked everywhere else.”

Kylie Jenner’s lips aren’t the only thing that’s changed — her brows are much more filled in.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Kylie Jenner in 2011 and 2020.

It’s no surprise that the makeup mogul’s looks have become much more polished over time.

Christina Aguilera used to rock a penciled-on look, but now her brows are filled in.

The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images; Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Christina Aguilera in in the ’90s and 2020.

More than 20 years after she made a name for herself on the original “Mulan” soundtrack with “Reflection,” Aguilera recorded two new songs for the live-action remake, which has been postponed in light of coronavirus.

Kim Kardashian’s brows have always been dark, but now they look thicker and more defined.

Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper’s BAZAAR Kim Kardashian in 2006 and 2017.

Though her love for nude lip gloss has remained the same, clearly.

Jared Leto shaved off his eyebrows for “Suicide Squad.”

Michel Dufour/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for LACMA Jared Leto in 2015 and 2019.

“They started to grow back slower and slower so I got a little scared. But they did come back,” said Leto of his brows post-shave.

Margot Robbie’s eyebrows are longer and darker than they used to be.

Scott Barbour/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Margot Robbie in 2009 and 2020.

Robbie’s brows are looking much fuller than they did in the beginning of her career.

Adele’s brows are now a focal point of her face.

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic/Getty Images; John Shearer/WireImages/Getty Images Adele in 2009 and 2017.

As you can see, they have been filled in dramatically, as well as darkened.

Jennifer Lopez’s brows are darker and fuller, as well.

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images; Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez in the ’90s and 2018.

Besides that, Lopez essentially looks the same. The woman doesn’t age!

Rihanna’s brows are thicker, but not much darker.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Jeff Spicer/FilmMagic/Getty Images Rihanna in 2005 and 2018.

Perhaps she uses Fenty’s eyebrow pencil.

Taylor Swift’s brows are now more arched and defined than they used to be.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Taylor Swift in 2006 and 2020.

In 2006, Swift was still rocking her wildly curly hair.

Gwen Stefani’s brows in the ’90s looked completely drawn on.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Gwen Stefani in 1995 and 2020.

Stefani has now embraced the popular 2010s bushy brow trend.

Selena Gomez also has bolder brows.

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images; Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Selena Gomez in 2008 and 2020.

Much like her fellow Disney alum Demi Lovato, Gomez embraced her natural brows in her early career, but now fills them in.

Bella Hadid’s look has changed a lot in just five years.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Bella Hadid in 2014 and 2019.

As Hadid’s hair has darkened, her eyebrows have been more dramatically drawn on, and darkened to match her hair.

Cameron Diaz’s brows were barely there, but now they add to her unique look.

Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images; Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Cameron Diaz in 1994 and 2016.

Diaz’s frosted eye shadow and thin eyebrows scream ’90s, but now her brows are 2020-appropriate.

Tom Hardy used to have a slit in his eyebrow, as well.

Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Tom Hardy in 2015 and 2019.

Hardy frequently experiments with his look, from bulking up to play Bane in “The Dark Knight Rises” to growing a bushy beard for his role in “Peaky Blinders.”

Drew Barrymore’s eyebrows were almost invisible.

Kurt Krieger/Corbis/Getty Images; Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Drew Barrymore in 2002 and 2015.

Barrymore is just one of many celebrities who has turned her years in the spotlight into a thriving beauty brand.

Lucy Hale’s brows have always been full, but now they’re at their bushiest.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images; Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Lucy Hale in 2006 and 2020.

Hale is known for her bold eyebrows – and she famously does them herself.

